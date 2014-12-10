The best photos of 2014: stories behind the Globe’s most memorable pictures of the year

Each year, editors from the Globe Magazine (www.bostonglobe.com/magazine) and the Boston Globe photo department choose the most memorable and incisive pictures of the last 12 months from staff photographers. The 2014 photos that follow -- and the behind-the-scenes stories about them, as told to reporter Elizabeth Gehrman -- will appear in the Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 14. (And scroll down for additional great pictures that we couldn’t fit in the print magazine.) --By Francis Storrs

1 October 15 / Dorchester -- This photograph of a baby at the Franklin Park Zoo is cute, but also, when people see it, they go “Is that the giraffe’s body or what is it?” Then they read the caption and realize it must be the mother. I try to get the readers’ attention in my pictures. That’s my whole idea of having fun with photography, trying to reach out to the readership and make a picture that will catch their eye. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

2 March 12 / Weymouth -- This 3-year-old girl, Aryanna Lynch, had saved her pregnant mother’s life by calling a cousin for help when she had a seizure. They had her come to the Weymouth Police Station, and they gave her some toys, stuffed animals, and a plaque saying how good she was. They gave her a round of applause as she stood there. You can really see they admired this little girl. They were proud of her, no doubt about it. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

3 January 28 / Boston -- This was shortly after Marty Walsh was sworn in as mayor. I believe it was the first time he was in the city-owned Parkman House, where he was about to hold a meeting of local mayors. He was sort of checking the place out. He’s such a down-to-earth guy and unguarded — not much like your typical politician. There’s a fireplace in there and he was like a little kid, all excited. He was like “Should we build a fire in there?” (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

4 June 2 / Bedford -- I’m up at 5:30 or 6 and have the news on as soon as I wake up. I heard there was a plane crash at Hanscom Field and thought of an aerial. I finally got through to a helicopter pilot I usually use and we went up. We were probably 1,500 feet in the air; there are always a lot of restrictions, because it’s a crime scene and it’s still at an active airport. The co-owner of the Philadelphia Inquirer and six other people died. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

5 June 2 / Boston -- When I learned I was going to take a picture of a 9-year-old fashion blogger, I got a little eye-rolly. But when I met him he blew me away. His name is Tobias Otting and he’s just brilliant, hilarious, and sharp. I had a blast with this shoot. A staff videographer wanted to interview Tobias, so we set up the lights for the interview and I was just about to leave when I turned around and saw this little boy in a very grown-up spotlight. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)

6 January 28 / South Boston -- This was in a gym run by a former fighter named Peter Welch. He does a boxing show on Saint Patrick’s Day, and every year he trains these kids for free, sort of as a way to pay back. This little boy had broken off from the group and was hitting the punching bag, which, since this gym is for adults, he could barely reach. It was early in the training and they hadn’t done any sparring yet, so I assume if you’re a little kid you want to start boxing right away. I think he was just trying to hit something (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

7 January 26 / Boston -- Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Kevin Garnett had won a championship together a few years before, but Pierce and Garnett had been traded to Brooklyn. This was the first time they came back during the regular season to play against their former teammates. Garnett and Rondo had been pretty good friends, and I was hoping to get a moment between them. Just as I was shooting, Garnett pulled a big-brotherly pat to Rondo. As a bonus, Pierce was in the frame, too. It was nice to get the three of them together. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

8 July 21 / Burlington -- For weeks, we covered the walkout in support of Market Basket’s president, Arthur T. Demoulas. Every day there was less and less food on the shelves. This woman was just sort of remarking Look at this, can you believe this? I was struck by how the employees had asked people to boycott the stores but never had any attitude toward those who didn’t. I’ve been covering stories for 29 years for the Globe, and I love it when a news event is utterly unlike anything I’ve ever covered before. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

9 June 17 / Charlestown -- Eight circus performers were injured in Providence when some rigging came undone and sent them plummeting to the ground. This image was taken at a press conference at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where some of them announced they were going to sue. Their whole lives had changed because of this. Many can never go back to what they were doing, and for most of them it was all they’d ever known. I wanted to show that anguish. This woman had just finished speaking and she looked directly into the lens — it was like she looked right through me. She seems to be pleading with us to listen to her story. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

10 March 26 / Boston -- It was a cold and very windy day. I was on my way to another assignment. I had just got out of the car and was about to put quarters in the parking meter when I got a call from the assignment desk about a fire on Beacon Street. I was only a quarter mile away, but by the time I got there the fire had been going on for a while, and there was a lot of smoke. I was there for maybe a half hour when all of a sudden there was a lot of commotion. There were a bunch of firefighters running down the street pushing and pulling a stretcher, working to revive one of their brothers. As they got closer, they were screaming for an ambulance, which was about a block away. I found out later two firefighters died in the blaze. (Jim Davis/globe staff)

11 August 24 / Rochester, New Hampshire -- This was taken in New Hampshire, at a Mass for James Foley, an American journalist who was killed by ISIS. This grandmother and her grandson were in the vestibule of the church where the crowd had overflowed. They didn’t know James Foley, but I felt like the protective way she was embracing the boy kind of echoed how a lot of people feel after major awful news events happen. I think there’s a moment after something really horrific happens when you want to take the person you love and hold them tight and protect them from anything bad that might happen. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

12 September 28 / Boston -- That’s Fenway Park after Derek Jeter’s last game. He was going to have a press conference. I don’t like staged events — it’s hard to get something original out of them — so I was waiting for Jeter to come out when I noticed these two kids sleeping in the box seats. Their parents had driven from Virginia, so they were savoring this moment and just trying to get as much of a nap out of the kids as possible before they had to turn around. It’s what we in the photography business call a gift, because it said more about the Red Sox season, finishing last, and the length of baseball games, and the persistence of the parents’ love for the game than anything else. It’s the little things in baseball that are the beauty, not necessarily the big stars. ( Stan Grossfeld/globe staff)

13 August 23 / Dorchester -- This was during the annual Boston Carnival, a Caribbean festival in Dorchester. As a photographer there, you’re basically in heaven. It’s hard not to find something incredible. You get mesmerized by all the colors and smells and perfumes. There’s so much attention paid to the children. It was prestigious for this little girl to be chosen, because not every child is in the parade. I like her expression because she’s so excited to do it. I remember seeing her afterward marching and she was dancing a lot and very outgoing. If I go back in 10 years, she’ll be leading the pack of all the dancers. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

14 June 15 / Waltham -- Sunday is a regular workday for me, so I have a lot of assignments in churches. This was Uganda Martyrs Day at the Parish of St. Mary in Waltham. What struck me about this picture was it was very colorful and I liked the composition. The way she carried herself, her stature, and the church, it just made a picture to me. It was hard to find her afterward to get her name, but I finally did. You can’t really climb over people and get names during a service. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

15 March 5 / Beacon Hill -- There was a hearing at the State House about a bill granting driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. It was packed, standing room only, in this room in the basement. That’s John Quincy Adams, the sixth president of the United States, looking over the concerned faces. When I did some research, I found out Adams was ahead of his time back in the 1800s. People were moving west and displacing the Indians, and he was against that and paid the price by not being reelected. That’s what the irony is. He was a friend to Indians; I think he would have been a friend to immigrants as well. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

16 July 10 / North End -- I was sent to the North End for an amorphous and difficult to illustrate story about World Cup soccer. When I was standing on a street corner I looked up and saw these longtime residents sitting in a coffee shop. Then I saw motion out of the corner of my eye — that kind of frenetic “kid” movement— and I realized these two trains were going to collide. I ran inside and a minute later the kids came by and the guys started interacting with them. It had nothing to do with soccer, but the photo ran in the next day’s paper. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

17 July 8 / South Boston -- Being a newspaper photographer, you don’t always get to photograph in nice light. So when there is nice light and I’m in between assignments, I always try to take advantage of it. On this day I drove to Dorchester Bay, got out of the car, and saw these two kids jumping off the pier. This was the second jumper; right after I took this picture someone came and yelled at them to stop. For me, this image is about joy and freedom and all the things we want to revel in on a nice summer day. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

18 July 15 / Off the Massachusetts coast -- I’m on board the Charles W. Morgan, the oldest commercial ship still sailing. It’s a restored whaling ship — basically a floating museum — that they were sailing around the New England coast. I had to be in Provincetown at like 3 in the morning. I drove there, left my car, and sailed back to Boston. It was incredibly foggy — of course, my luck. Fog is very difficult to show in a photograph. It’s a long sail, seven or eight hours. You’re looking for anything that can keep your brain alive. Then suddenly this other antique vessel appeared in the background. In the end the fog made it more evocative than it would have been without it. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

19 November 3 / Mattapan -- I was riding in Mayor Menino’s funeral motorcade in an unmarked police car and would take random pictures hanging out the window like a dog. There were pockets of crowds all along the procession route. When we went through Mattapan, there wasn’t as much there but as we were going by at 20 or 30 miles an hour I could see this man saluting. This photo appeared on page one, and a lot of readers asked who the man was, so the editors went back and found him. It turned out the man, Monty Moore, was on disability and had a hard time getting around, but he got all dressed up and went out of the house for the mayor’s funeral. The emotion on his face is very clear. Expressions are everything in journalism (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

20 May 12 / Grafton -- We were doing a story at the Tufts Wildlife Clinic. Two snowy owls had been injured in the downdraft of a jet at Logan Airport. I was there at the end of their rehab with the doctor in charge of the clinic, Flo Tseng. We were in the flight barn, a big giant structure where the vets can see how animals fly. She said we could only go in for a minute because it stressed out the birds. The two owls were perched up in the very far corner of the barn. When they saw me, one of them flew across over my head. So I just saw it and quickly reacted with my camera. It looks like the bird was looking right at me. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)