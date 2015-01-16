The Naga tribes of Myanmar
In Myanmar, around 120,000 people live in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in Sagaing Division where they survive mainly by subsistence farming and hunting. Cultural practices are changing - for example, younger men now wear trousers rather than traditional loincloths - although many Naga communities remain impoverished and inaccessible by road. The Naga speak dozens of languages and many of those in Myanmar use Burmese as a lingua franca.
A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 30. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth, although the practice is less common now and younger men usually do so only for festivals. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
Children play between houses in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 25. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
A boy leaves a house decorated with animal skulls at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 25. All homes in the village display skulls from animals killed during hunting expeditions. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
Hunters start their expedition to hunt for for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in Yansi village at Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 24. The Naga in this area are mainly Christian and regular hunting parties comprise three to 10 people. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
Naga boys climb a tree to collect cherry blossoms in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 24. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
Men from the village of Upper Harwar join more than 50 other residents on a hunting expedition for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebration, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 23. The Naga in this area are mainly Christian and regular hunting parties comprise three to 10 people. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
A Naga man manoeuvres a raft made of bamboo as he looks for fish stunned by dynamite which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 27. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 27. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets or by crushing up poisonous leaves to kill fish that float to the surface to be collected but nowadays some use homemade explosive they throw in rivers. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
Naga men sit around a fire waiting for hunters to return with game to their camp between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 26. While only a couple of men do the hunting, others go along to help carry game back to the village. Some smoke opium as they wait, while others sleep or tell traditional stories. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
Naga men cook raw opium as they prepare it for smoking at a hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 27. The opium is spread on cloth to dry and then heated with water. The opium paste extracted through that process is then ready to be smoked. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
A Naga boy looks at himself in a mirror as he gets a hair cut in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 25. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
Naw Ka Kay cries near the body of her father Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 24. The man who died was at the age of 101, according to family members, although people in this area estimate age as they do not keep exact birth records. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
Relatives gather near the body of Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 25. His age of 101 is inscribed on the cross, which is attached to a traditional coffin made of tree bark. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
Boys play with a ball at sunset in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, Dec. 25. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
