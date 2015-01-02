Globe photos of the month, December 2014
1
Medical students wearing white coats held a “die-in” at Harvard Medical School’s Medical Education Center in Boston on International Human Rights Day. Demonstrations were also held at medical schools in New York, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere to protest the lack of indictments for police killings and to spotlight racial bias as a public health issue . (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
2
As thousands marched through the streets of Boston to protest recent police killings of black men, a Boston police officer grabbed a protester who had knocked him off his bike on Tremont Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
3
Despite the cold temperatures, Alexander Pires, 5, walked with his dad, Eder Pires, and grandfather, Ahmad Darvesh, on the beach at Red Rock Park on the Lynn Shore Reservation in Lynn. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
4
A man dressed as Darth Vader drew looks from a group of children at Park Street Station on Boston Common.. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
5
Elves watched as Santa disembarked from a firetruck for a visit to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
6
Children got ready for the Trinity Church Christmas Eve Christmas Pageant in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
7
Skyler Larson, 9, of Houlton, Maine, watched the First Night Parade along Boylston Street. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
8
Silvina Cardoso, 82, showed off her dance moves during the 25th Annual First Night Senior Celebration at the Seaport World Trade Center. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
9
Austin Weng, 8, of San Francisco jumped up to pop a bubble made by "Bubbleguy" James Dichter, 61, of Waltham on the Boston Common. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
10
Officer Cynthia Brewington showed off her moves with Taya Hopkins, 15, left, and Marcquaja Ennis, 17, second from left, as Boston police and inner-city kids got together for summit at City on a Hill Charter School in Roxbury. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
11
In a project to raise awareness of homelessness on Cape Cod, 27 high school youth leaders slept in cardboard boxes and took turns playing a 10-hour continuous soccer game through the night in Mashpee. The Sleepout Soccerthon was run by UK Soccer Development's our Kidz Play 4 Free Project. ( Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
12
Andi Bruell of Wayland, a vice president at Biogen Idec, was reflected in the windowas she rode to work aboard the employee shuttle between the company’s Weston and Cambridge campuses. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
13
Richard Davenport, 91, got tested for strength and flexibility by Laura Ann Kurlinski at Spaulding Hospital in Cambridge in a study of older people’s problems in walking and climbing stairs. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
14
Jean Paul Joseph, 7, of Brockton counted off all of the good things that had happened to him with District Fire Chief Dennis Costin as members of the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation visited the Shriner's Hospital in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
15
Skip Graf from Mystic Aquarium did an eye flush on a rescued turtle at the New England Aquarium's marine rehabilitation facility in Quincy. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
16
Student Paulo Ramos used a mirror to watch his lips as he pronounced English words during a tutoring session at the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
17
John, 8, and Jemma Swanson, 5, enjoyed grilled cheese sandwiches from Daniel's Table food truck in Framingham. David and Alicia Blais, who own the Foodie Cafe, use the truck to distribute food in an effort to end hunger in Framingham. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
18
Joh Smith picked up his daughter, Free Smith, to take her home. Joh has turned his life around after spending time in jail. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
19
Sarah Muntyan, director of recreational riding at BINA Farm Center in Norfolk, worked with Violet, a 6-month-old Premarin rescue foal from Canada. Premarin foals are unwanted byproducts of horse farms that keep mares pregnant for the urine used in producing the menopause drug Premarin. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)
20
From left: Mark Leach of Somerville, Tim Westfield of Winchester, and Sean Doonan of Concord, N.H., reacted as the New England Revolution lost the Major League Soccer Finals to the LA Galaxy in overtime, 2-1. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
21
Boston Bruins left wing Craig Cunningham (61) celebrated his first NHL tally on a shorthanded goal past Ottawa Senators goalie Robin Lehner at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
22
The Boston Celtics’ Evan Turner reached over the Sacramento Kings’ Ben McLemore as they battled for a second half loose ball at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
23
A young fan and Boston Celtics forward Gerald Wallace watched as the Celtics held onto the win over the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
24
Noah Sorrento (left) celebrated with teammates and head coach Charlie Stevenson as the Xaverian football team was presented the Division 1 trophy after defeating Everett in the High School Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
25
Littleton's Griffin Shoemaker couldn’t hold on to a long pass as he got nailed by Cohasset's Coleman Kissick during the Division 6 game of the High School Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
26
Holliston Panthers head coach Todd Kiley whooped it up on the sidelines after getting an ice water shower as his team celebrated in the final moments in the MIAA Division 4 Super Bowl against Wahconah at Gillette Stadium. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
27
Young fans vied for a pair of gameworn gloves tossed to them by a Patriots player as he left the field after New England hosted the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
28
Quarterback Tom Brady celebrated with Vince Wilfork after the Patriots defense stopped the San Diego Chargers for the final time in the game at Qualcomm Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
