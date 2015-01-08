Charlie Baker Inauguration

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations
A duck swims near a blooming willow tree along Lake Avondale on the first day of spring in Avondale Estates, Georgia, March 20. Night and day are nearly equal on the vernal equinox and signals the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
The Northern Lights observed in the night sky on a country road near Lietzen in Maerkisch-Oderland, Germany, on March 17. The Northern Lights (aurora borealis) were generated by a gigantic cloud of electrically charged particles of solar storm in the Earth's atmosphere. The color effect is strengthened somewhat by the digital camera on a long exposure of about 20 seconds.
A man wearing historical ski attire jumps during a nostalgic ski race in Smrzovka, near the city of Jablonec, Czech Republic, on Feb. 21. Every year enthusiasts in historical ski suits gather in Smrzovka to participate in several skiing disciplines.
A Chinese girl eats cotton candy as the sun sets on the lake at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace on Feb. 24 in Beijing, China. The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Sheep also known as the Spring Festival, which began on Feb. 19 and is based on the Lunisolar Chinese calendar, is celebrated from the first day of the first month of the lunar year and ends with Lantern Festival on the Fifteenth day.
On Feb. 3, Meredith McElmurray of Wakefield waited for a train one hour into a commute home from Boston University, where she is studying to be a dental assistant. Her commute that morning was 1.5 hours longer than usual, and despite leaving school around 3:30 pm, she didn’t expect to make it to Wakefield before 6 p.m.
Members of the samba group Samba Unidos da Tijuca perform on the second day of the parades of the special groups of the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 16.
A pro-Russian separatist sits in a van while heading to the frontline near the eastern Ukrainian city of Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on Jan. 28,. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko made a personal plea to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Washington threatened tougher measures should Moscow fail to rein in separatists mounting a new offensive in the east of the ex-Soviet republic.BRABO/AFP/Getty Images
Kim Si-yoon plays a toy guitar at her house in Seoul, Nov. 20. Kim is an aspiring K-pop (Korean pop) star. She wakes up at 7:30am for school, followed by hours of voice training, dance lessons and cram school before crashing into bed at midnight.'
An abandoned tourist Boat shipwreck lying at the Dead Sea coastal resort on Sept. 29, 2014 near Ein Gedi, Israel. According to media reports, the Dead Sea water level is dropping with an average of one meter per year since the first water level measurements in 1927.
A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 30. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth, although the practice is less common now and younger men usually do so only for festivals.
Sumatran tiger cubs and their parents walk around their enclosure at London Zoo in London, Jan. 5, 2015. The annual stock take and animal count, a requirement of London Zoo’s license, included additions to the international conservation breeding programme such as the three tiger cubs and Philippine crocodiles.
Charlie Baker was sworn in as the Governor of Massachusetts at a ceremony inside the House Chamber at the State House on Jan. 8. Baker runs up the grand staircase with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito after greeting the public below for the first time.
A pencil and a candle is placed on the cobblestone during the flash mob to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting at the French satirical newspaper 'Charlie Hebdo' in Paris, outside of the French Embassy in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 7. Two masked gunmen with automatic rifles killed 12 people at the Paris headquarters of satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which had angered Muslims two years ago by publishing cartoons of the prophet Mohammed. The French government had raised the alert level in the capital to the highest as police hunt for the gunmen, who escaped after the shooting.
John, 8, and Jemma Swanson, 5, enjoyed grilled cheese sandwiches from Daniel's Table food truck in Framingham. David and Alicia Blais, who own the Foodie Cafe, use the truck to distribute food in an effort to end hunger in Framingham.
Over one million lights have been set up in Canberra’s CBD officially breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest LED image display on Nov. 29 in Canberra, Australia. The display will raise money for SIDS and Kids ACT.
The orangutan named Sandra sits in her enclosure at Buenos Aires' Zoo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. An Argentine court has ruled that Sandra, who has spent 20 years at the zoo, should be recognized as a person with a right to freedom. The ruling would free Sandra from captivity and have her transferred to a sanctuary in Brazil after a court recognized the primate as a "non-human person" which has some basic human rights.
A woman reacts after her husband is suspected of dying from the Ebola virus, in the Liberian capital Monrovia, on Oct. 4. By far the most deadly epidemic of Ebola on record has spread into five west African countries since the start of the year, infecting more than 7,000 people and killing about half of them.
Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. Li gave birth to a baby boy on February 23, 2014 after Li's family became the first to receive a birth permit to have a second child in the province earlier this month, The Chinese government said late last year it would allow millions of families to have two children, with a relaxation of its one-child policy if one of the parents was an only child.
Thousands of protestors marched through the streets of Boston as part of the Black Lives Matter protest to bring attention to black justice and the recent police killings of blacks. A protestor is grabbed by a Boston Police officer on his bike after the protestor kicked his bike causing the officer to fall on Tremont Street. The police officer let him go.
This 3-year-old girl, Aryanna Lynch, had saved her pregnant mother’s life by calling a cousin for help when she had a seizure. They had her come to the Weymouth Police Station, and they gave her some toys, stuffed animals, and a plaque saying how good she was. They gave her a round of applause as she stood there. You can really see they admired this little girl. They were proud of her, no doubt about it.
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014. Over 250 firefighters battle the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways the Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol said.
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close