Dakar Rally 2015
The 13-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain. Competitors and support crews come from around the world to challenge their mechanical, driving, and orienteering skills. The race wraps up this Saturday in Buenos Aires after covering the more than 5,592-mile loop-shaped course.--By Lloyd Young
1
KTM rider Boldbaatar Damdinkhorloo of Mongolia rides during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni to Iquique on Jan. 12. (Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters)
2
French driver Joseph Adua of IVECO team competes in the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 between Iquique, Chile, and Uyuni, Bolivia, on Jan. 10. (Mario Ruiz/EPA)
3
A competitor during the seventh stage between Iquique, in Chile, and Uyuni, Bolivia, on Jan. 10. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
4
Honda rider Kevin Echeveste, from Argentina, jokingly poses for a photo as he arrives to the Uyuni camp after completing the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 between Iquique, Chile, and Uyuni, Bolivia, on Jan. 11. The race will finish on Jan. 17, passing through Bolivia and Chile before returning to Argentina where it started. (Felipe Dana/Associated Press)
5
Toyota's Russian driver Evgeny Firsov and co-driver Vadim Filatov compete during the seventh stage of the Dakar 2015 between Iquique and Uyuni, Bolivia, on Jan. 10. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
6
Two men sit on a Chilean national flag as they watch the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 running between Chilecito (Argentina) and Copiapo, Chile, on Jan. 7. (Felipe Trueba/EPA)
7
Robby Gordon and Johnny Campbell of the Unitied States driving for Speed Energy Racing HST Hummer launches over a jump in the Atacama Desert during stage ten of the Dakar Rallly on Jan. 13. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
8
Argentinian rider Sebastian Halpern topples from his quad as he competes during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally running between Chilecito, Argentina and Copiapo, Chile, on Jan. 7. (Felipe Trueba/EPA)
9
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna (not pictured) of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, on Jan. 10. (Daniel Rodrigo/Reuters)
10
Sebastian Halpern of Argentina riding for Mendoza Espiritu Grande chases his quad as it rolls down the sand dune during day 4 of the Dakar Rallly on Jan. 7 between Chilecito in Argentina to Copiapo, Chile. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
11
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel of France, stands outside his car after a mechanical problem during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 between the cities of Iquique and Calama, Chile, on Jan. 13. The race will finish on Jan. 17, passing through Bolivia and Chile before returning to Argentina where it started. (Felipe Dana/Associated Press)
12
Danish driver Jes Munk (right) and his French co-driver Sebastien Delaunay of Polaris team during the start of the eighth stage of Dakar Rally 2015 between Uyuni, Bolivia and Iquique, Chile, on Jan. 11. (Felipe Trueba/EPA)
13
Michal Hernik of Poland for Farma Prom 450 Rally replica KTM competes during day 2 of the Dakar Rallly on Jan. 5 between Villa Carlos Paz and San Juan near the town of Taninga, Argentina. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
14
Honda's Spanish biker Joan Barreda Bort competes during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 between Iquique, in Chile and Uyuni, in Bolivia, on Jan. 11. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
15
Mini's Russian driver Vladimir Vasilyev and co-driver Konstantin Zhiltsov compete during the ninth stage of the Dakar 2015 between Iquique and Calama, Chile, on Jan. 13. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
16
Yamaha rider Txomin Arana Cobeaga of Spain rides during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Antofagasta to Iquique, on Jan. 9. (Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters)
17
Ales Loprais of Czech Republic, Ferran Marco Alcayna of Spain and Jan van der Vaet of Belgium for Instaforex Loprais Eurol Veka Man compete during day 4 of the Dakar Rallly on Jan. 7 between Chilecito in Argentina to Copiapo, Chile. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
18
Honda rider Joan Barreda of Spain races during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 between the cities of Copiapo and Antofagasta, Chile, on Jan. 8. (Felipe Dana/Associated Press)
19
A statuette representing a rider is seen on a countdown clock before the start of the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama on Jan. 13. (Jean-Paul Pelissier /Reuters)
20
Mini's driver Vladimir Vasilyev of Russia and co-driver Konstantin Zhiltsov compete during the ninth stage of the Dakar 2015 between Iquique and Calama, Chile, on Jan. 13. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
21
Nasser Al Attiyah of Qatar and Mathieu Baumel of France for the ALL4 Racing Mini Qatar Rally Team compete during day one of the Dakar Rallly on Jan. 4 between Buenos Aires and Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
22
South African driver Giniel De Villiers and his German co-driver Dirk Von Zitzewitz of Toyota team pass next to Argentinian rider Kevin Echeveste (right) during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally running between Chilecito (Argentina) and Copiapo (Chile) on Jan. 7. (Felipe Trueba/EPA)
23
KTM rider Anar Chinbataar of Mongolia greets spectators during the symbolic start of the Dakar Rally 2015 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Jan. 3. The race starts on Jan. 4 and finishes on Jan. 17, from Buenos Aires, passing through Bolivia and Chile and returning to Argentina. (Felipe Dana/Associated Press)
24
Czech driver Martin Kolomy and co-drivers Rene Kilian and David Kilian of the TATRA team compete in the third stage of the Dakar Rally between San Juan and Chilecito, Argentina, on Jan. 6. (Felipe Trueba/EPA)
25
A man is silhouetted against the sky as he secures a motorcycle on a pickup truck after competing in the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 in Calama, Chile, on Jan. 13. (Felipe Trueba/EPA)
