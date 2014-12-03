Globe photos of the month, November 2014
Governor-elect Charlie Baker shared a laugh with Billy Farrell during a visit to the Eire Pub in Dorchester. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Political supporters and their signs created shadows at the North Andover High School polling place on Election Day, Nov. 4. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
Mary Boever and supporters from Everett United celebrated as election returns showed that referendum ballot question 3, the the casino gambling repeal, was defeated. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
A well-wisher saluted as former mayor Thomas Menino’s funeral motorcade passed on the Cummings Highway in Mattapan. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
The body of former mayor Thomas Menino lay in state at Faneuil Hall, attended by Secretary of State John Kerry and Angela Menino. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Mayor Menino's motorcade entered Fairview Cemetery in Hyde Park. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
An inmate at the South Bay House of Correction gave the “hands up” gesture to a crowd outside who were protesting the grand jury decision in Ferguson, Mo. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
Brenda Thornton and her son, Nanbeel Bonifon, 10, waited at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury for the start of the Forum on Ferguson. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
Kailey Moras, 8, of Methuen showed off a pair of shoes as Sharon Reilly, executive director of Cradles to Crayons, looked on. In lieu of a birthday present, Kailey sought shoe donations for the needy, which she presented to the Brighton nonprofit. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff)
Wendy Pirtle, left, waited at the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse to finalize the adoption of her son, Givenchy, 6, on the 12th annual National Adoption Day in Massachusetts. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
MIT Senior Ben Schreck, 21, of Boston pushed a toilet on a skateboard after taking a photo for his toilet art calendar at the MIT Sailing Pavilion in Cambridge. Proceeds from his calendar go to Doctors Without Borders. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Gold Star wives, from left, Mary McMahon, Marion Dennehy, Mary DeLisle, and Maureen Cabral stood for the National Anthem at a Veterans Day ceremony at the State House with Governor Deval Patrick. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
English High School Marching Band members Santiago Martinez, 16, Miasia Kemp, 16, of Mattapan, and Nia Richardson, 16, of Roxbury, hugged to stay warm during practice in Jamaica Plain. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Kayla Nauti, 34, (left) slept at Trinity Church in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Runners passed by a fence covered in leaves in Cambridge. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A man who works with homicide and suicide victims held a bouquet of flowers which he later released into Dorchester Bay in memory of those he served. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Artists worked on the Beverly Wall, a legal graffiti wall alongside the commuter rail tracks in downtown Beverly. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
Melanie Atkins, the Children's Boston Ballet mistress, worked with young dancers at a rehearsal for the upcoming "Nutcracker." (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Whitman-Hanson's Alexis Fruzzetti (8) celebrated with teammate Elana Wood (17) after the game-winning goal late in the second half against Lincoln-Sudbury in the Division 1 Girls Eastern Mass championship soccer game at Manning Field in Lynn. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Newton North running back Mike Gately got a face full of snow as he was brought down by Brookline's Tylen Rose following a first quarter gain in a Thanksgiving morning high school football game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
The Bruins’ Chris Kelly’s stick was knocked out of his hands when he collided with the Florida Panthers’ Rocco Grimaldi at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics forward Jared Sullinger (7) ducked under a leaping Chicago Bulls forward Pau Gasol (16) just before draining a three-pointer with no time remaining in the third quarter to give the Celtics a 91-85 lead over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens set his defense against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Lucky the Celtics Mascot performed a dunk under a high flying Celtics cheerleader during a timeout at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Yale Bulldogs cornerback Dale Harris (1) deflected the ball away from Harvard Crimson wide receiver Ricky Zorn (5) on a pass attempt at Harvard Stadium in Allston. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was head over heels as he scored a fourth quarter touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell stretched for a long pass from Tom Brady as the Denver Broncos’ Chris Harris Jr. defended at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Following his second quarter punt return for a touchdown, the Patriots’ Julian Edelman (right) was mobbed by teammates and fans at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
