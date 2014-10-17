Autumn Colors 2014
Before cold temperatures arrive, nature treats us to a world of vibrant hues.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
A motorcyclist cruises past a maple tree displaying its bright fall foliage, Oct. 6,, in Freeport, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)
2
Sun shines on an autumnally colored leaf hanging on a tree in Freiburg, southwestern Germany, on Oct. 14. (Patrick Seeger/AFP/Getty Images)
3
A view of flooded cranberry bogs in Carver, Mass as berries float to the surface during the harvest on Oct 9. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
4
Fog sweeps through the valley south of Peosta, Iowa, on a beautiful fall morning, Oct. 16. (Dave Kettering/The Telegraph Herald via Associated Press)
5
Fallow deer challenge each other on Oct. 17, in Bradgate Park, Leicestershire, England. Autumn sees the start of the 'Rutting' season, when stags can be heard roaring and barking in an attempt to attract females known as bucks. The larger males can also be seen clashing antlers with rival males. ( Michael Regan/Getty Images)
6
Autumn leaf colored trees are reflected in the waters of Lake Solina in Chrewt, Poland, Oct.12. Lake Solina is an artificial lake in the Bieszczady Mountains region. (Darek Delmanowicz/EPA)
7
Delmar Parris, of Port Orchard, Wash., casts his fishing line off Bay Street in Port Orchard during a fall sunset. (Larry Steagall/Kitsap Sun via Associated Press)
8
A tree with autumn leaves stands in front of a pine forest in near Stoetten, Germany, Oct. 3. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via Associatee Press)
9
A fisherman sits in his boat as the trees in autumn colors reflect in the Vltava river near Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 14. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)
10
An apple hanging on a tree is seen during a grey autumn day on Oct. 12, Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Frank Rumpenhorst/AFP/Getty Images)
11
Fall color reflections at the Blackstone River in Whitinsville, Mass. on Oct. 10. (Essdras M. Suarez/Globe Staff)
12
A small boat sails during an autumn storm at the main beach, Limanaki, in the popular resort of Ayia Napa, southeast of the island of Cyprus, Oct. 12. (Petros Karadjias/Associated Press)
13
Visitors view the autumn foliage of acer trees in the Old Arboretum at Westonbirt in south west England Oct.14. The Japanese maples are some of the first species to turn red and orange at this famous tree collection, originally planted out in the nineteenth century Victorian heyday of plant hunting. (Toby Melville/Reuters)
14
The sun sets on the first day of autumn as seen from White Oak Road near the corner of Ferry Road in southern Stafford county near Fredricksburg, Va. (Reza A. Marvashti/The Free Lance-Star via Associated Press)
15
Elizabeth Hunkele, 10, carries a sunflower with her as she wanders through the pumpkin patch past rows of sunflowers during a visit to a fall festival at an orchard and farm market in Wexford, Pa., Oct. 4 (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)
16
Fall colors on trees and shrubs are vibrant, Oct. 15, in the Fredericksburg, Va. region as overcast skies and rain brought out the hues and saturation usually overpowered warm fall sunlight. (Reza A. Marvashti/The Free Lance-Star via Associated Press)
17
A man walks in a park under seasonal colored trees on a sunny evening in Kiev, Ukraine, Oct. 10. (Tatyana Zenkovich/EPA)
18
Autumn leaves cover the slopes of Mount Ontake as white plumes of gases and ash are spewed out from the summit crater, central Japan, Sept. 29. (Kyodo News/Associated Press)
19
The 3,000-mile (4,800-km) mass migration of monarch butterflies in North America is one of the insect world's fantastic feats, with millions embarking on the arduous journey from as far north as Canada down into Mexico and the California coast each autumn. Scientists who scoured the genome of these colorful insects offered new insight October 1, 2014 into this annual airborne adventure. They pinpointed a single gene related to flight muscle efficiency that plays a major role in the monarch butterfly's migration. (Jaap de Roode/Reuters)
20
An autumn sunset is seen from Swamp Fox Road near New Franklin, Pa. on Oct 2. (Markell DeLoatch/Public Opinion via Associated Press)
21
People walk their dogs on the grounds of Stormont estate as autumnal colors take hold in Belfast, Oct. 16. (Brian Lawless/Associated Press)
