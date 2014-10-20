SUBSCRIBE NOW Get unlimited access to Globe.com today
Menu
The Big Picture

The Red Sox: Slivers of light at Fenway Park

There were more shadows than light at Fenway Park this year. Although the World Champion Red Sox finished dead last this year, nearly 3 million fans watched them play. More than 230,000 more visitors went on Fenway Park tours since the Red Sox popped champagne last October. Asked if more people come to see Fenway than see the Red Sox this year, Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz who lost the last game of the season against Derek Jeter and the Yankees smiled. “The ballpark probably,” said the Texas native. “There’s a lot of people who travel to New England because there’s a lot of history here and Fenway is one of those places that’s got a lot of history. Most everybody I talk to wants to see Fenway, not me pitch.” Because there were few highlights this season we take a last look at the slivers of light, patterns and people that make Fenway a special place. Meanwhile, game 1 of the World Series begins Tuesday, with the San Francisco Giants playing the Kansas City Royals.--By Stan Grossfeld
The Boston Globe
1
Families have been going to Fenway Park since the ballpark opened in 1912. Here is the pregame view on Landsdowne Street as fans arrive. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
2
Thousands of dimples are embedded into the Green Monster as the sun skims the wall. The ladder leading to the top serves no purpose. It is a remnant from the time when there was a net above the wall and a grounds crew member would climb up after batting practice to remove baseballs. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
3
David Ortiz at bat against the Brewers at the beginning of the season. The free-swinging Papi would hit 35 home runs and drive in 104 runs. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
4
A baseball is tattooed on the Green Monster. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
5
Pregame ceremony at Fenway as seen from centerfield. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
6
By 5:10 pm on May 20th, the shadows had already crept past home plate as the Red Sox take batting practice in an empty Fenway. Fans are not admitted until 90 minutes prior to game time. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
7
Red Sox third baseman Brock Holt has played every position this year except pitcher and catcher. He likes to wear his red socks high. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
8
The National Anthem on May 31 as seen from behind the right field grandstand seats. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
9
A foul ball rests on the foul screen behind home plate. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
10
Ice cold beer as the hot sun sinks into the west as seen from the Budweiser Right Field roof deck bar. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
11
A foul ball descends on the third base side box seats. Roughly 1,750 spectators get hurt each year by batted balls, mostly fouls, at major-league games, says Bloomberg News. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
12
900 pieces of Dubble Bubble bubble gum wait in the Red Sox bullpen prior to a game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
13
The interior of the manually operated Green Monster scoreboard. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
14
The Hood Blimp flying at 1000 feet above Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
15
The wave makes its way above the grandstand at Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
16
A Seagull-eye view of the Red Sox bullpen catcher warming up a pitcher. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
17
Derek Jeter waves goodbye to the Fenway faithful as he retires on the last day of the season after getting a single in his last at-bat. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
18
Duncan Cree, 3, and Alanna Cree, 5, are still fast asleep even after the crowd has piled out. The family drove up from Norfolk, Va, after their flight was cancelled. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
In this blog: Big Picture
Palm oil production
Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations.
GO TO ENTRY
China’s Red Army schools
The Yang Dezhi “Red Army” elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui country in Guizhou province was designated a “Red Army primary school” -- funded by China’s “red nobility” of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families
GO TO ENTRY
Super Bowl LI
In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime Sunday night in Super Bowl LI.
GO TO ENTRY
Aboard the bus to the Women’s March
On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nearly 10,000 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world.
GO TO ENTRY
Daily Life: January 2017
For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world.
GO TO ENTRY
Dakar Rally 2017
The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain.
GO TO ENTRY
Bear Ears Buttes in Utah
Known as Bear Ears for the pair of purple buttes at the region’s center, the newly proclaimed 1.9 million-acre National Monument will preserve a photographer’s checklist of high-desert drama: spires, bridges, canyons. Yet the region’s true distinction is not its topography, but its cultural significance; perhaps no place in America is as rich with ancient Native American sites as Bear Ears.
GO TO ENTRY
Philippines antidrug crackdown
Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups.
GO TO ENTRY
The evolving ice of Antarctica
NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed.
GO TO ENTRY
Becoming Santa
At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit.
GO TO ENTRY
Battle for Aleppo
After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues.
GO TO ENTRY
Fidel Castro: polarizing icon
People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world.
GO TO ENTRY
Art for the public
A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience.
GO TO ENTRY
Training Afghanistan’s women soldiers
Kabul’s military training academy is churning out classes of enthusiastic women to serve in Afghanistan’s army, but the realities of rising violence and a conservative society make the future for the young recruits far from certain.
GO TO ENTRY
Signs of reaction
Emotions run high after the presidential election, as Americans and the world react to the outcome. Protests have erupted throughout the country as the nation becomes increasingly divided in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory.
GO TO ENTRY
Election Day 2016
Americans head to the polls today across the nation to select the next president, other political seats, and a number of ballot questions. As day turned to night, the country witnessed a presidential election for the ages with Donald Trump becoming elected president.
GO TO ENTRY
Spain’s “Pueblos Blancos”
Dazzling clusters of cube-shaped houses perched on top of Andalusia’s olive tree-studded mountains, the “Pueblos Blancos”, or white villages, are named for the lime wash the buildings are painted with to keep the interiors cool.
GO TO ENTRY
Autumn brilliance
Photographers around the world capture colorful scenes of fall. Foliage transforms our landscapes into a sea of vibrant hues, as the seasonal light sets it aglow.
GO TO ENTRY
The battle to recapture Mosul
Iraqi and Kurdish forces have begun a military offensive to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul. Leaders say liberating this city will be difficult and could take months. More than a million civilians are thought to be trapped in the city that was captured by ISIS two years ago.
GO TO ENTRY
Boston’s Theatre District
Photographer Craig Walker recently spent time documenting the scene in Boston’s lively Theatre District. At the edge of diverse neighborhoods, the area is full of art, entertainment, and history. Many walks of life cross paths on the streets that are home to a bustling nightlife.
GO TO ENTRY
Farm to table meals
The fruits and veggies served to the homeless residents of Boston’s Pine Street Inn are usually grocery store cast-offs. But the Cambridge nonprofit Food For Free is now growing produce at a Lincoln farm specifically for the Pine Street Inn, which means copious quantities of kale, beets, and other fresh veggies for shelter guests.
GO TO ENTRY
Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm in nearly a decade, left a path of destruction over the Caribbean and the southern US. Hundreds have been killed, and it is feared that Haiti suffered catastrophic damage.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe photos of the month, September 2016
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Boston Light turning 300yrs old, remembering the September 11th attacks, Allston Christmas, and the start of the Patriots regular season
GO TO ENTRY
Farewell Big Papi
Boston, MA - 10-10-16 - ALDS Game 3 - Fenway Park - Cleveland at Red Sox - David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss. (John Tlumacki/Globe staff)
GO TO ENTRY
Oktoberfest 2016
The taps are open at the world’s biggest beer festival in Germany that runs until Oct. 3. The event dates to 1810, when Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese and the people of Munich were invited to attend the festivities.
GO TO ENTRY
South Africa motorbike racing
Not far from the refurbished F1 race track of Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa is a small, virtually dirt race track that attracts only the brave and rare ‘petrol heads’ on some Sundays to race against each other in the hot sun for bragging rights and a trophy.
GO TO ENTRY
Paralympics 2016
Competing at many of the same Rio venues as participants in the summer Olympics, more than 4,000 athletes from 170 plus nations are taking part in the first edition of the South American Paralympic Games.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe photos of the month, August 2016
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the Marshfield Fair, Red Bull Flugtag competition, a puppy swim, and the Caribbean Carnival Parade in Dorchester.
GO TO ENTRY
A camp of care
Finding safe, enriching, and affordable summer camp for typical children is often a challenge for parents. But for children with complex physical, behavioral, and intellectual needs, that search is even more difficult. At Franciscan Children’s in Brighton, several weeks of summer camps are offered so that children and families feel supported year round.
GO TO ENTRY
Ghosts from a failed system
As part of the Spotlight team report on mental illness, Boston Globe photographer Suzanne Kreiter toured the abandoned hospital. “I know that technically these photographs have no people in them,” Kreiter says, “but they’re all right there. All these images contain the ghosts of the people who need our help the most.”
GO TO ENTRY
Real journalists. Real journalism. Subscribe to The Boston Globe today.
You're reading  1 of 5 free articles.
Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week Subscribe Now >
You're reading1 of 5 free articles.Keep scrolling to see more articles recomended for you Subscribe now
You're reading 1 of 5 free articles. Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week. Subscribe now
You're reading 2 of 5 free articles. Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week. Subscribe now
You're reading 3 of 5 free articles. Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week. Subscribe now
You're reading 4 of 5 free articles. Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week. Subscribe now
You're reading 5 of 5 free articles. Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week. Subscribe now
We hope you've enjoyed your 5 free articles.
Continue reading by subscribing to Globe.com for just 99¢.
 Already a member? Log in Home
Subscriber Log In

We hope you've enjoyed your 5 free articles'

Continue reading by subscribing to BostonGlobe.com for just 99¢.

Continue reading by subscribing to Globe.com for just $.99¢

Stay informed with unlimited access to Boston’s trusted news source.

  • High-quality journalism from the region’s largest newsroom
  • Convenient access across all of your devices
  • Today’s Headlines daily newsletter
  • Subscriber-only access to exclusive offers, events, contests, eBooks, and more
  • Less than 25¢ a week
Marketing image of BostonGlobe.com
Marketing image of BostonGlobe.com
Already a subscriber?
Your city. Your stories. Your Globe.
Yours FREE for two weeks.
Enjoy free unlimited access to Globe.com for the next two weeks.
Limited time only - No credit card required!
BostonGlobe.com complimentary digital access has been provided to you, without a subscription, for free starting today and ending in 14 days. After the free trial period, your free BostonGlobe.com digital access will stop immediately unless you sign up for BostonGlobe.com digital subscription. Current print and digital subscribers are not eligible for the free trial.
Thanks & Welcome to Globe.com
You now have unlimited access for the next two weeks.
BostonGlobe.com complimentary digital access has been provided to you, without a subscription, for free starting today and ending in 14 days. After the free trial period, your free BostonGlobe.com digital access will stop immediately unless you sign up for BostonGlobe.com digital subscription. Current print and digital subscribers are not eligible for the free trial.