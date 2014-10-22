Pokot archers of Kenya
Most boys of the Pokot tribe in Alale, Kenya, are unable to attend school due to their daily duty of cattle herding and their role as “warriors” to protect against cattle rustlers of the neighboring Turkana tribe. Dinah Hellen Chebitwey, a 52-year-old early childhood education officer, teaches Pokot boys the game of archery in an attempt to transform their skills into a means of peace-building. Chebitwey hopes to engage her counterpart in Turkana to create a program where boys from two rival communities can compete in the game of archery to deepen exchanges and learn to embrace peace.--By European Pressphoto Agency
1
A young Pokot tribe boy shows his arrows before practicing archery in a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County, some 600km northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, on the morning of Sept. 25. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
2
Young Pokot tribe boys creep up with bows and arrows to shoot down a bird near a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County, some 600km northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, on the morning of Sept. 25. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
3
Young Pokot tribe boys pose with their bows and arrows inside a church in a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County, some 600km northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
4
The shadows of young Pokot tribe boys are cast on the ground as they sing and dance with bows and arrows during a game of archery in a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County, some 600km northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, on the morning of Sept. 25. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
5
A herd of camels graze near a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County, some 600km northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
6
Young Pokot tribe boys with bows and arrows look on as they prepare to practice archery in a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
7
A Pokot woman sings as a bow and arrows that boys brought with them to the church are set against the wall during a church service in a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County, some 600km northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
8
A young Pokot tribe boy aims at a target during a game of archery in a small hamlet in Alale. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
9
Dinah Hellen Chebitwey talks to people during a church service in a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County, some 600km northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, on the morning of Sept. 25. Chebitwey, a 52-year-old Early Childhood Education Program Officer of the West Pokot County, has for the last two years been teaching Pokot boys the game of archery in an attempt to transform their skills into means of peace-building. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
10
Young Pokot tribe boys perform jumping dance during a game of archery in a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County, some 600km northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, on the morning of Sept. 25. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
11
A young Pokot tribe boy prepares to herd camels near a hamlet in Alale. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
12
Dinah Hellen Chebitwey (left) congratulates a young Pokot tribe boy who just won an archery game in a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County, some 600km northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
13
Young Pokot tribe boys listen to their teacher Dinah Hellen Chebitwey during a church service in a small hamlet in Alale. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
14
Young Pokot tribe boys adjust their bows and arrows as they prepare to practice archery in a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County, some 600km northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
15
Young Pokot tribe boys with bows and arrows herd camels near a small hamlet in Alale. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
16
Young Pokot tribe boys with bows and arrows run in joy after winning in a game of archery in a small hamlet in Alale, which borders Uganda to the west and Turkana County to the north, in West Pokot County, some 600km northwest of the capital Nairobi, Kenya. (Dai Kurokawa/European Pressphoto Agency)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close