Bird’s Eye View
A change in perspective can make everything look a little different. Patterns emerge, shapes coalesce, and chaos simplifies.
1
Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. (ENRIQUE CASTRO-MENDIVIL/REUTERS)
2
Farmers replant paddy saplings at a rice field after monsoon rains on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, India, Aug. 6, 2014. (Biswaranjan Rout/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
Workers harvest asparagus in Preschen near Cottbus May 1, 2013. Germans are famed for their love of white asparagus rather than the more common green variety. Some 90-95 percent of consumption in Germany is of white asparagus, which must be grown deep in the soil and dug out by hand. (MICHAELA REHLE/REUTERS)
4
Brine pools and processing areas of the Soquimich lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat in Chile, the largest lithium deposit currently in production,await extraction on January 10, 2013. (IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS)
5
Houses and plantations lie submerged in floodwaters in Pengkalan Chepa, near Kota Bharu on December 27, 2014. Malaysia's worst flooding in decades forced more than 100,000 people to flee. (MOHD RASFAN/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)
6
The Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, looks bleak during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record, with daily rationing becoming common in the region's smaller citie, South America's largest city could dry out by February if relief does not arrive in the upcoming rainy season. (NACHO DOCE/REUTERS)
7
Oil spills from a pipeline that breached during maintenace work at the Arava desert in southern Israel, Israel on December 4, 2014. (ISRAELI ENVIROMENTAL PROTECTION MINSTRY /EPA)
8
1500 walrus gather on the northwest coast of Alaska. Pacific walrus looking for places to rest in the absence of sea ice are coming to shore in record numbers, according to NOAA. (Corey Accardo/NOAA/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
9
Sperm whales swim off the the coast of Dana Point, Calif. on October 6, 2014. Several pods of sperm whales emerged off the Southern California coast in an extremely rare, hours-long sighting with 50 mothers and juveniles rolling and playing with dolphins. (Dave Anderson/DOLPHINSAFARI.COM/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
10
A hot air balloon flies over Lake Burley Griffin and the National Museum of Australia in Canberra, Australia on March 9, 2013. (LUKAS COCH/EPA)
11
A man enjoys a swimming pool in Kleinmachnow, eastern Germany, on September 7, 2014. (RALF HIRSCHBERGER/DPA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)
12
College students cool themselves off inside an inflatable pool at their dormitory in Wuhan, China on August 5, 2014. (STR)
13
A young laborer takes a nap during a break at a factory a day ahead of Labor Day on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 30, 2013. (SHAHZAIB AKBER/EPA)
14
A pro-democracy protestor lies on the ground as she listens to a speech during a rally outside the government headquarters office in Hong Kong on October 10, 2014. (CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS)
15
Aung Pyae Tun of Myanmar and Kim Youngman of South Korea compete for the ball in the Sepaktakraw Men's Regu Semifinal during day thirteen of the 2014 Asian Games at Bucheon Gymnasium on October 2, 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. (Lintao Zhang\Getty Images)
16
Iran's Mahdi Aliyarifeizabadi (in red) fights China's Xiao Di in their men's Greco-Roman 98 kg gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. (ISSEI KATO/REUTERS)
17
Atlanta Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving in an NBA basketball game Nov. 15, 2014, in Cleveland. (Mark Duncan/Associated Press)
18
Matt Martin of the New York Islanders checks Joel Ward of the Washington Capitals during a game at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2014 in Uniondale, New York. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
19
A pillow fight Flashmob breaks out in St.Petersburg, Russia, on Aug. 30, 2014 (Dmitry Lovetsky/Associated Press)
20
A man digs out his driveway in Depew, N.Y. on Nov. 19, 2014. The Buffalo area found itself buried under as much as 5½ feet of snow (Derek Gee/Buffalo News/Associated Press)
21
People crowd the top of the Brocken (Blocksberg) in Harz, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany on December 26, 2014. The Brocken is 1142 meters the highest mountain in northern Germany. (STEFAN RAMPFEL/EPA)
22
Snow covered containers decorate the port of Rotterdam, The Netherlands on January 15, 2013. (Robin Utrecht/EPA)
23
Tents of Muslim pilgrims sprawl on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 5, 2014. (MUHAMMAD HAMED/REUTERS)
24
Shiite faithful pilgrims gather between the holy shrine of Imam Hussein, top, and the holy shrine of Imam Abbas for Arbaeen in the Shiite holy city of Karbala, Iraq on Dec. 13, 2014. (Hadi Mizban/Associated Press)
25
Revelers crowd Times Square, New York on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2014. (HODA EMAM/REUTEERS)
26
Fireworks illuminate the sky above Munich, Germany early January 1, 2015. (Peter Kneffel/EPA)
27
Members of the Castellers de Villafranca celebrate after finishing their human tower during the 25th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, on Oct. 5, 2014. The tradition of building human towers or “castells” dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia, where “colles” or teams compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. In 2010 “castells” were declared by UNESCO one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)
28
Children survivors queue up for free meals being distributed by a charitable organization at the "tent city" for typhoon victims in Tacloban, Leyte province, in central Philippines, Friday, Nov. 7, 2014. (Bullit Marquez/Associated Press)
29
Rescuers prepare to carry down a victim at the ash-covered Ontake Shrine near the summit of Mount Ontake in central Japan, Oct. 4, 2014. (Kyodo News/Associated Press)
30
Chakala Dangol, 75, holds a coconut before throwing it towards devotees from the top of the chariot of Rato during the chariot festival in Lalitpur, Nepal on May 21, 2013. It is believed that whoever grabs the coconut and returns it to the chariot will be blessed with a son. (NAVESH CHITRAKAR/REUTERS)
31
Crowds attend the Unity rally Marche Republicaine on January 11, 2015 at the Place de la Republique in Paris in tribute to the 17 victims of a three-day killing spree by homegrown terrorists. (KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images)
32
Smog covers buildings in the Indian capital New Delhi. Thick smoke hung over New Delhi as millions of Indians lit firecrackers to mark the Diwali festival, but calls for a boycott highlighted growing concerns over air quality in one of the world's most polluted cities. Pollution in the Indian capital reached "severe" levels on October 24, the day after Diwali. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
