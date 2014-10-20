The Red Sox: Slivers of light at Fenway Park
There were more shadows than light at Fenway Park this year. Although the World Champion Red Sox finished dead last this year, nearly 3 million fans watched them play. More than 230,000 more visitors went on Fenway Park tours since the Red Sox popped champagne last October. Asked if more people come to see Fenway than see the Red Sox this year, Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz who lost the last game of the season against Derek Jeter and the Yankees smiled. “The ballpark probably,” said the Texas native. “There’s a lot of people who travel to New England because there’s a lot of history here and Fenway is one of those places that’s got a lot of history. Most everybody I talk to wants to see Fenway, not me pitch.” Because there were few highlights this season we take a last look at the slivers of light, patterns and people that make Fenway a special place. Meanwhile, game 1 of the World Series begins Tuesday, with the San Francisco Giants playing the Kansas City Royals.--By Stan Grossfeld
1
Families have been going to Fenway Park since the ballpark opened in 1912. Here is the pregame view on Landsdowne Street as fans arrive. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
2
Thousands of dimples are embedded into the Green Monster as the sun skims the wall. The ladder leading to the top serves no purpose. It is a remnant from the time when there was a net above the wall and a grounds crew member would climb up after batting practice to remove baseballs. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
3
David Ortiz at bat against the Brewers at the beginning of the season. The free-swinging Papi would hit 35 home runs and drive in 104 runs. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
4
A baseball is tattooed on the Green Monster. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
5
Pregame ceremony at Fenway as seen from centerfield. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
6
By 5:10 pm on May 20th, the shadows had already crept past home plate as the Red Sox take batting practice in an empty Fenway. Fans are not admitted until 90 minutes prior to game time. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
7
Red Sox third baseman Brock Holt has played every position this year except pitcher and catcher. He likes to wear his red socks high. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
8
The National Anthem on May 31 as seen from behind the right field grandstand seats. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
9
A foul ball rests on the foul screen behind home plate. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
10
Ice cold beer as the hot sun sinks into the west as seen from the Budweiser Right Field roof deck bar. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
11
A foul ball descends on the third base side box seats. Roughly 1,750 spectators get hurt each year by batted balls, mostly fouls, at major-league games, says Bloomberg News. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
12
900 pieces of Dubble Bubble bubble gum wait in the Red Sox bullpen prior to a game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
13
The interior of the manually operated Green Monster scoreboard. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
14
The Hood Blimp flying at 1000 feet above Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
15
The wave makes its way above the grandstand at Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
16
A Seagull-eye view of the Red Sox bullpen catcher warming up a pitcher. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
17
Derek Jeter waves goodbye to the Fenway faithful as he retires on the last day of the season after getting a single in his last at-bat. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
18
Duncan Cree, 3, and Alanna Cree, 5, are still fast asleep even after the crowd has piled out. The family drove up from Norfolk, Va, after their flight was cancelled. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
