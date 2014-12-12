Powerful storm pounds West Coast
A strong storm hit the West Coast this week, causing overflow of rivers and flooded freeways. Northern and southern California dealt with power outages, wind damage and landslides.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
A resident of Guerneville, Calif., who parked his car overnight in the Safeway parking lot in Healdsburg, finds it nearly completely submerged as Foss Creek topped it's banks, Dec. 11. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via Associated Press)
Commuter ML Mann struggles in the wind and rain to make her way to catch a ferry to San Francisco from Sausalito, Calif.on Dec. 11. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)
An employee of Mudrak Custom Cruisers bails out a jeep that will be pulled from floodwaters in Sonoma, Calif., Dec. 11. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via Associated Press)
Aidan Stephenson,12, and Conor Stephenson,10, visiting from Phoenix, watch the waves break on Ocean View Boulevard, Dec. 10, in Pacific Grove, Calif. Northern California residents are bracing for a powerful storm that could be the biggest in five years and which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind and flash flood warning. The storm is expected to arrive Wednesday and pelt the region through Thursday. (AP Photo/Monterey Herald, Vern Fisher) (Vern Fisher/Monterey Herald via Associated Press)
A pedestrian walks in the rain next to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Dec. 11 in San Francisco, Calif. The San Francisco Bay Area was hit with a severe storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Erik Wagner, left, owner of Erik's Barber Shop in Healdsburg Calif, and his employee James Uribe, right, check the flooding in Sonoma County on Dec. 11. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via Associated Press)
A person takes pictures of homes affected by a mud and rock slide in the Ventura County town of Camarillo, Calif. following the strong storm. (Michael Nelson/EPA)
Aidan Perez, left, 12, and Christopher Dow, right, 11, use a shopping cart to get around the flooded parking lot of a shopping center in Healdsburg, Calif. on Dec. 11. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)
An SUV is crushed by a large oak tree during a storm in San Jose, Calif., on,Dec. 11. (Gary Reyes/Bay Area News Group via Associated Press)
Homeowner Amanda Heinlein stands on a mud landslide covering a basketball court near her house in Azusa, Calif., Friday, Dec. 12, 2014. A soaking storm swept into California, causing several mudslides, flooding streets and cutting power to tens of thousands Friday after lashing the rest of the state with much-needed rain. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) (Nick Ut)
Water covers one of several vehicles stranded in an Ashby Ave. in Berkeley, Calif. on Dec. 11. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
People use kayaks and a canoe to make their way around a flooded parking lot at a shopping center, Dec. 11 in Healdsburg, Calif. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)
epa04525555 Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) utilities crew remove power cables from a pole that struck a car during a Northern California storm in San Leandro, California, USA, 11 December 2014. It was the largest storm in five years which will help the drought ridden state. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO (JOHN G. MABANGLO)
Madison Gardner, 4, left, and her brother Mason, 3, play on flooded Wohler Road near a vineyard on Dec. 12 in Forestville, Calif. While the sun rose Friday in a dry San Francisco sky, the storm's affects lingered in Northern California. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)
A Caltrans crew tries to clear a flooded stretch of Highway 101 in South San Francisco, Calif., Dec. 11. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Laurie Gaggero moves through floodwaters on her boogie board at the Sharp Park Golf Course near damaged trees in Pacifica Calif., Dec. 11. Gaggero, a Pacifica resident, said playing on the flooded fairways during storms is an activity popular with local residents. (Alex Washburn/Associated Press)
A home is filled with rocks and mud after debris flows smashed into homes as a powerful storm that has been lashing northern California moves southward on Dec. 12 in Camarillo Springs neighborhood of Camarilla. About two dozen homes were severely damage in a heavy pre-dawn downpour. Although water from the storm lowers the risk of wildfires and offers some short-term relief from the record drought conditions that are menacing the state, weather experts say it amounts to only a very small step toward ending the drought. (David McNew/Getty Images)
Debris and rocks fill the backyards of homes along San Como Lane in Camarillo Springs, Calif., after a storm on Dec. 12. Mountainsides stripped bare by a wildfire last year belched a damaging debris flow into the Southern California community during a downpour from a major Pacific storm early Friday. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)
Water from the Russian River floods the Mirabel RV and trailer park Dec. 12 in Forestville, Calif. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)
Storm clouds move ashore near Seal Beach pier in Seal Beach, Calif., Dec. 12. The National Weather Service says wind-driven rain in Southern California fell at the rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour, triggering flash flooding. (Michael Blood/Associated Press)
