2014 Year in Pictures: Part III
Photos from the last four months of the 2014 depicting news events and daily life around the world.
1
A woman reacts after her husband is suspected of dying from the Ebola virus, in the Liberian capital Monrovia, on Oct. 4. By far the most deadly epidemic of Ebola on record has spread into five west African countries since the start of the year, infecting more than 7,000 people and killing about half of them. (Pascal Guyot/AFP/Getty Images)
2
Kashmiri residents wade through floodwaters in Srinagar, India, Sept. 4. At least 100 villages across the Kashmir valley were flooded by overflowing lakes and rivers (Dar Yasin/Associated Press)
3
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Sept. 9. (Amit Dave/Reuters)
4
Residents carry an injured man out from the debris at a site hit by what activists claim were at least five air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus on Sept. 11. (Bassam Khabieh/Reuters)
5
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, Calif. on Sept. 16. (Noah Berger/Reuters)
6
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on Sept. 27. (Murad Sezer/Reuters)
7
Pro-democracy demonstrators clash with police officers in riot gear during a rally near the Hong Kong government headquarters on Sept. 28. Police fired tear gas as tens of thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators brought parts of central Hong Kong to a standstill on September 28, in a dramatic escalation of protests. (Xaume Olleros/AFP/Getty Images)
8
New York Yankee Derek Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sept. 25, in New York. The Yankees won 6-5. It was Jeter's last home game of his career at Yankee Stadium. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)
9
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and fire-fighters conduct rescue operations at mountain lodges covered with volcanic ash as volcanic smoke rises near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures on Sept. 28. (Kyodo/Reuters)
10
A Doctors Without Borders (MSF), health worker in protective clothing carries a child suspected of having Ebola in the MSF treatment center on Oct. 5 in Paynesville, Liberia. (John Moore/Getty Images)
11
Members of the Castellers Joves Xiquets de Valls try to complete their human tower during the 25th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain on Oct. 5. The tradition of building human towers, or castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia, where colles, or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. In 2010 castells were declared by UNESCO one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)
12
Seventeen-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said she was "honoured" to be the first Pakistani and the youngest person to be given the award and dedicated the award to the "voiceless". "This award is for all those children who are voiceless, whose voices need to be heard," she said in Birmingham, central England on Oct. 10. (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)
13
Mount Sinabung spews hot lava and volcanic ash as it is seen from Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Oct. 9. The 2,460-metre volcano had been dormant for 400 years before it erupted in August 2010. (Dedy Sahputra/EPA)
14
Bayern Munich's supporters cheer during their Champions League soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome on Oct. 21. (Stefano Rellandini/Reuters)
15
Coachman Norbert Fenske (2-L) and firefighters prepare to rescue horse Emma Ina from a ditch in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 18. The four-year-old horse slipped into the ditch in a meadow in the Moorwerder district and had to be pulled out by a tractor. (Daniel Bockworldt/EPA)
16
Umbrellas are opened as tens of thousands come to the main protest site one month after the Hong Kong police used tear gas to disperse protesters Oct. 28 in Hong Kong. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
17
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi on Oct. 30. (Ahmad Masood/Reuters)
18
A photograph taken with a long exposure shows the Tower of London's 'Blood swept Lands and Seas of Red' poppy installation, at the Tower of London in London on Nov. 10. The moat was turned red as some 888,246 ceramic poppies were planted in memory of the British and Commonwealth dead in WWI on the 100th anniversary. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA)
19
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, N.Y. on Nov. 21. (Lindsay DeDario/Reuters)
20
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco on Nov. 10, (Claudio Vargas/Reuters)
21
A protester holds her hands up in front of a police car in Ferguson, Missouri, on Nov. 25 during demonstrations a day after violent protests and looting following the grand jury decision in the fatal shooting of a 18-year-old black teenager Michael Brown. Protest marches sprang up in cities across the US. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
22
Portland police Sgt. Bret Barnum, left, and Devonte Hart, 12, hug at a rally in Portland, Ore., where people had gathered in support of the protests in Ferguson, Mo. on Nov. 25. (Johnny Huu Nguyen/Associated Press)
23
A pro-democracy protester chants at an occupied area before the barricade is removed in Mong Kok district of Hong Kong on Nov. 25. The yellow banners read: "I want genuine universal suffrage." (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)
24
Flamingos are seen in a nature reserve park in Panyu district south of Guangzhou, Guangdong province on Nov. 30. (Alex Lee/Reuters)
25
International Security Assistance Forces honor guards take part in a flag-lowering ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 8. The U.S. and NATO ceremonially ended their combat mission in Afghanistan on Monday, 13 years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks sparked their invasion of the country to topple the Taliban-led government. From Jan. 1, the coalition will maintain a force of 13,000 troops in Afghanistan, down from a peak around 140,000 in 2011. There are around 15,000 troops now in the country. (Massoud Hossaini/Associated Press)
26
A die-in was held at Harvard Medical School Education Center on International Human Rights Day on Dec. 10. Demonstrations at medical schools across the country took place in response to the recent decisions by authorities to not bring indictments in the police killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
A hostage runs to armed tactical response police officers for safety after she escaped from a cafe under siege at Martin Place in the central business district of Sydney, Australia, Dec. 15. (Rob Griffith/Associated Press)
28
The uncle and cousin of injured student Mohammad Baqair, center, comfort him as he mourns the death of his mother who was a teacher at the school that was attacked by Taliban, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec. 16. Taliban gunmen stormed a military-run school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday, killing more than 100, (Mohammad Sajjad/Associated Press)
