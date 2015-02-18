Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
The Westminster Kennel Club 139th Annual Dog show took place this week, filling Manhattan with thousands of competitors, including 192 different canine breeds. Owners and dogs traveled from around the world to participate in this iconic event.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
Jim Grieco, a cameraman for the USA Network, films Bloodhound Nathan in the benching area of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Feb. 16, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)
2
A handler and a Poodle enter the benching area at Pier 92 and 94 in New York City on the first day of competition at the 139th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Feb. 16. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is a two-day, all-breed benched show that takes place at both Pier 92 & 94 and at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
3
Old English Sheep dogs are placed by handlers in the ring during competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York Feb. 16. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
4
A dog competes in the agility ring during the 2nd Annual Masters Agility Championship on Feb. 14 in New York at the 139th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Dogs entered in the agility trial will be on hand to demonstrate skills in some of the challenging obstacles that they will need to negotiate. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
5
Boston Terriers stand in the ring during judging in the non-sporting group during day one of competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in New York Feb. 16. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
6
A dog waits to compete in the agility ring during the 2nd Annual Masters Agility Championship on Feb. 14, at the 139th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
7
Crom, an Italian Mastiff, rides a the bus with Terry Dragan following competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, New York Feb. 17. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
8
A handler stands with a Saint Bernard in the judging area at Pier 92 and 94 in New York City on the 2nd day of competition at the 139th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Feb. 17. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
9
Murphy, a Bulldog from San Francisco, waits before judging in the non-sporting group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show, Feb. 16,. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
10
A Bichon Frise gets groomed for the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. Feb. 16. (Andrew Gombert/EPA)
11
Bedlington Terriers are viewed at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 17, (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
12
Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show Feb. 15. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
13
Rocket, a shih tzu co-owned by famed and infamous heiress Patty Hearst, is inspected by the judge in the ring during the toy group competition during the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Feb.16, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Rocket won the toy group. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)
14
A West Highland White Terrier in the benching area at Pier 92 and 94 in New York City on the 2nd day of competition at the 139th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Feb. 17. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
15
A Komondor is shown in the ring during the working group competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Feb. 17, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)
16
A Bichon Frise in the judging area on the first day of competition at the 139th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Feb. 16. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
17
Beagles in the benching area at Pier 92 and 94 in New York City on the first day of competition at the 139th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Febr. 16. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
18
Dogs from the Working Group round of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show are shown on Feb. 17, in New York City. ( Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
19
An English Springer Spaniel is evaluated during the Sporting Group round of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Feb. 17, ( Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
20
Emma Rogers, 11, from Columbus, New Jersey, and Great Dane "Joy" in the benching area on the 2nd day of competition at the139th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
21
Wirehaired Vizslas wait following competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show. Feb. 17. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
22
A contestant runs with his Samoyed at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 17 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
23
A Neapolitan Mastiff looks on before the Working Group round of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Feb. 17 in New York City. ( Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
24
Lydia Frey from Virginia and BedlingtonTerrier Let Them Eat Cake celebrate wining first place in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Feb. 17. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
25
A Jack Russell Terrier is groomed before competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show, Feb. 17. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
26
A handler carries Charlie, a Skye terrier, to the judging table at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Feb. 17 in New York. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)
27
Owner Mike Garone carries off his West Highland White Terrier Luca Brasi following competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, New York, Feb. 17. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
28
Best in Show winner Miss P, a Canadian Beagle and handler William Alexander run at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Feb. 17. (Stephen Chernin/Reuters)
29
Miss P, a 15 inch Beagle with handler William Alexander, looks on after winning the "best in show" of the 139th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 17. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
30
Miss P, who won "Best in Show," at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and her handler William Alexander speak to the press during a press event on the observation deck of the Empire State Building in New York, Feb. 18. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
