NFL plans free concert downtown to kick off new season

Could Jon Bon Jovi (pictured at a Patriots practice in 2011) be the “surprise musical guest” at the NFL concert in Boston next Thursday?

John Tlumacki/Globe staff/file

To celebrate the return of football next Thursday — and to kick off the Patriots season in style — the NFL is planning a few surprises. One of them is a noontime concert at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End featuring great Pats players from the past and a free, live performance by a “surprise musical guest,” which might be Jon Bon Jovi and might not be. (The NFL isn’t saying.) Before the concert, there’ll be a special screening of “America’s Game,” a documentary created by NFL Films chronicling the Patriots’ improbable Super Bowl LI win. The Pats open their season that night at Gillette Stadium against the Chiefs.

