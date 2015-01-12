Unity Rallies for France terror victims
A crowd estimated to be between one to three million people marched in Paris to remember the victims of a series of terror attacks which claimed the lives of 17 people. The Paris march was said to rival crowds that turned out for the liberation of France after WWII. Other rallies throughout France drew massive crowds as well.--By Lane Turner
1
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. (STEPHANE MAHE)
2
People gather at the Place de la Republique for a march against terrorism in Paris, France. (FREDRIK VON ERICHSEN)
3
Tens of thousands of people take part in a Unity rally Marche Republicaine in Lyon on January 11, 2015 in tribute to the 17 victims of the three-day killing spree. (PHILIPPE DESMAZES)
4
A woman takes part in the Unity rally "Marche Republicaine" that gathered 10.000 people on January 11, 2015 in Ajaccio, Corsica. (PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA)
5
Demonstrators gather in Place de la Republique prior to a mass unity rally to be held in Paris following the recent terrorist attacks on January 11, 2015 in Paris, France. (CHRISTOFER FURLONG)
6
A women wearing a mask reading "I am Charlie" takes part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. (ERIC GAILLARD)
7
Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel walk during a mass unity rally following the recent terrorist attacks on January 11, 2015 in Paris, France. (PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN)
8
People gather in solidarity for the victims of the Paris shootings outside the Hyper Cacher supermarket, two days after the hostage-taking in Paris, France, 11 January 2015. (ETIENNE LAURENT)
9
People walk past a grafitti tag reading "I am Charlie" as they take part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. (ERIC GAILLARD)
10
People hold a banner reading "Nous Sommes Charlie" (We are Charlie) during the Unity rally "Marche Republicaine" on January 11, 2015 in Paris in tribute to the 17 victims of a three-day killing spree by homegrown Islamists. (MARTIN BUREAU)
11
People lay flowers and candles outside the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris which was attacked by armed French nationals last week, as people gather for the start of a huge march which will end at the Place de la Nation, on January 11, 2015. (JOEL SAGET)
12
Demonstrators make their way along Place de la Republique during a mass unity rally following the recent terrorist attacks on January 11, 2015 in Paris, France. (DAVID RAMOS)
13
After the unity rally in Paris a young boy lights a candle outside the offices of Charlie Hebdo, where the tributes have amassed into a carpet of flowers on January 11, 2015 in Paris, France. (CHRISTOFER FURLONG)
14
People light candles after marching from Place de la Republique on route to Place de la Nation, following the terrorist attacks on January 11, 2015 in Paris, France. (JEFF J MITCHELL)
15
A woman pauses for a picture during a mass unity rally following the recent Paris terrorist attacks on January 11, 2015 in Paris, France. (DAN KITWOOD)
16
People walk during the Unity rally "Marche Republicaine" on January 11, 2015 in La Rochelle, western France, in tribute to the 17 victims of a three-day killing spree by homegrown Islamists in Paris. (XAVIER LEOTY)
17
Tens of thousands of people take part in a Unity rally Marche Republicaine in Lyon on January 11, 2015 in tribute to the 17 victims of the three-day killing spree. (JEFF PACHOUD)
18
Some 60,000 people take part in a unity rally (Marche Republicaine) on January 11, 2015 on the old harbor in Marseille, southern France, in tribute to the 17 victims of the three-day killing spree. (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT)
