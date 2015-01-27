Massive snowstorm hits Northeast

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Noah Bicchieri, 29, leaned against the wall as he walked between his house and his neighbor’s house with his dog, Caruso, in Plum Island. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe)

A man struggled with his umbrella during the beginning of a large winter storm in New York. (Justin Lane/EPA)

A pedestrian crossed an empty snow-covered street on in New York during a city-wide ban on non-emergency vehicles. Tens of millions of people along the East Coast hunkered down for a storm that for most failed to live up to predictions that it would be one of the worst they'd ever seen. (Mark Lennihan/Associated Press)

A lone car traveled westbound on the Long Island Expressway after it was reopened on Jan. 27 in Melville, N.Y. The Expressway and other roads were closed after a blizzard hit the New York area overnight. (Kathy Kmonicek/Associated Press)

Fishing boats rode out the storm at dock in Scituate, Mass., on Jan. 27. The winter storm packing blizzard conditions spun up the East Coast early Tuesday, pounding parts of coastal New Jersey northward through Maine with high winds and heavy snow. (Michael Dwyer/Associated Press)

Jamina Goop of Liechtenstein did a handstand as she was photographed by a friend the storm in Times Square, New York City. (Adress Latif/Reuters)

A woman and child battled the swirling wind and snow while leaving the North Quincy MBTA station. (Globe Staff/The Boston Globe)

A man and boy ride a sled down Cedar Hill in Central Park following Winter Storm Juno in the Manhattan borough of New York on Jan. 27. A blizzard swept across the northeastern United States, dropping more than a foot (30 cm) of snow but falling short of more dire predictions that sent workers and students home, halted thousands of flights and prompted New York officials to ban cars from roads and shut down subway trains. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

New Bedford firefighter Lt. Eric Hartford tried to dig out an ambulance carrying a patient to St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via Associated Press)

The snow was blowing sideways across an empty parking lot in Plymouth. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe)

A stranded air traveler slept with his luggage in the main domestic terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Jan. 27. Airlines canceled thousands of flights due to the blizzard in the northeastern United States. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA)

A winter storm approaching the eastern United States wais seen in a NOAA satellite image taken on Jan. 26. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for New York City and surrounding areas between coastal New Jersey and Connecticut. (NOAA)

A large section of seawall on Bay Road collapsed and was breached by the ocean waves at the height of the blizzard, damaging several homes in Marshfield. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe)

A pedestrian made his way through Copley Square in Boston on early Tuesday. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe)

Adults and children sled at Brooklyn's Prospect Park the morning after a major winter storm on Jan. 27 in New York City. Despite dire predictions, New York City was spared the worst of the storm, receiving up to a foot of snow in some areas. Subway buses were closed overnight while roadways were open only to emergency vehicles. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Students lay out in their bathing suits on the Quad, on the campus of Harvard University on Jan. 27 in Cambridge, Mass. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Emma Landry, 6, got a tow from her yellow lab, Sam, on Babcock Street in Brookline. (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe)

Ice encrusted the exterior of the Pilgrim Sands Hotel on Long Beach in Plymouth. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe)

Nicole Acevedo clears snow from her vehicle on Herzel Blvd. in West Babylon, N.Y. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the New York area. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via Associated Press)

Michelle Suh, (left,) the owner of Kaju Tofu House in Allston, and her boyfriend Ailton Moreira, shoveled the walk in front of Suh’s restaurant with what they had on hand - one shovel and a baking pan. (Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe)

Homes along the shore of Brant Rock were destroyed by the force of the ocean during the blizzard. Resident Simon Adkins from Marshfield braved the wind to survey the damage. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe)

Aiden Birchell,(left) ran through flooded Ocean Street to help a resident evacuate his oceanfront home in Brant Rock at the 5pm high tide. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe)

Cathleen Cahill made her way through deep and drifting snow while walking her dog Chikita in downtown Rockport. (John Blanding/The Boston Globe)

Erick Khanau clears the sidewalk in front of his store, Harbor View Wine and Spirit on Main Ave in Norwalk Conn. on Jan. 27. A major winter storm dropped a foot of snow or more over much of Connecticut, hitting hardest in the eastern part of the state. (Alex von Kleydorff/The Hour via Associated Press)

Paul Kelly got lifted to a National Guard truck by Scituate firefighters Geoff Downing and John Reidy. Paul Kelly and his wife Mary Kelly have owned their home since 1965. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe)

Snow fell against a darkening sky as high tide comes in on Plum Island. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe)

A family plays in the snow in Copley Square during the blizzard on Jan. 27, 2015 in Boston. (Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images)

The Victory Baptist Church in Brant Rock looked like the Mt Washington Observatory as another band of heavy snow hit the area. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe)

Amy Grace, 10, played on a mountain of snow on Tremont Street in the South End. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe)

Drifts of snow on the waters of the frozen Charles River. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Street are plowed but cars on Chelmsford Street in Dorchester need to be shoveled out. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

This is a view into his living room wide open from the storm. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Timmy Mannix received 40 stitches to his face and a broken nose as he was hit with a flying window while trying to ride out the blizzard monday night on his oceanfront home in Brant Rock . He came back this morning to view the damage to his house (rear). (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

People survey the damage as they stand on the breakwater of Ocean Street where ice clings to wires of a home. Homes were destroyed and there was heavy damage from the surf that hit Brant Rock hard during the blizzard. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

New snow-covered vehicles lined up by the Massport Terminal in Charlestown. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Eleazar Serbin clears snow off of the roof of Victor's 50's Diner in Hudson. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Piles of snow along the streets of Squantum frame the City of Boston across Dorchester Bay. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

The blizzard of 2015 blasted the region with wind-whipped snow that piled nearly 3-feet high in some places.

