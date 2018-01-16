Police are on scene, blocking a section of Sesame Street in Dracut.

DRACUT - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries inside a single family home early Tuesday and a man was seriously injured when he crashed his car a short distance away, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

A motive for the violence and the connection between the man and woman were not disclosed, Ryan’s office said. “There is no present threat to public safety,” according to Ryan’s office.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation and due to the nature of the investigation no additional information is being released at this time,’’ prosecutors wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

State and Dracut police were seen examining the lawn and driveways of the green home located at the corner of Sesame Street and Pelczar Road. The lot is draped with yellow police tape and a Dracut cruiser is parked on Sesame Street, block traffic from entering the street that connects two ends of a subdivision.

Get Fast Forward in your inbox: Forget yesterday's news. Get what you need today in this early-morning email. Sign Up Thank you for signing up! Sign up for more newsletters here

Outside the home was a basketball court and two driveways, both of which have cars parked in them. The backyard has a pool and two boats stored in it.

Police blocked off the area near the green house on Sesame Street where the woman was attacked shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Dracut responded to the Sesame Street home after receiving a 911 call shortly after midnight, according to Ryan’s office. Police found the injured woman inside and rushed her to a Boston hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said.

Some time after police arrived at Sesame Street, they were alerted to a serious car crash at the intersection of Methuen Street and Parker Road. A man believed to be the driver was removed from the wreckage and taken to an undisclosed area hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

No further information is currently available.