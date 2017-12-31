Flames and frigid temperatures testing Greater Boston’s firefighters

For the region’s firefighters, this weekend was anything but aholiday break: Crews worked to knock down two fires in Brockton, plus blazesin Dorchester, Leominster, Stoughton, and Brookline.

Factor in plummeting temperatures, and crews battling fires also had to grapple with the challenges of slippery ice and frigid cold.

“When the temperature goes down, the chances of fire vastly increase,” said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services. “When we get a cold snap like this, the furnaces are working overtime trying to keep up.”

With the recent spate of fires, officials renewed their calls Sunday for people to be safe in the cold weather, including Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who reminded city residents to be sure detectors for smoke and carbon monoxide work correctly, and not to run space heaters unattended.

In Brockton, firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze that demolished a construction company’s property, followed by a two-alarm fire at an unoccupied Johnson Court home, said Mayor William Carpenter.

“It’s been tough few days for our first responders,” Carpenter said. “Certainly, from my standpoint, we appreciate and are just amazed by the effort.”

In Stoughton, the state fire marshal’s office was investigating a single-family house fire at 52 Pine St. Sunday afternoon, alongside local firefighters, Mieth said. The occupants were transported to a hospital as a precaution, she said. No cause had been determined.

In Dorchester Saturday night, nine people were displaced after flames damaged a two-family home. The fire appears to have been started by a hand torch used to thaw frozen water pipes in the basement. And that same night in Leominster, a fire at a three-family home displaced 12 people.

No injuries were reported in either fire, and the Red Cross was helping to find temporary housing for displaced residents, local officials said.

In Brookline, firefighters knocked down a late-night two-alarm blaze Saturday thatforced the evacuation of a Village Way apartment building. No injuries were reported, and residents were allowed back inside the building just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Battling fires in the frigid cold can increase the difficulty of extinguishing them. In Thursday’s fatal fire in the Bronx, which claimed 12 lives, crews had to overcome frozen hydrants and other difficulties before the flames were knocked down.

Frigid temperatures also mean water becomes ice that can weigh down equipment and create slippery conditions for crews.

But firefighters focus on their jobs and not the adverse conditions, said Marc Sanders, a Boston Fire Department spokesman who has worked as a firefighter for 17 years.

“Doing any activity in these frigid temperatures, let alone fire suppression, is just difficult,” Sanders said. “The job remains the same . . . you just have to overcome the obstacles Mother Nature throws your way.”

In Brockton, investigators believe an unattended wood stove was the source of a five-alarm fire that destroyed a wood-frame complex owned by New Heights Construction at 1 Brockton Ave., Carpenter said. The fire remained under investigation late Sunday by the state fire marshal, Mieth and Carpenter said.

The property, which had consisted of three connected buildings, also contained lumber intended for construction projects that added fuel to the flames.

Crews first arrived at about 3 p.m. and worked until about midnight putting out the fire. About 100 firefighters, police, and emergency medical personnel responded, including fire crews from seven other communities. Firefighters from two other communities staffed Brockton’s fire stations during the blaze, Carpenter said.

Brockton firefighters didn’t get a break: Crews released from the five-alarm blaze spent the next few hours following up on a backlog of routine calls, Carpentersaid, before being dispatched to a fire at 12 Johnson Court around 2 a.m.

The two-alarm blaze damaged a single-family home while the residents were away. Investigators believe an electrical problem led to the fire, which “had been burning for a while” before a neighbor spotted it, Carpenter said.

Carpenter said a Brockton firefighter suffered minor burns at the home fire, but no other injuries were reported at either blaze.

Carpenter said the weekend’s fires were exceptional for first responders, given their severity and the subzero temperatures.

“It’s tough on their feet, their backs, their legs. It takes a toll,” Carpenter said.