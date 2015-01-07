Paris attack
Authorities are looking for the armed gunmen who stormed the office of the weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris and killed 12 people including the editor and two police officers. The paper had a history of publishing cartoons deemed offensive to Muslims.
People try to light candles to form the word "Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels on Jan. 7. Gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, renowned for lampooning radical Islam, killing at least 12 people, including two police officers in the worst militant attack on French soil in recent decades. (Francois Lenoir/Reuters)
People gather in Toulouse on Jan. 7 to show their solidarity for the victims of the attack by unknown gunmen on the offices of the satirical weekly, Charlie Hebdo. Heavily armed gunmen massacred 12 people on Wednesday after bursting into the Paris offices of a satirical weekly that had long outraged Muslims with controversial cartoons of the prophet Mohammed. (Eric Cabanis/AFP/Getty Images)
A pencil and a candle is placed on the cobblestone during the flash mob to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting at the French satirical newspaper 'Charlie Hebdo' in Paris, outside of the French Embassy in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 7. Two masked gunmen with automatic rifles killed 12 people at the Paris headquarters of satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which had angered Muslims two years ago by publishing cartoons of the prophet Mohammed. The French government had raised the alert level in the capital to the highest as police hunt for the gunmen, who escaped after the shooting. (Angelo Carconi/EPA)
People hold a candle light vigil as thousands gather silently on 'Place de la Republique' in central Paris hours after the attack by masked gunmen on the 'Charlie Hebdo' headquarters in Paris, France, on Jan 7. (Ian Langsdon/EPA)
People hold placards reading in French "I am Charlie" (left) and "We are all Charlie" during a gathering at the Place de la Republique (Republic square) in Paris, on Jan. 7, following an attack by unknown gunmen on the offices of the satirical weekly, Charlie Hebdo. France's Muslim leadership sharply condemned the shooting at the Paris satirical weekly that left at least 12 people dead as a "barbaric" attack and an assault on press freedom and democracy. (Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images)
Gunmen flee the offices of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in this still image taken from amateur video shot on Jan. 7 and obtained by Reuters. Hooded gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning radical Islam, killing at least 12 people, including two police officers in the worst militant attack on French soil in recent decades. (Reuters TV)
Gunmen shoot a wounded police officer on the ground at point-blank range, outside the offices of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in this still image taken from amateur video shot on Jan. 7 and obtained by Reuters. Hooded gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning radical Islam, killing at least 12 people, including two police officers in the worst militant attack on French soil in recent decades. (Reuters TV)
Armed gunmen face police officers near the offices of the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris during an attack on the offices of the newspaper which left twelve dead, including two police officers, according to sources close to the investigation. (Anne Gelbard/AFP/Getty Images)
French police officers and forensic experts examine the car used by armed gunmen who stormed the Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 people, on Jan. 7, in Paris. A source close to the investigation said two men "armed with a Kalashnikov and a rocket-launcher" stormed the building in central Paris and "fire was exchanged with security forces". The source said a gunman had hijacked a car and knocked over a pedestrian while attempting to speed away. (Dominique Faget/Getty Images)
A bullet's impact is seen on a window at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, on Jan. 7. Twelve people were killed and more injured in the shooting at the Paris offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, already the target of a firebombing in 2011 after publishing cartoons deriding Prophet Mohammad on its cover, police spokesman said. Five of the injured were in a critical condition, said the spokesman. Separately, the government said it was raising France's national security level to the highest notch. (Jacky Naegelen/Reuters)
An injured person is transported to an ambulance after a shooting, at the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's office, in Paris. Masked gunmen stormed the offices of a French satirical newspaper Wednesday, killing at least 12 people before escaping, police and a witness said. The weekly has previously drawn condemnation from Muslims. (Thibault Camus/Associated Press)
French and European Union flags fly at half-mast at the embassy of France in London on Jan. 7. Hooded gunmen stormed the Paris offices of a weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning radical Islam, killing at least 12 people, including two police officers in the worst militant attack on French soil in recent decades. (Luke MacGregor/Reuters)
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo on Jan. 7. Gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, renowned for lampooning radical Islam, killing at least 12 people, including two police officers in the worst militant attack on French soil in recent decades. The French President headed to the scene of the attack and the government said it was raising France's security level to the highest notch. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)
People stand outside the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's office after a shooting, in Paris, on Jan. 7. Masked gunmen stormed the offices of a French satirical newspaper Wednesday, killing at least 12 people before escaping, police and a witness said. The weekly has previously drawn condemnation from Muslims. (Thibault Camus/Associated Press)
A woman holds a Charlie Hebdo's front page reading "Love stronger than hate" during a gathering in front of the city hall of Rennes, western France, on Jan. 7, following an attack by unknown gunmen on the offices of the satirical weekly, Charlie Hebdo. France's Muslim leadership sharply condemned the shooting at the Paris satirical weekly that left at least 12 people dead as a "barbaric" attack and an assault on press freedom and democracy. (Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images)
Shadows of people holding pens in the air at a gathering in Trafalgar Square in central London to show their respect for the 12 people killed in Paris today in a terrorist attack at the headquarters of satirical publication "Charlie Hebdo". (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)
People hold candles as they pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels on Jan. 7. Gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, renowned for lampooning radical Islam, killing at least 12 people, including two police officers in the worst militant attack on French soil in recent decades. (Francios Lenoir/Reuters)
A woman cries during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London on Jan. 7. Hooded gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning Islam and other religions, shooting dead at least 12 people, including two police officers, in the worst militant attack on French soil in decades. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)
