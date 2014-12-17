2014 Year in Pictures: Part II
Photographs from May-August on a range topics from around the world.--By Lloyd Young
1
A protester takes shelter from smoke billowing around during protests on Aug. 13 against the shooting of black teenager Michael Brown in Freguson, Mo., by white police officer Darren Wilson. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via Associated Press)
2
A man is doused with milk and sprayed with mist after being hit by an eye irritant from security forces trying to disperse demonstrators protesting against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., on Aug. 20. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)
3
Protesters march in the street as lightning flashes in the distance in Ferguson, Mo., Aug. 20. On Aug. 9, a white police officer fatally shot Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year old, in the St. Louis suburb. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)
4
A Nepalese pupil hugs a tree while celebrating World Environment Day at the forest of Gokarna, on the outskirt of capital Kathmandu, Nepal on June 5. A total of 2,001 people, including school children and representatives of various organization, hugged trees for about two minutes with the message to ‘Save Environment? Save Trees’ and to attempt to keep a Guinness World record. (Narendra Shrestha/EPA)
5
A bolt of lightning hits the antenna on top of One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan on May 23 as an electrical storm moves over New York. (Gary Hershorn/EPA)
6
A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (left) in New York on May 6. (Gary Hershorn/Reuters)
7
Umu Fambulle stands over her husband Ibrahim after he staggered and fell, knocking him unconscious in an Ebola ward on Aug. 15 in Monrovia, Liberia. People suspected of contracting the Ebola virus are being sent by Liberian health workers to the center, a closed primary school originally built by USAID. The Ebola epidemic has killed more than 1,000 people in four West African countries. (John Moore/Getty Images)
8
An African migrant sits on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory on June 14. (Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda/Reuters)
9
Smoke rises from Tuffah neighborhood after Israeli air strikes in the east of Gaza City on July 29. Violence escalated overnight, as Israel renewed intense airstrikes on Gaza in response to barrages of Palestinian rockets after an attempted unofficial truce for the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday crumbled. (Mohammed Saber/EPA)
10
Palestinian medics treat a wounded girl at the emergency room of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, on July 18. Thousands of Israeli soldiers launched a ground invasion in the Gaza Strip, escalating a 10-day campaign of heavy air bombardments to try to destroy Hamas' rocket-firing abilities and the tunnels militants use to infiltrate Israel. (Khalil Hamra/Associated Press)
11
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8 at the empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage on Aug. 26. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
12
Protesters are taken away by police officers after hundreds of them staged peaceful sit-ins overnight on a street in the financial district in Hong Kong on July 2 following a huge rally to show their support for democratic reform and oppose Beijing's desire to have the final say on candidates for the chief executive's job. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)
13
A man carries a young girl who was injured in a reported barrel-bomb attack by government forces on June 3 in Kallaseh district in the northern city of Aleppo, Syria. Some 2,000 civilians, including more than 500 children, have been killed in regime air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo since January, many of them in barrel bomb attacks. (Baraa Al-Halabi/AFP/Getty Images)
14
People walk amongst the debris at the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine, on July 17. (Dmitry Lovetsky/Associated Press)
15
A rose lies on a plastic sheet covering a victim of the Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region, on July 18. (Maxim Zmeyev/Reuters)
16
A woman cries inside the Trade Union building as people are let inside, in the South-Ukrainian city of Odessa, Ukraine, on May 4. At least 31 people died in a fire that broke out during clashes between pro-Ukrainian and pro-Russian protesters at the Trade Union building in Odessa. (Alexey Furman/EPA)
17
A woman flees as a riot police officer beats her with a baton, after chasing protesting students into the Nairobi University campus in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 20. Hundreds of university students took to the street and faced with the riot police as they protested against proposed increase in school fee in downtown Nairobi. (Dai Kurokwa/EPA)
18
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys climb down a wall near the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem on Aug, 4. (Ammar Awad/Reuters)
19
An Afghan election commission worker waits prior to the opening of the seals to a box containing ballot papers for an audit of the presidential run-off votes at a counting center in Kabul on July 17. Afghanistan began a massive audit of 8.1 million ballots cast in the run-off round of its controversial presidential vote, hours after a brazen Taliban raid on Kabul's airport. The audit is aimed at reversing a destabilising political crisis that has threatened to widen the country's ethnic fissures as NATO winds down its deployment after more than a decade of war. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)
20
An employee of the Russian Space Training Center hangs out space suits to dry of Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin, NASA's US flight engineer Kathleen Rubins and Japanese space agency's flight engineer Takuya Onishi after their undergoing training near in Noginsk, 60 km (38 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, on July 2. The training was intended to simulate the capsule landing on water. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press)
21
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 21. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
22
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province Aug. 13. (Reuters)
23
People during the concert for the International Labor Day in San Giovanni’s square in Rome, Italy,on May 1. Labor Day, also known as International Worker’s Day or May Day is an annual holiday celebrated all over the world that resulted from efforts of the labor union movement, to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers. (Alessandro Di Meo/EPA)
24
A Kosovar Bosnian woman Arleta Sahiti poses after her face was painted by a woman during a presentation of the traditional wedding ceremony of Bosnian women from Zhupa region at the Ethnological Museum in Pristina on July 2. As part of the tradition, old ladies prepare young brides, painting their faces in many layers of colors. The golden circles symbolize the cycles of life. (Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images)
25
Brazil's defender David Luiz celebrates scoring during the quarter-final football match between Brazil and Colombia at the Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on July 4. (Vanderlei Almeida/AFP/Getty Images)
26
Alec Martinez (27) of the Los Angeles Kings and the Kings celebrate after Martinez scores the game-winning goal in double overtime against the New York Rangers to win 3-2 in Game Five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 13 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
27
England's Wayne Rooney (left) fights for the ball with Costa Rica's Junior Diaz during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, on June 24. (Damir Saglj/Reuters)
28
Real's coach Carlo Ancelotti, is lifted in the air, after his team won the Champions League final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 24. (Andres Kudacki/Associated Press)
