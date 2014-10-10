Fairs around the world
All across the world, seasonal fairs are held to celebrate harvest, holidays and trade. People of all ages come out to explore, learn, and catch a thrill on rides.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
A full moon silhouettes riders at the 61st Annual Alabama National Fair in Montgomery on, Oct. 8. (Lloyd Gallman/Montgomery Advertiser via Associated Press)
2
Bubbles surround a clown car during the Topsfield Fair Parade in Topsfield, Mass. on Oct. 7. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
3
Nine-year-old Ayden Sanchez plays in a bubble runner ball on Oct 8 at the Permian Basin Fair & Exposition at the Ector County Coliseum fairgrounds in Odessa, Texas. (Courtney Sacco/Odessa American via Associated Press)
4
Todd Campbell, 9, left, and Chase Allen, 10, right, enjoy the Silver Streak ride during opening day of the 158th Annual Mid-South Fair at The Landers Center in Southaven, Miss., Sept. 19. (Mark Weber/The Commercial Appeal via Associated Press)
5
Children are silhouetted as sun sets at a fair ground during Dussehra celebrations on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Oct. 3. Dussehra commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. (Altaf Qadri/Associated Press)
6
Children scream as they are hoisted in the air on an Midway ride on opening day of the State Fair of Texas Friday, Sept. 26, 2014 at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. (G.J. McCarthy/Dallas Morning News via Associated Press)
7
Callie Shields, left, and Lola Bundy watch as a duckling slides down a chute into a pool of water Sept. 27, at the Hamilton County Fair at Chester Frost Park in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via Associated Press)
8
Visitors to the 159th Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, Pa., ride above the fairground on the sky ride Sept 24, as the setting sun fills the western sky with color. (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via Associated Press)
9
Indian artists get ready to put on a play at a fair to celebrate the Dusshera festival in New Delhi. With traditional theatre and the burning of giant effigies, millions of Hindus across northern India are celebrating a religious festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images)
10
A man slips down the zip line before the opening of the fair "Foire du Valais" above the town of Martigny, Switzerland, Oct. 2. It takes about 1 minute to slip down, at an altitude in places of 120 meters (410 feet) above ground level and at speeds of up to 85 kph (53 mph). (Maxime Schmid/Keystone via Associated Press)
11
Mayya Panfilora of "Trained House Cats" directs a cat as he makes his way across two parallel ropes on top of a satin ball, Sept. 3,, at the Luzerne County Fair in Dallas, Pa. (Andrew Krech/Citizens' Voice via Associated Press)
12
Chuey flips as she tries to catch a flying disc in the air during a performance of the JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show Sept. 10, at the Permian Basin Fair in the Ector County Coliseum fairgrounds in Odessa,Texas. (Edyta Blaszczyk/Odessa American via Associated Press)
13
Women dressed in folk costumes dance behind empty shopping trolleys during a food fair in Stavropol, Sept. 21. Local farmers and factories offer their products to customers at the fair, according to local media. (Eduard Korniyenko/Reuters)
14
Visitors dressed in traditional Bavarian clothing enjoy riding on a merry-go-round on the opening day of the 2014 Oktoberfest at Theresienwiese on Sept. 20, in Munich, Germany. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
15
A model stands between the colorful bristles of a car washing machine during the press tour of the 'Automechanika' car accessories fair in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Sept 15. Thousands of companies from 71 countries present car products to the interested public. (Frank Rumpenhorse/EPA)
16
Brothers Gabe Krug (right), 10, and Eric Krug Jr., 8, face off against each other during the Kansas Arm Wrestling Championships at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 7, iin Hutchinson, Kan. (Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson News via Associated Press)
17
A jockey competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, east of Bangkok, Oct. 7. The event, which also celebrates the rice harvest, dates back to the buffalo trade in Chonburi, once the commercial centre of Thailand's east. (Chaiwat Subprasom/Reuters)
18
People enjoy a ride on a ferris wheel during the Thadinkyut festival celebration in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 6. Thadinkyut festival, also called Lighting Festival, is held to mark the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut, which is the end of Buddhist lent, and is the celebration to welcome the Buddha's descent from heaven. (Lyn Bo Bo/EPA)
19
A bullrider smiles as he waits for his ride in the Bull Ride Spectacular on the first day of the 2014 Deni Ute Muster at the Play on the Plains Festival ground on October 3, in Deniliquin, Australia. The annual Deniliquin Ute Muster is the largest ute muster in Australia, bringing together utility vehicle enthusiasts from across the country for a weekend of music, competitions and camping. (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
20
Tasters drink coffee during the Colombian coffee Expoespeciales Cafe de Colombia fair in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on Oct. 3. The fair seeks to strengthen the coffee industry and foment national and international commercial dynamism showing industry trends and innovations. (Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)
21
Manga aficionados sit on a bench near the venue of the "Connichi" manga fair in Kassel, Germany, on Sept. 12. The "Connichi" is considered the country's biggest convention of manga style fans. (Uwe Zucchi/AFP/Getty Images)
22
People look at a selection of vegetables inside at Royal Horticultural Show on Oct. 7, in London, England. Growers from across the UK come together for the show at the RHS Horticultural Halls in Westminster to exhibit their seasonable bounty in the annual fruit and vegetable competition. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
23
Visitors enjoy a ride on a fun fair ride at the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept 24. (Sven Hoppe/EPA)
24
Claudia Maas sorts copies of US writer James Frey's book 'Endgame' at the Oetinger publisher booth during the book fair in Frankfurt am Main, Oct. 7. (Arne Dedert/EPA)
25
Workers set up a giant cardboard cutout of Captain America during the annual Association of Producers and Exporters of Nicaragua (APEN) fair in Managua Sept. 26. The cutout was placed to promote paperboard packaging products. (Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters)
26
An Indian worker rides upside down to push a giant wheel at a fair ground during Dussehra celebrations on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Oct. 3. (Altaf Qadri/Associated Press)
27
Airiana Jaworski, 4, waves to her family as she rides the Mini Jets at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, Kan. on Sept. 12. (Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson News)
28
Oktoberfest waitresses celebrate the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 181st Oktoberfest, in Munich Oct. 5. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world came to the Bavarian capital in the last two weeks for the Oktoberfest. (Lukas Barth/Reuters)
