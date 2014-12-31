Daily Life: December 2014
For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from France, China, Cuba, Pakistan, United States and other countries from around the world.--By Lloyd Young
A man portraying Santa Claus moves between cars while greeting passengers during a Polar Express holiday train ride to the "North Pole" on the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad on Dec. 19 in Portland. The Polar Express is the largest annual fundraiser for the railroad's museum. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)
A Chinese soldier's eyelashes are covered with frost during physical training in minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit) weather in Heihe in northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Dec. 16. The northeastern Chinese town borders Russia, and is one of the coldest places in China. (Associated Press)
A boy walks behind an ice wall, at the annual ice sculpture festival in Bruges, western Belgium, on Dec. 29. This year's theme is titled 'the Land of the Hobs', and takes visitors into the mythology of dwarves, elves, fairies, hunters, magicians and devilish figures. (Yves Logghe/Associated Press)
A man drives a vintage American car on the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, on Dec. 28. Cuba and the United States announced on Dec. 17 that the two countries would resume diplomatic relations for the first time since 1961. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
The shadows of Afghan refugee boys are cast on a plastic sheet separating their class from the girls one, during a class to learn how to read and write the alphabet at a makeshift school in the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, on Dec. 29. (Muhammed Muheisen/Associated Press)
An Indian man carries a spade and walks in a mustard field on the outskirts of Ahmadabad, India, on Dec. 27. Earlier this year, the Indian government allowed field trial of a variety of genetically modified (GM) mustard, almost 18 months after the previous government ordered a freeze on such tests, according to news reports. (Ajit Solanki/Associated Press)
A local skiier makes her way up the hill with the assistance of a automated rope on Dec. 27 at the Ski Bluewood in Dayton, Wash. (Michael Lopez/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via Associated Press)
Around 250 people dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose for photographers before a parade in the streets of Vallauris, southeastern France, on Dec. 20. (Lionel Cironneau/Associated Press)
Singers perform as part of the Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree at the Frauenthal Center for the Performing Arts in Muskegon, Mich., on Dec. 4. (Cory Morse/The Muskegon Chronicle via Associated Press)
People walk past children's drawings during an exhibition for children suffering heart diseases in Milan, Italy, on Dec. 13. (Antonio Calanni/Associated Press)
A man climbs the stairs at the cable-stayed Ada Bridge over the Sava river in Belgrade, Serbia, on Dec. 21. (Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press)
BM1 Michael Tubbs holds his six-month old daughter Chanelle after returning home from a deployment to the south pacific on the USS Rodney M Davis on Dec. 19 at Naval Station Everett. Chanelle was two weeks old when Tubbs left on his deployment. This was the frigate's final deployment before it is decommissioned in January. (Genna Martin/The Herald via Associated Press)
A woman plays with soap bubbles during Christmas Day holidays at a park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Dec 25. Some Malaysians spend their time during the festive season and school holidays with family outing while there are several states in Malaysia which are experiencing heavy rains and flash floods and spend their holidays in temporary evacuation centers. (Azhat Rahim/EPA)
Motorist Stacey Ray encourages Blue, top, one of her two European Great Danes to get back inside the vehicle as Bella, right, watches during a trip to a local shopping mall on Dec. 19 in Alpharetta, Ga. Ray says her pets are therapy dogs and they help cheer up patients in nursing homes and hospitals. (David Tulis/Associated Press)
Pakistani children who were displaced with their families from Pakistan's tribal areas enjoy a ride on a hand-operated wheel for the price of 5 rupees, (5 U.S. cents) for 5 minutes, in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, on Dec. 30. (Muhammed Muheisen/Associated Press)
A Pakistani Muslim devotee, or Malang, dances to celebrate the three-day annual congregation of famous saint Data Ganjbaksh at a shrine in Lahore, Pakistan, on Dec. 11. Thousands of people traveled from all over Pakistan to attend the celebrations. (K.M. Chaudary/Associated Press)
A man who works as one of the caretakers of the area, climbs onto one building from another at Panam Nagar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Dec. 15. Panam Nagar, part of the historic city of Sonargaon, is known for its ancient ruins and hundreds of buildings that showcase the architectural excellence of a different era. The area is currently protected by the governments archaeology department. (A.M. Ahad/Associated Press)
A girl with a Cuban flag member of the folkloric group "Bembe Ache" performs in a park in Havana, Cuba, on Dec. 29. Cuba and the United States announced on Dec. 17 that the two countries would resume diplomatic relations for the first time since 1961. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
Bangladeshi boatman make their way in the fog as daily life goes on during a nationwide strike called by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led alliance in Dhaka on Dec. 29. Bangladesh opposition activists clashed with police during a nationwide strike, leaving a woman dead and several injured as tension grew in the politically volatile country ahead of the first anniversary of a controversial election. (Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images)
A man stands on Alaska Railroad tracks to photograph the sunset over Cook Inlet on Dec. 27 in Anchorage, Alaska. Anchorage's mild temperatures continued Saturday with a high of 32 degrees. (Dan Joling/Associated Press)
Chinese women dance as they exercise at a public park on Dec. 21 in Beijing. Many Chinese, both young and old, flock to the cities parks to dance and perform martial arts for fitness. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A city bus crew steps out of the vehicle as he tries to make way for it to pull over at a bus stop during rush hour traffic at the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec. 17. Jakarta is known to have one of the worst traffic problems in Asia. (Dita Alangkara/Associated Press)
A visitor looks at stamps on display during the Malaysia 2014 World Youth Stamp Exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Dec. 6. (Lai Seng Sin/Associated Press)
It might have been foggy in the Willamette Valley, but Cerridwen Martin was able to revel in a view of the top of the clouds from the summit of Spencer Butte in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 16. Martin was joined by Joe Martinson, right, for the 1.1 mile trek. Fog shrouded much of the city for most of the day. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via Associated Press)
A man dressed as Santa Claus lights flares as he stands on a boat in Imperia, near Genoa, Italy, on Dec. 24. (Antonio Calanni/Associated Press)
