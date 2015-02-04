Super Bowl victory parade for the New England Patriots
Thousands of fans lined the parade route on the snow-covered sidewalks of Boylston Street to watch the New England Patriots celebrate their Super Bowl win. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Rob Gronkowski left the duck boats to run briefly along Boylston. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady raises the trophy to fans who llined the parade route on the snow-covered sidewalks of Boylston Street. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
Patriots fans cheered as the parade made its way up Boylston Street in Boston. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff)
Julian Edelman atop the duck boat as it goes down Boylston Street. (Globe Staff Photo by Stan Grossfeld)
Vince Wilfork, big guy, big championship ring on Boylston Street. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Malcolm Butler greets the crowd. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Bill Belichick waves to the crowd during the Super Bowl victoy parade. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
A fan has fun in the snow as the Patriots make their way down Boylston Street. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
Chandler Jones shows his joy as does Vince Wilfork, (right) on a flatbed truck during the parade. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
At fan cheered as the parade made its way up Boylston Street. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff)
Julian Edelman dances on the roof of a duck boat. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Rob Gronkowski cheers the crowd. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Crowds in Copley Square stood on snow banks to see their heroes. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Shane Vereen and Stevan Ridley are surrounded by confetti during the parade. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Julian Edelman stands on a duck boat as it passes down Cambridge Street. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
A fan cheers as the Patriots make their way down Boylston Street. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
Eight-year-old Gabriel Aberbach wore his helmet to see the Patirots players on Boylston Street. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Fans wave from the window on Tremont Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Workers atop of construction equipment watch the parade. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
Julian Edelman has a good time atop one of the boats. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Some intrepid fans disregarded the ban on climbing on snowbanks to get a better view as the parade passed by. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Jimmy Garoppolo with Tom Brady with his son Ben during the parade (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Patriots fans didn't mind the snow banks on Cambridge Street while waiting for the Super Bowl Parade. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Patriots fans filled a blocked off section of Boylston street near the intersection with Tremont. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Brandon Bolden and Shane Vereen enjoy themselves on top of the duck boat. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
A fan on a Boylston Street roof waves to the players. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
The Kraft family led the parade down Boylston Street. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Fans stand on pillars to view the parade. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
Crowds in Copley Square stood on snow banks to cheer on the Patriots. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Julian Edelman surfed the roof of his duck boat to the cheers from the fans. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Rob Gronkowski catches the football while riding duck boat on Boylston Street. He signed the ball and returned it to the crowd. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
Workers watch the Patriots parade. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
A Patriots fan sits perched up a tree at Copley Square. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Fans onTremont Street viewed the Super Bowl Parade from the snowbanks. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Bill Belichik holds the Lombardi Trophy as the Patriots parade made its way down Tremont Street. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff)
The parade rolls into Copley Square. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Vince Wilfork and Chandler Jones amidst the snowbanks of Boylston Street (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
