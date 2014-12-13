Protesters rally in downtown Boston over police killings
About 1,000 people demonstrated Saturday in downtown Boston to protest over the recent deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. and Eric Garner in New York City. State Police said they arrested 23 people for disorderly conduct after a skirmish near Nashua Street Jail.--By Lloyd Young
1
Demonstrators held a sit-in in downtown Boston. (Kieran Kesner for The Boston Globe)
2
“We’re here today not only to seek solutions for Eric Garner and Michael Brown, but because this is an issue we see here in Boston,” said Brandi Artez, 28, referring to the men killed in those two cases. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
3
More than two dozen protesters were arrested Saturday, State Police said. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
4
A protester offered a flower and a card to State Police near Nashua Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
5
Protesters staged a “die-in” in downtown Boston. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
6
There was a heavy law enforcement presence including Boston and State Police, though the protest was mostly peaceful. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
7
About 1,000 people turned out for the demonstration. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
8
Boston Police stood outside the Nashua Street Jail shortly before they faced off with protesters. (Kieran Kesner for The Boston Globe)
9
Most of Saturday’s arrests occurred in front of the Suffolk County Jail on Nashua Street after demonstrators tried to shove past a line of troopers and into Leverett Circle, police said. (Kieran Kesner for The Boston Globe)
10
Hundreds of protesters marched down Martha Road in the West End. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
11
State Police clashed with protesters outside the Nashua Street Jail. (Kieran Kesner for The Boston Globe)
12
Demonstrator Martin Henson led a group of people in chants outside the State House. (Kieran Kesner for The Boston Globe)
13
“Anybody that got arrested today, it was because they wanted to be arrested. It certainly wasn’t because the police wanted to arrest them,” said Colonel Timothy P. Alben, superintendent of the State Police. (Kieran Kesner for The Boston Globe)
14
In a statement issued Saturday, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans thanked officers for their “restraint and professionalism.” (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
15
Protester Chrintina Thomas put her arms up in front of a line of State Troopers blocking Nashua Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
16
The protest made its way along Cambridge Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
17
Those arrested had been charged with disorderly conduct, with one male protester facing an additional charge of assault and battery on a police officer, State Police officials said. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
18
State and Boston police forced protestors back from a police line next to the Nashua Street Jail. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
19
Boston, MA 12/13/14 A rally and march by Black Lives Matter at the corner of Tremont Street and Boylston Street chanting, "Hands Up," on Saturday December 13, 2014. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Topic: 14protest Reporter: (Matthew J. Lee/globe staff)
20
Protesters pinned themselves up against the police. (Kieran Kesner for The Boston Globe)
21
