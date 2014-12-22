Hands in the news
Hands tell stories. They are are functional and they have the power to communicate emotion. This post is edited from today’s wire photos. The hands in these photographs represent hope, communication, power, connection and longing.--By Thea Breite
1
An Indian girl participates in a street play to create awareness on violence against women during a protest ahead of the second anniversary of the deadly gang rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a bus, in New Delhi, India. The case sparked public outrage and helped make women's safety a common topic of conversation in a country where rape is often viewed as a woman's personal shame to bear. (Tsering Topgyal/AP)
2
A Palestinian boy, hoping to cross into Egypt with his family, looks out a car window as he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 22, 2014. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Sunday for people coming from the Gaza Strip for the first time in almost two months, Palestinian and Egyptian officials said. Rafah is the only major crossing between impoverished Gaza, home to 1.8 million Palestinians, and the outside world that does not border Israel. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)
3
The orangutan named Sandra sits in her enclosure at Buenos Aires' Zoo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. An Argentine court has ruled that Sandra, who has spent 20 years at the zoo, should be recognized as a person with a right to freedom. The ruling would free Sandra from captivity and have her transferred to a sanctuary in Brazil after a court recognized the primate as a "non-human person" which has some basic human rights. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
4
People demonstrate against a planned tax law in Skopje Macedonia December 22, 2014. The tax law, which is to be implemented on January 1, 2015, stipulates an increase from the current rate of 10 percent to 35 percent for freelance and part-time workers. ( Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images)
5
Indian passengers warm themselves around a fire as they wait for their train to arrive on a cold morning in Allahabad, India, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. Cold conditions intensified across northern India as temperatures dipped along with thick blankets of fog cutting out sunlight. (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)
6
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm demonstrates the bullet trajectory at a news conference Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, in Milwaukee. Chisholm announced that there would be no charges against former police office Christopher Manney in the fatal shooting of Dontre Hamilton. Chisholm said Christopher Manney won't be charged because he shot Dontre Hamilton in self-defense. Manney is at least the third white police officer to avoid charges in the past month after a confrontation that led to a black man's death.
(Morry Gash/AP)
7
Jennifer Blaz, 34, holds the small hand print, hair clipping and footprint given to her by the hospital after her daughter Mattisyn Blaz's death in 2013. Earlier that day her husband Matthew Blaz, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the death of their infant daughter. (Lido Vizzutti/AP)
8
A Pakistani police commando demonstrates her skills at a police training centre in Nowshera, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The army has been waging a major offensive against longstanding Taliban and other militant strongholds in the restive tribal areas on the Afghan border for the last six months. But a series of fresh strikes after the December 16 Peshawar attack, which left 149 people dead -- most of them children, suggest the military is stepping up its campaign. As the Peshawar tragedy unfolded, army chief General Raheel Sharif said the attack had renewed the forces' determination to push for the militants' "final elimination". ( A. Majeed/AFP/Getty Images)
9
A man puts the balls into the lottery drum before the draw for Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" in Madrid December 22, 2014. The total prize money of 2.4 billion euros is split into thousands of cash prizes among hundreds of winning numbers. (Juan Medina/Reuters)
10
A collection of wooden, iron, and plastic hands is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome. Agostinelli, 74, has a passion for collecting which includes a 65-million-year-old dinosaur egg, meteor fragments, a car that once belonged to Al Capone, a lock of hair of Italian national hero Giuseppe Garibaldi, toys, weapons, musical instruments of all kinds and many more. (Tony Gentile/Reuters)
11
Michael Grant, 28, "Philly Jesus," greets a pedestrian wearing a ring with a cross in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 18, 2014. Nearly every day for the last 8 months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of Philadelphia to share the Christian gospel by example. He quickly acquired the nickname of "Philly Jesus," which he has gone by ever since. (Mark Makela/Reuters)
12
The Mother of Muhammad Ali Khan, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, touches his picture while visiting the school in Peshawar December 22, 2014. Taliban gunmen broke into the school and opened fire last Tuesday, killing 132 students and nine staff members, witnesses said, in the bloodiest massacre the country has seen for years. (Fayaz Aziz/Reuters)
13
An eight-year-old boy who is HIV positive lies on the ground in a village in Xichong county, southwest China's Sichuan province on Dec. 18. The boy was threatened with expulsion from his home by 200 villagers who signed a petition. It sparked intense online soul-searching in the country. China’s health ministry has promised to provide medical care and a living allowance for him, state media have reported.
(AFP/Getty Images)
14
A Tunisian election official prepares charts at the al-Menzeh vote counting centre in Tunis on December 22, 2014, the day after the country's first free presidential election. Anti-Islamist candidate Beji Caid Essebsi has claimed victory in Tunisia's presidential election, with bitter rival and incumbent Moncef Marzouki urging people to wait for official results. (Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images)
15
A Libyan soldier receives treatment at the Benghazi Medical Center in Benghazi December 22, 2014. At least five people were killed and 35 wounded in the clashes between Libyan pro-government forces and Islamist fighters in Benghazi, medics and military officials said. Army special forces and troops led by former general Khalifa Haftar have been fighting to oust Islamist groups in the eastern coastal city since October and have managed to retake the airport area and army camps that were seized in August. (Esam Omran Al-Fetori/Reuters)
16
Pope Francis is greeted as he arrives to lead a special audience for Vatican employees and their families at the Paul VI's hall at the Vatican December 22, 2014. (Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters)
