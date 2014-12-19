2014 Year in Pictures: Part III

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

The uncle and cousin of injured student Mohammad Baqair, center, comfort him as he mourns the death of his mother who was a teacher at the school that was attacked by Taliban, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec. 16. Taliban gunmen stormed a military-run school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday, killing more than 100, (Mohammad Sajjad/Associated Press)

A hostage runs to armed tactical response police officers for safety after she escaped from a cafe under siege at Martin Place in the central business district of Sydney, Australia, Dec. 15. (Rob Griffith/Associated Press)

A die-in was held at Harvard Medical School Education Center on International Human Rights Day on Dec. 10. Demonstrations at medical schools across the country took place in response to the recent decisions by authorities to not bring indictments in the police killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

International Security Assistance Forces honor guards take part in a flag-lowering ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 8. The U.S. and NATO ceremonially ended their combat mission in Afghanistan on Monday, 13 years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks sparked their invasion of the country to topple the Taliban-led government. From Jan. 1, the coalition will maintain a force of 13,000 troops in Afghanistan, down from a peak around 140,000 in 2011. There are around 15,000 troops now in the country. (Massoud Hossaini/Associated Press)

Flamingos are seen in a nature reserve park in Panyu district south of Guangzhou, Guangdong province on Nov. 30. (Alex Lee/Reuters)

A pro-democracy protester chants at an occupied area before the barricade is removed in Mong Kok district of Hong Kong on Nov. 25. The yellow banners read: "I want genuine universal suffrage." (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

Portland police Sgt. Bret Barnum, left, and Devonte Hart, 12, hug at a rally in Portland, Ore., where people had gathered in support of the protests in Ferguson, Mo. on Nov. 25. (Johnny Huu Nguyen/Associated Press)

A protester holds her hands up in front of a police car in Ferguson, Missouri, on Nov. 25 during demonstrations a day after violent protests and looting following the grand jury decision in the fatal shooting of a 18-year-old black teenager Michael Brown. Protest marches sprang up in cities across the US. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco on Nov. 10, (Claudio Vargas/Reuters)

A photograph taken with a long exposure shows the Tower of London's 'Blood swept Lands and Seas of Red' poppy installation, at the Tower of London in London on Nov. 10. The moat was turned red as some 888,246 ceramic poppies were planted in memory of the British and Commonwealth dead in WWI on the 100th anniversary. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA)

A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi on Oct. 30. (Ahmad Masood/Reuters)

Umbrellas are opened as tens of thousands come to the main protest site one month after the Hong Kong police used tear gas to disperse protesters Oct. 28 in Hong Kong. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Coachman Norbert Fenske (2-L) and firefighters prepare to rescue horse Emma Ina from a ditch in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 18. The four-year-old horse slipped into the ditch in a meadow in the Moorwerder district and had to be pulled out by a tractor. (Daniel Bockworldt/EPA)

Bayern Munich's supporters cheer during their Champions League soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome on Oct. 21. (Stefano Rellandini/Reuters)

Mount Sinabung spews hot lava and volcanic ash as it is seen from Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Oct. 9. The 2,460-metre volcano had been dormant for 400 years before it erupted in August 2010. (Dedy Sahputra/EPA)

Seventeen-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said she was "honoured" to be the first Pakistani and the youngest person to be given the award and dedicated the award to the "voiceless". "This award is for all those children who are voiceless, whose voices need to be heard," she said in Birmingham, central England on Oct. 10. (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the Castellers Joves Xiquets de Valls try to complete their human tower during the 25th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain on Oct. 5. The tradition of building human towers, or castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia, where colles, or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. In 2010 castells were declared by UNESCO one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)

A Doctors Without Borders (MSF), health worker in protective clothing carries a child suspected of having Ebola in the MSF treatment center on Oct. 5 in Paynesville, Liberia. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and fire-fighters conduct rescue operations at mountain lodges covered with volcanic ash as volcanic smoke rises near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures on Sept. 28. (Kyodo/Reuters)

New York Yankee Derek Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sept. 25, in New York. The Yankees won 6-5. It was Jeter's last home game of his career at Yankee Stadium. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

Pro-democracy demonstrators clash with police officers in riot gear during a rally near the Hong Kong government headquarters on Sept. 28. Police fired tear gas as tens of thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators brought parts of central Hong Kong to a standstill on September 28, in a dramatic escalation of protests. (Xaume Olleros/AFP/Getty Images)

A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on Sept. 27. (Murad Sezer/Reuters)

Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, Calif. on Sept. 16. (Noah Berger/Reuters)

Residents carry an injured man out from the debris at a site hit by what activists claim were at least five air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus on Sept. 11. (Bassam Khabieh/Reuters)

A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Sept. 9. (Amit Dave/Reuters)

Kashmiri residents wade through floodwaters in Srinagar, India, Sept. 4. At least 100 villages across the Kashmir valley were flooded by overflowing lakes and rivers (Dar Yasin/Associated Press)

A woman reacts after her husband is suspected of dying from the Ebola virus, in the Liberian capital Monrovia, on Oct. 4. By far the most deadly epidemic of Ebola on record has spread into five west African countries since the start of the year, infecting more than 7,000 people and killing about half of them. (Pascal Guyot/AFP/Getty Images)

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Radioactive Fukushima Workers operate heavy machinery to remove debris at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture on Feb 24. GO TO ENTRY

Crisis in Yemen People react as they search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26. GO TO ENTRY

Spring scenes A duck swims near a blooming willow tree along Lake Avondale on the first day of spring in Avondale Estates, Georgia, March 20. Night and day are nearly equal on the vernal equinox and signals the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. GO TO ENTRY

Colors in the Sky The Northern Lights observed in the night sky on a country road near Lietzen in Maerkisch-Oderland, Germany, on March 17. The Northern Lights (aurora borealis) were generated by a gigantic cloud of electrically charged particles of solar storm in the Earth's atmosphere. The color effect is strengthened somewhat by the digital camera on a long exposure of about 20 seconds. GO TO ENTRY

Seeing white: A historic winter A hand in an advertisement sticks out from a snowbank along West Broadway in South Boston, March 3. GO TO ENTRY

Hitting the Slopes A man wearing historical ski attire jumps during a nostalgic ski race in Smrzovka, near the city of Jablonec, Czech Republic, on Feb. 21. Every year enthusiasts in historical ski suits gather in Smrzovka to participate in several skiing disciplines. GO TO ENTRY

Journey to Selma Winston Pierre, 22, of Dorchester watched a film on the bus ride to Selma, Ala., on March 6. GO TO ENTRY

Holi Celebrations 2015 Colored powder was applied to a man’s face while celebrating Holi in Mumbai on March 6. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2015 A screech owl was treated at the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth for a wing fractured in Abington during a snowstorm. ) GO TO ENTRY

Documenting one family’s home birth experience Isaac Douglas Bennett is laid on a blanket that a midwife will attach to a hand held scale used to weigh him. GO TO ENTRY

Roll out the barrels A man beats a sheet of metal cut from an oil barrel to use as recycling material in Kamukunji, Nairobi on Feb. 16. ' GO TO ENTRY

Chinese New Year 2015 A Chinese girl eats cotton candy as the sun sets on the lake at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace on Feb. 24 in Beijing, China. The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Sheep also known as the Spring Festival, which began on Feb. 19 and is based on the Lunisolar Chinese calendar, is celebrated from the first day of the first month of the lunar year and ends with Lantern Festival on the Fifteenth day. GO TO ENTRY

Wintry woes for the MBTA On Feb. 3, Meredith McElmurray of Wakefield waited for a train one hour into a commute home from Boston University, where she is studying to be a dental assistant. Her commute that morning was 1.5 hours longer than usual, and despite leaving school around 3:30 pm, she didn’t expect to make it to Wakefield before 6 p.m. GO TO ENTRY

Carnival and Mardi Gras 2015 Members of the samba group Samba Unidos da Tijuca perform on the second day of the parades of the special groups of the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 16. GO TO ENTRY

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Old English Sheep dogs are placed by handlers in the ring during competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club’s Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York Feb. 16) GO TO ENTRY

Fire and Ice Men (Noboriko) light sacred torches during the Oto Fire Festival at the Kumano Hayatama Taisha Shrine on Feb. 6 in Shingu, Japan. GO TO ENTRY

Portraits of conflict in Ukraine A pro-Russian separatist sits in a van while heading to the frontline near the eastern Ukrainian city of Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on Jan. 28,. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko made a personal plea to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Washington threatened tougher measures should Moscow fail to rein in separatists mounting a new offensive in the east of the ex-Soviet republic.BRABO/AFP/Getty Images GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, January 2015 Steam rose as the air temperature dropped below that of the sea in Stonington, Maine. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl victory parade for the New England Patriots Thousands of fans lined the parade route on the snow-covered sidewalks of Boylston Street to watch the New England Patriots celebrate their Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots defeat Seahawks Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate after winning the Super Bowl. (Barry Chin / Globe staff) GO TO ENTRY

Road to K-pop stardom Kim Si-yoon plays a toy guitar at her house in Seoul, Nov. 20. Kim is an aspiring K-pop (Korean pop) star. She wakes up at 7:30am for school, followed by hours of voice training, dance lessons and cram school before crashing into bed at midnight.' GO TO ENTRY

Massive snowstorm hits Northeast A pedestrian made his way through Copley Square in Boston on early Tuesday. GO TO ENTRY

Declining water levels in the Dead Sea An abandoned tourist Boat shipwreck lying at the Dead Sea coastal resort on Sept. 29, 2014 near Ein Gedi, Israel. According to media reports, the Dead Sea water level is dropping with an average of one meter per year since the first water level measurements in 1927. GO TO ENTRY

Bird’s Eye View Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. GO TO ENTRY

The Naga tribes of Myanmar A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 30. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth, although the practice is less common now and younger men usually do so only for festivals. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2015 KTM rider Boldbaatar Damdinkhorloo of Mongolia rides during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni to Iquique, on Jan. 12. GO TO ENTRY

Unity Rallies for France terror victims A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. GO TO ENTRY

The Natural World: Animal patterns Sumatran tiger cubs and their parents walk around their enclosure at London Zoo in London, Jan. 5, 2015. The annual stock take and animal count, a requirement of London Zoo’s license, included additions to the international conservation breeding programme such as the three tiger cubs and Philippine crocodiles. GO TO ENTRY

Charlie Baker Inauguration Charlie Baker was sworn in as the Governor of Massachusetts at a ceremony inside the House Chamber at the State House on Jan. 8. Baker runs up the grand staircase with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito after greeting the public below for the first time. GO TO ENTRY

Paris attack A pencil and a candle is placed on the cobblestone during the flash mob to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting at the French satirical newspaper 'Charlie Hebdo' in Paris, outside of the French Embassy in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 7. Two masked gunmen with automatic rifles killed 12 people at the Paris headquarters of satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which had angered Muslims two years ago by publishing cartoons of the prophet Mohammed. The French government had raised the alert level in the capital to the highest as police hunt for the gunmen, who escaped after the shooting. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2014 John, 8, and Jemma Swanson, 5, enjoyed grilled cheese sandwiches from Daniel's Table food truck in Framingham. David and Alicia Blais, who own the Foodie Cafe, use the truck to distribute food in an effort to end hunger in Framingham. GO TO ENTRY

Seasonal lights Over one million lights have been set up in Canberra’s CBD officially breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest LED image display on Nov. 29 in Canberra, Australia. The display will raise money for SIDS and Kids ACT. GO TO ENTRY

Hands in the news The orangutan named Sandra sits in her enclosure at Buenos Aires' Zoo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. An Argentine court has ruled that Sandra, who has spent 20 years at the zoo, should be recognized as a person with a right to freedom. The ruling would free Sandra from captivity and have her transferred to a sanctuary in Brazil after a court recognized the primate as a "non-human person" which has some basic human rights. GO TO ENTRY

2014 Year in Pictures: Part II A protester takes shelter from smoke billowing around during protests on Aug. 13 against the shooting of black teenager Michael Brown in Freguson, Mo., by a white police officer. GO TO ENTRY

2014 Year in Pictures: Part I Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. Li gave birth to a baby boy on February 23, 2014 after Li's family became the first to receive a birth permit to have a second child in the province earlier this month, The Chinese government said late last year it would allow millions of families to have two children, with a relaxation of its one-child policy if one of the parents was an only child. GO TO ENTRY

Protesters rally in downtown Boston over police killings Thousands of protestors marched through the streets of Boston as part of the Black Lives Matter protest to bring attention to black justice and the recent police killings of blacks. A protestor is grabbed by a Boston Police officer on his bike after the protestor kicked his bike causing the officer to fall on Tremont Street. The police officer let him go. GO TO ENTRY

Powerful storm pounds West Coast A resident of Guerneville, Calif., who parked his car overnight in the Safeway parking lot in Healdsburg, finds it nearly completely submerged as Foss Creek topped it's banks, Dec. 11. GO TO ENTRY

The best photos of 2014: stories behind the Globe’s most memorable pictures of the year This 3-year-old girl, Aryanna Lynch, had saved her pregnant mother’s life by calling a cousin for help when she had a seizure. They had her come to the Weymouth Police Station, and they gave her some toys, stuffed animals, and a plaque saying how good she was. They gave her a round of applause as she stood there. You can really see they admired this little girl. They were proud of her, no doubt about it. GO TO ENTRY

Massive fire in downtown Los Angeles Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014. Over 250 firefighters battle the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways the Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol said. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2014 A man who works with homicide and suicide victims held a bouquet of flowers which he later released into Dorchester Bay in memory of those he served. GO TO ENTRY