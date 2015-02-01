Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots defeat Seahawks
The Patriots defeated the Seahawks, 28-24, in Super Bowl XLIX to claim their fourth NFL championship. Tom Brady was the gamne’s MVP.
1
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick teamed up to win their fourth Lombardi Trophy. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
2
Fans celebrated on Brookline Avenue outside Fenway Park in Boston after the Patriots beat the Seahawks. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
3
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski let his family touch the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the postgame ceremony. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
4
Matthew Slater rejoices following the victory. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
5
Patriots coach Bill Belichick embraces his son after the game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
6
Patriots running backs LeGarrette Blount and Shane Vereen are overcome with emotion after the victory. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
7
Patriots fans paraded down Boylston Street after the Patriots defeated the Seahawks. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
8
The Patriots celebrated after Malcolm Butler (not pictured) intercepted a pass to seal the win for New England in Super Bowl XLIX. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
9
Malcolm Butler (without helmet) looks stunned as he leads the defense off the field following his game-saving interception. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
10
Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler intercepts a Russell Wilson pass at the end of the game. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
11
Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse makes a circus catch late in the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
12
Julian Edelman caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
13
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount has his jersey pulled in the fourth quarter. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
14
Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler breaks up pass to Jermaine Kearse in the third quarter. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
15
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets sacked by the Seahawks' Bruce Irvin in the fourth quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
16
The Seahawks' Bobby Wagner runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the third quarter. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
17
Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse makes a catch in the fourth quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
18
Chris Matthews celebrates his touchdown late in the second quarter. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
19
Rob Gronkowski gave the Patriots a 14-7 lead in the second quarter with this touchdown reception. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
20
Vincie Ryan (left) and Angelinne Curi celebrate the Patriots' second touchdown while watching the game at Game On in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
21
Seattle's Marshawn Lynch reaches for extra yardage in the second quarter. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
22
Shane Vereen on a second-quarter run. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
23
Chris Matthews catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
24
Brandon LaFell scored the Patriots' first touchdown. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
25
Tufts students Ben Armstrong, Josh McLinden, and Joe Mark (from left) watched the Patriots face off against the Seahawks. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
26
Julian Edelman celebrates after long reception that set up a touchdown in the second quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
27
Patriots lineman Dan Connolly reaches for Seattle defensive back Jeremy Lane after he intercepted a pass in the first quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
28
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws under pressure in the third quarter. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
29
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman knocks Seattle defensive back Jeremy Lane out of bounds after he intercepted a pass in the first quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
30
Tom Brady sounded the battle cry during pregame warmups. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
31
Patriots fans sported the team colors. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
32
Chandler Jones pounds a goal post as he warms up before the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
33
The Patriots ran warmup drills before the game. (Tim Donnelly/Associated Press)
34
A Patriots fan was in full throat well before kickoff. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
35
Many Seahawks fans wore their team's colors. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
36
Tom Brady has a few supporters in the crowd at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)
37
Chandler Jones soaked in the Super Bowl atmosphere. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
38
Patriots players are reflected in the Vince Lombardi Trophy. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close