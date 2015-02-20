Carnival and Mardi Gras 2015
Pre-Lenten celebrations around the globe, including Carnival and Mardi Gras, wrapped up earlier this week before the marking of Ash Wednesday. Historians say the tradition dates back to Roman times, when the newly converted Christians retained vestiges of their pagan festival, “Lupercalia,” as a period of celebration before the penance during the 40 days of Lent.--By Lloyd Young
The Queen of Panama City carnival Onissis Samaniego participates during a parade of the Panama City carnival in Panama City, Panama, on Feb. 16. (Alejandro Bolivar/EPA)
Revelers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the second day of carnival parade in the Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 17. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
King Momo receives the keys of the city from the mayor of Rio de Janeiro during the official openning the 2015 Rio de Janeiro Carnival, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 13. (Antonio Lacerda/EPA)
Members of the samba group Uniao da Ilha perform on the second day of the parades of the special groups of the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro, at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Luiz Eduardo Perez/EPA)
Performers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school parade during carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 17. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)
Members of the samba group Uniao da Ilha do Governador perform on the second day of the parades of the special groups of the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro. (Marcelo Sayao/EPA)
Revelers from the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome on Feb. 16. (Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)
A reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome on Feb. 17. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
A reveler of the Portela samba school prepares to perform during the second night of carnival parede at the Sambodrome in Rio de Janeir on Feb. 16. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
A costumed carnival goer takes part in the Rosenmontag (Shrove Monday) parade, a traditional carnival celebration, in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Feb. 16. Rose Monday parades are the highlight of the German carnival. (Maja Hitij/EPA)
A nominee for Queen of the Carnival of Santa Cruz shows off her outfit on the main stage in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on Feb. 11. The dresses are more than five meters high and over 80 kilos in weight. The over one-month-long event began on Jan. 21 and finishes on March 8 with orchestras playing Caribbean and Brazilian rhythms throughout the festivities that range from elections for the Carnival Queen, the Junior Queen and the Senior Queen, children and adult murgas (satirical street bands), comparsas (dance groups) to performances on the streets. (Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images)
An elderly patient in costume from the Nise de Silveira mental health institute dances during the institute's carnival parade, coined in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 12. Patients, their relatives and institute employees held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival. (Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press)
A Petizes da Penha carnival reveler looks in the mirror while trying on a hat made from used materials at the EcoModa workshop in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Organizers say Petizes da Penha, one of the childrens samba schools competing for this years kids title, is the first to hit the problem of waste created by carnival head-on, by fielding costumes made entirely from recycled materials. (Felipe Dana/Associated Press)
A reveler performs during a carnival parade in Panama City on Feb. 16. (Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images)
Costumed carnival goers take part in the Rosenmontag (Shrove Monday) parade, a traditional carnival celebration, in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Feb. 16. (Maja Hitji/EPA)
The Gilles of Binche parade during the carnival event in Binche on Feb. 17. The Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event, is the biggest and the liveliest annual event in Belgium. Up to 1,000 Gilles parade in the city centre of Binche, wearing a red, yellow and black medieval costume hung with bells and decorated with fluffy lace at the neck, wrists and ankles. (Yves Herman/Reuters)
A stilt-walker strides towards revelers during the My Light is LED 'bloco' pre-Carnival street parade on Feb. 12 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Mario Tama//Getty Images)
A dancer of Uniao da Ilha samba school gets her foot taped after performing during the second day of carnival parade in the Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 17. (Yasuyoshi Chiba//AFP/Getty Images)
Revelers known as 'Los Indianos', throw talcum powder over each other during carnival in Santa Cruz de la Palma in the Canary islands, Spain. 'Los Indianos' represent the return of emigrants from the Americas, who returned to the island wealthier. (Andres Gutierrez/Associated Press)
A person stands at a window watching revelers in top hats from the group "Mastroncas de Moulin-Rouge" parade at the Loures Carnival on the outskirts of Lisbon on Feb. 17. The Mastroncas de Moulin-Rouge is a carnival group of men who have dressed up as women since 1978 in Loures. (Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)
A girl runs away from a ''Mamuxarro'' during the carnival, in the small town of Unanu, northern Spain on Feb 15.. While Rio de Janeiro may boast the worlds most famous carnival, the festive period of masquerades and wild and colorful costumes that precedes the Christian religious season of Lent is also a permanent and popular fixture for celebration in Spain and Portugal, with each country having its own strange and unique way of doing it. In the northern Spanish ancient village of Unamu, people dress up as 'Mamuxarro, folkloric figures in white with a red sash and a metal mask to cover their faces as they pursue townsfolk with sticks. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)
A Haitian reveler, painted in motor oil, depicting the devil performs during the second day of the National Carnival Parade in Port-au-Prince on Feb. 16. The carnival will be held for three days in the Haitian capital. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)
Revelers take part in the National Carnival Parade in Port-au-Prince on Feb. 15. (Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)
Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka on Carnival, Feb 15. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those of a duck or fish depending on their proximity to the sea, and whose favored activity is combing their long blonde hair with a golden comb. (Vincent West/Reuters)
An performer parades during the Carnival of Nice, southeastern France, on Feb. 18. The carnival celebrates this year the "King of Music", with street theater and music groups from all over the world colorfully parading through the city. (Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images)
A person walks during the Rex parade as it rolls through on Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Feb. 17. The crowd was thick along St. Charles Avenue, where the route of Zulu, the day's first big parade, merged with that of Rex, one of the most elaborate. Rex was followed by two long "truck parades" floats built up from flatbed trailers and decorated by costumed riders. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune via Associated Press)
A band performs in the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood during Mardi Gras on Feb. 17 in New Orleans. Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is a celebration traditionally held before the observance of Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the Christian Lenten season. (Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)
A reveler makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
Rex, King of Carnival, Christian T. Brown, waves to the crowd during the Krewe of Rex parade on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, on Feb. 17. Revelers in glitzy costumes filled the streets of New Orleans for the annual fat Tuesday bash, opening a day of partying and parades. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Feb. 17. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
Lindsay Chacon paints Johannah Rudloff's face in the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood on Feb. 17 in New Orleans. Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is a celebration traditionally held before the observance of Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the Christian Lenten season. (Drew Anthony Smith//Getty Images)
A member from the Krewe of Mid-City throws beads and roses during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Feb. 15. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
Revelers kiss at they make their way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Feb. 17. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
A member of the Krewe of Thoth throws beads during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Feb. 15. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
Trash lines the gutter on Bourbon Street, in the early hours of the morning after Mardi Gras, in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Feb. 18. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)
