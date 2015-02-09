Portraits of conflict in Ukraine
The heavy fighting in Ukraine has returned this past month, with leaders around the world hoping for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Photographers have captured the lives of the soldiers on both sides and the civilians living among the destruction and bloodshed.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
A woman cries as she waits for humanitarian aid near a Ukrainian serviceman stands nearby in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 6. Convoys of buses converged from two sides on the town of Debaltseve in eastern Ukraine after separatist rebels and government forces appeared to have patched together a truce to allow civilians to be evacuated. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)
A pro-Russian separatist sits in a van while heading to the frontline near the eastern Ukrainian city of Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on Jan. 28,. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko made a personal plea to Russia's Vladimir Putin and Washington threatened tougher measures should Moscow fail to rein in separatists mounting a new offensive in the east of the ex-Soviet republic. (Manu Brabo/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk, Jan. 30. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
Anatoly Gorlov, husband of Russian activist Svetlana Davydova, spends time with their children at their home in Vyazma, Jan. 30. Nine months after Davydova called the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow to warn that Russian soldiers were making their way to Ukraine, an investigator with an order for her arrest showed up at her door. Her husband, Gorlov, said the investigator from the Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the Soviet KGB, detained Davydova, a mother of seven living in the western Russian city of Vyazma, on suspicion of treason. (Maxim Zmeyev/Reuters)
A female Ukrainian serviceman holds a dog at the checkpoint under the bridge of Peski village near of Donetsk, Ukraine, Jan 31. (Anastasia Vlasavo/EPA)
People look from a bus window at the body of a man after shell hit a residential area, killing two civilians in Donetsk's Kyibishevsky district, on Jan. 30,. Twenty-four people, including 19 civilians, were killed in the past 24 hours in clashes between government forces and pro-Russian rebels in east Ukraine. (Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images)
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in an armoured vehicle topped with a Ukrainian flag near the city of Artemivsk, in the Donetsk region, before heading to the city of Debaltseve about 45 km away, on Feb. 1. (Manu Brabo/AFP/Getty Images)
A pro-Russian fighter looks on as he guards an injured Ukranian soldier held prisonner at the hospital in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Feb. 2. Russian conscripts are coming under growing pressure to sign up as professional soldiers and fear they might be dispatched to fight alongside separatists in Ukraine. (Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images)
An elderly woman collects water from a puddle in Debaltseve, Feb. 3. Ukrainian military say fighting has been particularly intense around the town of Debaltseve, a major rail and road junction northeast of the city of Donetsk, which government troops are still holding. (Sergey Polezhaka /Reuters)
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, Jan. 30. Civilians were killed on both sides in heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine, while an attempt to reopen peace talks in neighbouring Belarus was aborted before it began. (Maksim Levin/Reuters)
A woman reacts as she stands near a multi-story block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, Feb. 2. The outskirts of Yenakieve and Vuhlegirsk, both on the main highway to Debaltseve, were under heavy artillery fire as rebel multiple rocket launchers and artillery pummelled the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)
A young boy looks out of the window of a bus before fleeing the Ukrainian city of Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on Feb. 1. Civilians fleeing the besieged east Ukrainian town of Debaltseve came under withering artillery fire from pro-Russian separatists on February 1, with security forces vowing to fight to the end to defend the key transport hub. (Manu Brabo/AFP/Getty Images)
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard behind the door as servicemen of volunteers battalion 'Aydar' protest in front of Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb. 2. According to local media, servicemen of 'Aydar' protested against disbandment of their battalion by Ukrainian Defense Ministry. (Roman Pilipey/EPA)
A man tries to remove pieces of broken glass from a window in a school damaged by a Grad missile in Vostochniy district of Mariupol, Eastern Ukraine, Jan. 25. Rocket fire slammed into a market, schools, homes and shops in Ukraine's southeastern city of Mariupol, killing at least 30 people, (Evgeniy Maloletka/Associated Press)
An elderly Orthodox priest shouts as fighters of the Aydar Ukrainian volunteer battalion, burn tyres at the entrance to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry in Kiev, on Feb. 2, during an action to prevent the possible disbandment of their battalion. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 2. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
Women react during a funeral ceremony for Vadym Zherebylo, a member of self-defence battalion "Aydar", who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, Feb. 2. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)
Ukrainian soldiers take shelter from shelling of pro-Russia separatists in a police station in the Ukrainian city of Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on Feb. 1. (Manu Brabo/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman displaced from her home by unrest in east Ukraine looks at her cell phone at a sanatorium in the town of Svyatohirsk that has been converted into accommodation for evacuees, on Feb. 1. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrolment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, Jan. 29. Ukraine's parliament voted January 15 to refresh its front-line forces and resume partial conscription after a top security official warned that Russian forces backing separatist rebels had sharply increased military activity in the east. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)
A displaced woman sits in a bus before fleeing the Ukrainian city of Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on Feb. 1. (Manu Brabo/AFP/Getty Images)
Fifgters of Ukrainian volonteers Azov battalion do morning exercises on Feb. 9 on their base in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. At least 1,500 Russian troops and convoys of military hardware entered Ukraine over the weekend, the Ukrainian military said. AFP PHOTO/ PETRO ZADOROZHNYYPETRO ZADOROZHNYY/AFP/Getty Images (Petro Zadorozhyy/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman wipes a tear outside of her home in the town of Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, Jan. 30. Shelling of the town destroyed the local hospital, has damaged basic infrastructure, cutting off electricity, water and household gas supplies. (Petro Zadorozhyy/AFP/Getty Images)
A pro-Russian fighter looks on as a woman enters her house on Feb. 1 after it was damaged by shelling the day before in Makiivka, in the suburbs of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is controlled by pro-Russian rebels. (Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images)
A Ukrainian woman begs Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to stop the bombing in Donetsk after shell hit the residential area where she lives, killing two civilians in Donetsk's Kyibishevsky district, on Jan. 29. (Manu Brabo/AFP/Getty Images)
Relatives of a conscript (L) react after a ceremony marking enrolment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, Jan.29. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)
Conscripts leave a recruitment office after their enrolment ceremony in the Ukrainian army in Kiev Jan. 29. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)
A woman cries near the body of her son, killed during a shelling at the hospital of Donetsk's Tekstilshik district, on Feb. 4. (Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images)
A pro-Russian separatist fighter stands guard at Donetsk's Sergey Prokofiev international airport, as shelling continues between Ukrainian army forces and pro-Russian separatist fighters on Feb. 7. (Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images)
Pro-Russian separatist fighters take pictures on Feb. 9 next to a destroyed Ukrainian Army in Uglegorsk, 6 kms southwest of Debaltseve. The European Union on February 9 put fresh sanctions against Moscow on hold ahead of a summit to thrash out a Ukraine peace plan aimed at ending 10 months of bloodshed. (Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images)
Residents try to salvage their belongings from a heavily damaged building after shelling between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces in Donetsk on Feb. 9. Fresh fighting over the past 24 hours between government forces and pro-Russian rebels left at least 11 civilians and nine Ukrainian troops dead, Kiev said, as Ukraine's military said that 1,500 Russian troops and convoys of military hardware had crossed into the country over the weekend. (Andrey Borodulin/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman and a child look through a bus window before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 6. (Gleb Garanich /Reuters)
