Globe photos of the month, January 2015
Here’s a look at just some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month including the coverage of winter storms, a new governor taking office and the Patriots playoff run to the Super Bowl.--By Lloyd Young
1
Noah Bicchieri, 29, and his dog, Caruso, walked through deep snow between houses on Plum Island. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
2
Steam rose as the air temperature dropped below that of the sea in Stonington, Maine. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
3
New vehicles were all lined up and snow covered at the Massport Terminal in Charlestown after the blizzard. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
4
A lone pedestrian made his way through a snowy Copley Square. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
5
Aiden Birchell (left) helped a resident evacuate his home in the Brant Rock section of Marshfield as waters flooded Ocean Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
6
Political, religious, and community leaders attended the 45th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in South Boston. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
7
A protester chanted in Boston during a nationwide "4 Mile March" protesting police treatment of minorities. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
Outgoing Governor Deval Patrick took his "Lone Walk" out of the State House on Jan. 7. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
9
On his second day of work in the State House, Governor Charlie Baker chatted in the office of his chief of staff, Steve Kadish. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
10
Mayor Martin J. Walsh swore in Jeri Robinson to the School Committee. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
11
Frost covered a car window in Caribou, Maine, where the temperature was minus 27. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
12
A pedestrian was obscured by steam as she crossed Tremont Street in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
13
Seen through a window, Ian Watkins played his fiddle on Deer Isle, Maine. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
14
Reggae, a 21-year-old harbor seal enjoyed a fishicle at the New England Aquarium. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
15
Steve Bronson of Tempe, Ariz., sported a new hairdo for the Super Bowl. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
16
Camryn Knoblauch, 8, of North Andover swung on a ring during an American Ninja Warrior training course at Gymja in Danvers. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
17
Sophie Fellows, a 9-year-old recovering from surgery after having a brain tumor removed, picked up her violin with her music therapist at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)
18
A rendering of the original design for the proposed Wynn Casino hung in a hallway at Everett City Hall. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
19
Pall bearers escorted the casket of Alex DoSouto into St. Peter Church in Dorchester. A former gang member who had turned his life around, DoSouto was shot to death. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
20
Roxbury District Court Probation Officer Edee Alexander (left) visited with Kiana Bishop-Londy and her 3-week old son, Khyel, at a shelter for homeless women in Boston. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff)
21
St. Louis artist and street poet OOOPS listened during a panel discussion with Ferguson, Mo., Mayor James Knowles and police chief Thomas Jackson after Andre Norman's film "Saving St. Louis" at Wasserstein Hall at Harvard Law School. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
22
Friends left flowers at the crash site where senior Nathan Childs died shortly after performing in "Grease" at Middleborough High School. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
23
Eric Covell and Drew Canavan, both of Plymouth, played pond hockey at what the locals call Legion Pond in Plymouth. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
24
Bob Suarez of Boston and his dog, Ernie, took in the scene at the Federal Courthouse in South Boston as the first day of jury selection in the Tsarnaev trial began inside. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
25
People took part in the annual plunge of the L Street Brownies in South Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
26
Waving American and Dominican flags, former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez arrived at Fenway Park after being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
27
Bruins rookie David Pastrnak tossed a souvenir stick into the crowd after he was named the game's "Number One Star" as the Boston Bruins hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
28
Boston College Eagles forward Adam Gilmour (14) tried to get a shot off as he was brought down by Merrimack Warriors forward Clayton Jardine (21) and defensemen Craig Wyszomirski (2) and Marc Biega (4) at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
29
Duron Harmon intercepted the ball with Logan Ryan looking on during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Patriots and the Ravens. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
30
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was head over heels as he caught a third quarter pass for a first down against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
31
Rob Gronkowski spiked the ball after making a touchdown in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
