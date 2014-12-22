Hands in the news

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Pope Francis is greeted as he arrives to lead a special audience for Vatican employees and their families at the Paul VI's hall at the Vatican December 22, 2014. (Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters)

A Libyan soldier receives treatment at the Benghazi Medical Center in Benghazi December 22, 2014. At least five people were killed and 35 wounded in the clashes between Libyan pro-government forces and Islamist fighters in Benghazi, medics and military officials said. Army special forces and troops led by former general Khalifa Haftar have been fighting to oust Islamist groups in the eastern coastal city since October and have managed to retake the airport area and army camps that were seized in August. (Esam Omran Al-Fetori/Reuters)

A Tunisian election official prepares charts at the al-Menzeh vote counting centre in Tunis on December 22, 2014, the day after the country's first free presidential election. Anti-Islamist candidate Beji Caid Essebsi has claimed victory in Tunisia's presidential election, with bitter rival and incumbent Moncef Marzouki urging people to wait for official results. (Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images)

An eight-year-old boy who is HIV positive lies on the ground in a village in Xichong county, southwest China's Sichuan province on Dec. 18. The boy was threatened with expulsion from his home by 200 villagers who signed a petition. It sparked intense online soul-searching in the country. China’s health ministry has promised to provide medical care and a living allowance for him, state media have reported. (AFP/Getty Images)

The Mother of Muhammad Ali Khan, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, touches his picture while visiting the school in Peshawar December 22, 2014. Taliban gunmen broke into the school and opened fire last Tuesday, killing 132 students and nine staff members, witnesses said, in the bloodiest massacre the country has seen for years. (Fayaz Aziz/Reuters)

Michael Grant, 28, "Philly Jesus," greets a pedestrian wearing a ring with a cross in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 18, 2014. Nearly every day for the last 8 months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of Philadelphia to share the Christian gospel by example. He quickly acquired the nickname of "Philly Jesus," which he has gone by ever since. (Mark Makela/Reuters)

A collection of wooden, iron, and plastic hands is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome. Agostinelli, 74, has a passion for collecting which includes a 65-million-year-old dinosaur egg, meteor fragments, a car that once belonged to Al Capone, a lock of hair of Italian national hero Giuseppe Garibaldi, toys, weapons, musical instruments of all kinds and many more. (Tony Gentile/Reuters)

A man puts the balls into the lottery drum before the draw for Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" in Madrid December 22, 2014. The total prize money of 2.4 billion euros is split into thousands of cash prizes among hundreds of winning numbers. (Juan Medina/Reuters)

A Pakistani police commando demonstrates her skills at a police training centre in Nowshera, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The army has been waging a major offensive against longstanding Taliban and other militant strongholds in the restive tribal areas on the Afghan border for the last six months. But a series of fresh strikes after the December 16 Peshawar attack, which left 149 people dead -- most of them children, suggest the military is stepping up its campaign. As the Peshawar tragedy unfolded, army chief General Raheel Sharif said the attack had renewed the forces' determination to push for the militants' "final elimination". ( A. Majeed/AFP/Getty Images)

Jennifer Blaz, 34, holds the small hand print, hair clipping and footprint given to her by the hospital after her daughter Mattisyn Blaz's death in 2013. Earlier that day her husband Matthew Blaz, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the death of their infant daughter. (Lido Vizzutti/AP)

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm demonstrates the bullet trajectory at a news conference Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, in Milwaukee. Chisholm announced that there would be no charges against former police office Christopher Manney in the fatal shooting of Dontre Hamilton. Chisholm said Christopher Manney won't be charged because he shot Dontre Hamilton in self-defense. Manney is at least the third white police officer to avoid charges in the past month after a confrontation that led to a black man's death. (Morry Gash/AP)

Indian passengers warm themselves around a fire as they wait for their train to arrive on a cold morning in Allahabad, India, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. Cold conditions intensified across northern India as temperatures dipped along with thick blankets of fog cutting out sunlight. (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

People demonstrate against a planned tax law in Skopje Macedonia December 22, 2014. The tax law, which is to be implemented on January 1, 2015, stipulates an increase from the current rate of 10 percent to 35 percent for freelance and part-time workers. ( Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images)

The orangutan named Sandra sits in her enclosure at Buenos Aires' Zoo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. An Argentine court has ruled that Sandra, who has spent 20 years at the zoo, should be recognized as a person with a right to freedom. The ruling would free Sandra from captivity and have her transferred to a sanctuary in Brazil after a court recognized the primate as a "non-human person" which has some basic human rights. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

A Palestinian boy, hoping to cross into Egypt with his family, looks out a car window as he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip December 22, 2014. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Sunday for people coming from the Gaza Strip for the first time in almost two months, Palestinian and Egyptian officials said. Rafah is the only major crossing between impoverished Gaza, home to 1.8 million Palestinians, and the outside world that does not border Israel. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)

An Indian girl participates in a street play to create awareness on violence against women during a protest ahead of the second anniversary of the deadly gang rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a bus, in New Delhi, India. The case sparked public outrage and helped make women's safety a common topic of conversation in a country where rape is often viewed as a woman's personal shame to bear. (Tsering Topgyal/AP)

Hands tell stories. They are are functional and they have the power to communicate emotion. This post is edited from today’s wire photos. The hands in these photographs represent hope, communication, power, connection and longing. --By Thea Breite

In this blog: Big Picture

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Radioactive Fukushima Workers operate heavy machinery to remove debris at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture on Feb 24. GO TO ENTRY

Crisis in Yemen People react as they search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26. GO TO ENTRY

Spring scenes A duck swims near a blooming willow tree along Lake Avondale on the first day of spring in Avondale Estates, Georgia, March 20. Night and day are nearly equal on the vernal equinox and signals the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. GO TO ENTRY

Colors in the Sky The Northern Lights observed in the night sky on a country road near Lietzen in Maerkisch-Oderland, Germany, on March 17. The Northern Lights (aurora borealis) were generated by a gigantic cloud of electrically charged particles of solar storm in the Earth's atmosphere. The color effect is strengthened somewhat by the digital camera on a long exposure of about 20 seconds. GO TO ENTRY

Seeing white: A historic winter A hand in an advertisement sticks out from a snowbank along West Broadway in South Boston, March 3. GO TO ENTRY

Hitting the Slopes A man wearing historical ski attire jumps during a nostalgic ski race in Smrzovka, near the city of Jablonec, Czech Republic, on Feb. 21. Every year enthusiasts in historical ski suits gather in Smrzovka to participate in several skiing disciplines. GO TO ENTRY

Journey to Selma Winston Pierre, 22, of Dorchester watched a film on the bus ride to Selma, Ala., on March 6. GO TO ENTRY

Holi Celebrations 2015 Colored powder was applied to a man’s face while celebrating Holi in Mumbai on March 6. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2015 A screech owl was treated at the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth for a wing fractured in Abington during a snowstorm. ) GO TO ENTRY

Documenting one family’s home birth experience Isaac Douglas Bennett is laid on a blanket that a midwife will attach to a hand held scale used to weigh him. GO TO ENTRY

Roll out the barrels A man beats a sheet of metal cut from an oil barrel to use as recycling material in Kamukunji, Nairobi on Feb. 16. ' GO TO ENTRY

Chinese New Year 2015 A Chinese girl eats cotton candy as the sun sets on the lake at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace on Feb. 24 in Beijing, China. The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Sheep also known as the Spring Festival, which began on Feb. 19 and is based on the Lunisolar Chinese calendar, is celebrated from the first day of the first month of the lunar year and ends with Lantern Festival on the Fifteenth day. GO TO ENTRY

Wintry woes for the MBTA On Feb. 3, Meredith McElmurray of Wakefield waited for a train one hour into a commute home from Boston University, where she is studying to be a dental assistant. Her commute that morning was 1.5 hours longer than usual, and despite leaving school around 3:30 pm, she didn’t expect to make it to Wakefield before 6 p.m. GO TO ENTRY

Carnival and Mardi Gras 2015 Members of the samba group Samba Unidos da Tijuca perform on the second day of the parades of the special groups of the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 16. GO TO ENTRY

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Old English Sheep dogs are placed by handlers in the ring during competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club’s Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York Feb. 16) GO TO ENTRY

Fire and Ice Men (Noboriko) light sacred torches during the Oto Fire Festival at the Kumano Hayatama Taisha Shrine on Feb. 6 in Shingu, Japan. GO TO ENTRY

Portraits of conflict in Ukraine A pro-Russian separatist sits in a van while heading to the frontline near the eastern Ukrainian city of Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on Jan. 28,. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko made a personal plea to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Washington threatened tougher measures should Moscow fail to rein in separatists mounting a new offensive in the east of the ex-Soviet republic.BRABO/AFP/Getty Images GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, January 2015 Steam rose as the air temperature dropped below that of the sea in Stonington, Maine. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl victory parade for the New England Patriots Thousands of fans lined the parade route on the snow-covered sidewalks of Boylston Street to watch the New England Patriots celebrate their Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots defeat Seahawks Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate after winning the Super Bowl. (Barry Chin / Globe staff) GO TO ENTRY

Road to K-pop stardom Kim Si-yoon plays a toy guitar at her house in Seoul, Nov. 20. Kim is an aspiring K-pop (Korean pop) star. She wakes up at 7:30am for school, followed by hours of voice training, dance lessons and cram school before crashing into bed at midnight.' GO TO ENTRY

Massive snowstorm hits Northeast A pedestrian made his way through Copley Square in Boston on early Tuesday. GO TO ENTRY

Declining water levels in the Dead Sea An abandoned tourist Boat shipwreck lying at the Dead Sea coastal resort on Sept. 29, 2014 near Ein Gedi, Israel. According to media reports, the Dead Sea water level is dropping with an average of one meter per year since the first water level measurements in 1927. GO TO ENTRY

Bird’s Eye View Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. GO TO ENTRY

The Naga tribes of Myanmar A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 30. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth, although the practice is less common now and younger men usually do so only for festivals. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2015 KTM rider Boldbaatar Damdinkhorloo of Mongolia rides during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni to Iquique, on Jan. 12. GO TO ENTRY

Unity Rallies for France terror victims A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. GO TO ENTRY

The Natural World: Animal patterns Sumatran tiger cubs and their parents walk around their enclosure at London Zoo in London, Jan. 5, 2015. The annual stock take and animal count, a requirement of London Zoo’s license, included additions to the international conservation breeding programme such as the three tiger cubs and Philippine crocodiles. GO TO ENTRY

Charlie Baker Inauguration Charlie Baker was sworn in as the Governor of Massachusetts at a ceremony inside the House Chamber at the State House on Jan. 8. Baker runs up the grand staircase with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito after greeting the public below for the first time. GO TO ENTRY

Paris attack A pencil and a candle is placed on the cobblestone during the flash mob to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting at the French satirical newspaper 'Charlie Hebdo' in Paris, outside of the French Embassy in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 7. Two masked gunmen with automatic rifles killed 12 people at the Paris headquarters of satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which had angered Muslims two years ago by publishing cartoons of the prophet Mohammed. The French government had raised the alert level in the capital to the highest as police hunt for the gunmen, who escaped after the shooting. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2014 John, 8, and Jemma Swanson, 5, enjoyed grilled cheese sandwiches from Daniel's Table food truck in Framingham. David and Alicia Blais, who own the Foodie Cafe, use the truck to distribute food in an effort to end hunger in Framingham. GO TO ENTRY

Seasonal lights Over one million lights have been set up in Canberra’s CBD officially breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest LED image display on Nov. 29 in Canberra, Australia. The display will raise money for SIDS and Kids ACT. GO TO ENTRY

Hands in the news The orangutan named Sandra sits in her enclosure at Buenos Aires' Zoo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. An Argentine court has ruled that Sandra, who has spent 20 years at the zoo, should be recognized as a person with a right to freedom. The ruling would free Sandra from captivity and have her transferred to a sanctuary in Brazil after a court recognized the primate as a "non-human person" which has some basic human rights. GO TO ENTRY

2014 Year in Pictures: Part III A woman reacts after her husband is suspected of dying from the Ebola virus, in the Liberian capital Monrovia, on Oct. 4. By far the most deadly epidemic of Ebola on record has spread into five west African countries since the start of the year, infecting more than 7,000 people and killing about half of them. GO TO ENTRY

2014 Year in Pictures: Part II A protester takes shelter from smoke billowing around during protests on Aug. 13 against the shooting of black teenager Michael Brown in Freguson, Mo., by a white police officer. GO TO ENTRY

2014 Year in Pictures: Part I Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. Li gave birth to a baby boy on February 23, 2014 after Li's family became the first to receive a birth permit to have a second child in the province earlier this month, The Chinese government said late last year it would allow millions of families to have two children, with a relaxation of its one-child policy if one of the parents was an only child. GO TO ENTRY

Protesters rally in downtown Boston over police killings Thousands of protestors marched through the streets of Boston as part of the Black Lives Matter protest to bring attention to black justice and the recent police killings of blacks. A protestor is grabbed by a Boston Police officer on his bike after the protestor kicked his bike causing the officer to fall on Tremont Street. The police officer let him go. GO TO ENTRY

Powerful storm pounds West Coast A resident of Guerneville, Calif., who parked his car overnight in the Safeway parking lot in Healdsburg, finds it nearly completely submerged as Foss Creek topped it's banks, Dec. 11. GO TO ENTRY

The best photos of 2014: stories behind the Globe’s most memorable pictures of the year This 3-year-old girl, Aryanna Lynch, had saved her pregnant mother’s life by calling a cousin for help when she had a seizure. They had her come to the Weymouth Police Station, and they gave her some toys, stuffed animals, and a plaque saying how good she was. They gave her a round of applause as she stood there. You can really see they admired this little girl. They were proud of her, no doubt about it. GO TO ENTRY

Massive fire in downtown Los Angeles Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014. Over 250 firefighters battle the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways the Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol said. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2014 A man who works with homicide and suicide victims held a bouquet of flowers which he later released into Dorchester Bay in memory of those he served. GO TO ENTRY