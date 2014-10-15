Left behind: Mourning the missing of Flight MH370
Seven months on, loved ones of passengers on a missing Malaysian airliner derive what comfort they can going forward from what’s left behind. Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, with 239 mostly Chinese people on board, disappeared on March 8 about an hour into a routine journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in the world’s greatest aviation mystery. More than two dozen countries have been involved in the air, sea and underwater search for the Boeing 777 but months of sorties failed to turn up any trace - even after narrowing the search area to the southern Indian Ocean - long after batteries on the black box voice and data recorders had gone flat.--By Reuters
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8 is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, after he showed the house during an interview with Reuters in Tianjin on Aug. 26. Zhiliang said he will wait for his missing fiancee forever. They had planned to marry this year. Seven months after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, with 239 mostly Chinese people on board, disappeared about an hour into a routine journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing March 8, loved ones of missing passengers derive what comfort they can from what's left behind after the world's greatest aviation mystery. More than two dozen countries have been involved in the air, sea and underwater search for the Boeing 777 but months of sorties failed to turn up any trace - even after narrowing the search area to the southern Indian Ocean - long after batteries on the black box voice and data recorders had gone flat. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Zhang Xiaomi, a cat raised by Li Zhen and her husband, who was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in Beijing on Aug. 21. Li said her only wish now is that her husband comes home alive no matter how much he has changed. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Cheng Liping shows a picture which features she and her husband together, and her husband's cup, at a park near her house where she and her husband used to visit on July 24. Cheng said her life has been totally changed since the incident. Their two little sons, who don't know about this incident, keep asking her when their dad is coming back. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, shows an electronic razor which her missing husband used, at a park near her house where she and her husband used to visit. Cheng said her life has been totally changed since the incident. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Hu, whose son Zhao's whole family was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 wipes her tears during an interview in Beijing on July 24 as her granddaughter's framed picture is seen in the living room of her house. Hu said she had thought of committing suicide. She could not go back home for a while after the incident because she was afraid of entering the empty house which had been full of her 3 year-old granddaughter's lovely smile. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard tries her husband's ring on her finger as she shows it during an interview on July 22. Liu said she argued with her husband in their last phone call before the incident. She could not have realised that this would be their last conversation and now that is her greatest regret. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 shows her husband's picture on his laptop on a bed they shared together at her home. They got married on March 1st, a week before the incident and could not go on a honeymoon due to her husband's busy schedule which was also the reason he had boarded the vanished plane. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Zhang, whose husband Wang Houbin was onboard shows her husband's car key and key holder in Beijing on July 18. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Liu Kun, whose younger brother Liu Qiang was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 shows a picture of his brother (top, right) on his mobile phone during an interview in Beijing on July 18. Liu said he does not believe that the vanished plane crashed in the Indian Ocean losing all people on board. He wishes his brother and other people onboard the plane are still alive. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Feng Xuehong, whose son Wang Houbin was onboard cries during an interview in Beijing on July 18. In the last conversation with her son before the incident, the son said, "Give me a hug, mom. Take care of yourself and I'll come back to see you soon." (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Li, whose son Wen Yongsheng was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 shows medicine for herself and her husband which they take every day during. Li and her husband, who come from Shandong province, now stay in a small shabby hotel room in Beijing with hopes of finding more accurate information about the incident who took their 34-year-old son. They said the incident makes their health worse and they have to go to hospital every day. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 looks at his daughter's plush toys as he poses for a picture on July 22. Zhang said this incident is disrupting the lives of he and his wife now. His wife sometimes roams several kilometers far from home because she cannot stand staying in their home from which her daughter is now absent. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
