A 19-year-old Methuen woman was killed and two other teens injured Saturday night when a tractor trailer struck their car on Interstate 93 in Windham, N.H., authorities said.

Ashley St. Onge was driving north around 6:45 p.m. in a 2004 Volvo S40 when she became frightened of the icy road conditions, and pulled over to the side of the highway, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement issued late Saturday night.

She got out of the car to switch positions with a passenger, Nicholas Hadley, 19, of Derry, N.H., when a “tractor trailer unit came through and was unable to stop due to the slippery road conditions,” State Police said in the statement.

The tractor trailer crashed into the Volvo “with St. Onge and Hadley still outside the vehicle,” police said.

St. Onge and Hadley were found on an embankment on the east side of the highway, officials said. The tractor trailer was located about 100 feet down the embankment in a retention pond, according to the statement.

Information about the tractor trailer and its driver was not released.

St. Onge was taken to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Hadley was taken to Parkland with life-threatening injuries, and later transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, according to the statement.

A third passenger, identified as Haley Wizboski, 18, of Methuen, was taken to Parkland for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Derry and Windham police and fire officials responded to the scene, along with New Hampshire state troopers.

The crash, which occurred south of exit 3, closed the right lanes of I-93 for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.