Carnival and Mardi Gras 2015

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Trash lines the gutter on Bourbon Street, in the early hours of the morning after Mardi Gras, in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Feb. 18. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

A member of the Krewe of Thoth throws beads during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Feb. 15. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

Revelers kiss at they make their way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Feb. 17. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

A member from the Krewe of Mid-City throws beads and roses during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Feb. 15. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

Lindsay Chacon paints Johannah Rudloff's face in the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood on Feb. 17 in New Orleans. Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is a celebration traditionally held before the observance of Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the Christian Lenten season. (Drew Anthony Smith//Getty Images)

A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Feb. 17. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

Rex, King of Carnival, Christian T. Brown, waves to the crowd during the Krewe of Rex parade on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, on Feb. 17. Revelers in glitzy costumes filled the streets of New Orleans for the annual fat Tuesday bash, opening a day of partying and parades. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

A reveler makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

A band performs in the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood during Mardi Gras on Feb. 17 in New Orleans. Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is a celebration traditionally held before the observance of Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the Christian Lenten season. (Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)

A person walks during the Rex parade as it rolls through on Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Feb. 17. The crowd was thick along St. Charles Avenue, where the route of Zulu, the day's first big parade, merged with that of Rex, one of the most elaborate. Rex was followed by two long "truck parades" floats built up from flatbed trailers and decorated by costumed riders. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune via Associated Press)

An performer parades during the Carnival of Nice, southeastern France, on Feb. 18. The carnival celebrates this year the "King of Music", with street theater and music groups from all over the world colorfully parading through the city. (Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images)

Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka on Carnival, Feb 15. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those of a duck or fish depending on their proximity to the sea, and whose favored activity is combing their long blonde hair with a golden comb. (Vincent West/Reuters)

Revelers take part in the National Carnival Parade in Port-au-Prince on Feb. 15. (Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)

A Haitian reveler, painted in motor oil, depicting the devil performs during the second day of the National Carnival Parade in Port-au-Prince on Feb. 16. The carnival will be held for three days in the Haitian capital. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

A girl runs away from a ''Mamuxarro'' during the carnival, in the small town of Unanu, northern Spain on Feb 15.. While Rio de Janeiro may boast the worlds most famous carnival, the festive period of masquerades and wild and colorful costumes that precedes the Christian religious season of Lent is also a permanent and popular fixture for celebration in Spain and Portugal, with each country having its own strange and unique way of doing it. In the northern Spanish ancient village of Unamu, people dress up as 'Mamuxarro, folkloric figures in white with a red sash and a metal mask to cover their faces as they pursue townsfolk with sticks. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)

A person stands at a window watching revelers in top hats from the group "Mastroncas de Moulin-Rouge" parade at the Loures Carnival on the outskirts of Lisbon on Feb. 17. The Mastroncas de Moulin-Rouge is a carnival group of men who have dressed up as women since 1978 in Loures. (Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images)

Revelers known as 'Los Indianos', throw talcum powder over each other during carnival in Santa Cruz de la Palma in the Canary islands, Spain. 'Los Indianos' represent the return of emigrants from the Americas, who returned to the island wealthier. (Andres Gutierrez/Associated Press)

A dancer of Uniao da Ilha samba school gets her foot taped after performing during the second day of carnival parade in the Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 17. (Yasuyoshi Chiba//AFP/Getty Images)

A stilt-walker strides towards revelers during the My Light is LED 'bloco' pre-Carnival street parade on Feb. 12 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Mario Tama//Getty Images)

The Gilles of Binche parade during the carnival event in Binche on Feb. 17. The Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event, is the biggest and the liveliest annual event in Belgium. Up to 1,000 Gilles parade in the city centre of Binche, wearing a red, yellow and black medieval costume hung with bells and decorated with fluffy lace at the neck, wrists and ankles. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

Costumed carnival goers take part in the Rosenmontag (Shrove Monday) parade, a traditional carnival celebration, in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Feb. 16. (Maja Hitji/EPA)

A Petizes da Penha carnival reveler looks in the mirror while trying on a hat made from used materials at the EcoModa workshop in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Organizers say Petizes da Penha, one of the childrens samba schools competing for this years kids title, is the first to hit the problem of waste created by carnival head-on, by fielding costumes made entirely from recycled materials. (Felipe Dana/Associated Press)

An elderly patient in costume from the Nise de Silveira mental health institute dances during the institute's carnival parade, coined in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 12. Patients, their relatives and institute employees held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival. (Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press)

A nominee for Queen of the Carnival of Santa Cruz shows off her outfit on the main stage in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on Feb. 11. The dresses are more than five meters high and over 80 kilos in weight. The over one-month-long event began on Jan. 21 and finishes on March 8 with orchestras playing Caribbean and Brazilian rhythms throughout the festivities that range from elections for the Carnival Queen, the Junior Queen and the Senior Queen, children and adult murgas (satirical street bands), comparsas (dance groups) to performances on the streets. (Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images)

A costumed carnival goer takes part in the Rosenmontag (Shrove Monday) parade, a traditional carnival celebration, in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Feb. 16. Rose Monday parades are the highlight of the German carnival. (Maja Hitij/EPA)

A reveler of the Portela samba school prepares to perform during the second night of carnival parede at the Sambodrome in Rio de Janeir on Feb. 16. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

A reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome on Feb. 17. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)

Revelers from the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome on Feb. 16. (Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)

Members of the samba group Uniao da Ilha do Governador perform on the second day of the parades of the special groups of the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro. (Marcelo Sayao/EPA)

Performers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school parade during carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 17. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)

Members of the samba group Uniao da Ilha perform on the second day of the parades of the special groups of the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro, at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Luiz Eduardo Perez/EPA)

King Momo receives the keys of the city from the mayor of Rio de Janeiro during the official openning the 2015 Rio de Janeiro Carnival, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 13. (Antonio Lacerda/EPA)

Revelers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the second day of carnival parade in the Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 17. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

The Queen of Panama City carnival Onissis Samaniego participates during a parade of the Panama City carnival in Panama City, Panama, on Feb. 16. (Alejandro Bolivar/EPA)

Pre-Lenten celebrations around the globe, including Carnival and Mardi Gras, wrapped up earlier this week before the marking of Ash Wednesday. Historians say the tradition dates back to Roman times, when the newly converted Christians retained vestiges of their pagan festival, “Lupercalia,” as a period of celebration before the penance during the 40 days of Lent. --By Lloyd Young

In this blog: Big Picture

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations GO TO ENTRY

Radioactive Fukushima Workers operate heavy machinery to remove debris at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture on Feb 24. GO TO ENTRY

Crisis in Yemen People react as they search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26. GO TO ENTRY

Spring scenes A duck swims near a blooming willow tree along Lake Avondale on the first day of spring in Avondale Estates, Georgia, March 20. Night and day are nearly equal on the vernal equinox and signals the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. GO TO ENTRY

Colors in the Sky The Northern Lights observed in the night sky on a country road near Lietzen in Maerkisch-Oderland, Germany, on March 17. The Northern Lights (aurora borealis) were generated by a gigantic cloud of electrically charged particles of solar storm in the Earth's atmosphere. The color effect is strengthened somewhat by the digital camera on a long exposure of about 20 seconds. GO TO ENTRY

Seeing white: A historic winter A hand in an advertisement sticks out from a snowbank along West Broadway in South Boston, March 3. GO TO ENTRY

Hitting the Slopes A man wearing historical ski attire jumps during a nostalgic ski race in Smrzovka, near the city of Jablonec, Czech Republic, on Feb. 21. Every year enthusiasts in historical ski suits gather in Smrzovka to participate in several skiing disciplines. GO TO ENTRY

Journey to Selma Winston Pierre, 22, of Dorchester watched a film on the bus ride to Selma, Ala., on March 6. GO TO ENTRY

Holi Celebrations 2015 Colored powder was applied to a man’s face while celebrating Holi in Mumbai on March 6. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2015 A screech owl was treated at the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth for a wing fractured in Abington during a snowstorm. ) GO TO ENTRY

Documenting one family’s home birth experience Isaac Douglas Bennett is laid on a blanket that a midwife will attach to a hand held scale used to weigh him. GO TO ENTRY

Roll out the barrels A man beats a sheet of metal cut from an oil barrel to use as recycling material in Kamukunji, Nairobi on Feb. 16. ' GO TO ENTRY

Chinese New Year 2015 A Chinese girl eats cotton candy as the sun sets on the lake at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace on Feb. 24 in Beijing, China. The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Sheep also known as the Spring Festival, which began on Feb. 19 and is based on the Lunisolar Chinese calendar, is celebrated from the first day of the first month of the lunar year and ends with Lantern Festival on the Fifteenth day. GO TO ENTRY

Wintry woes for the MBTA On Feb. 3, Meredith McElmurray of Wakefield waited for a train one hour into a commute home from Boston University, where she is studying to be a dental assistant. Her commute that morning was 1.5 hours longer than usual, and despite leaving school around 3:30 pm, she didn’t expect to make it to Wakefield before 6 p.m. GO TO ENTRY

Carnival and Mardi Gras 2015 Members of the samba group Samba Unidos da Tijuca perform on the second day of the parades of the special groups of the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 16. GO TO ENTRY

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Old English Sheep dogs are placed by handlers in the ring during competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club’s Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York Feb. 16) GO TO ENTRY

Fire and Ice Men (Noboriko) light sacred torches during the Oto Fire Festival at the Kumano Hayatama Taisha Shrine on Feb. 6 in Shingu, Japan. GO TO ENTRY

Portraits of conflict in Ukraine A pro-Russian separatist sits in a van while heading to the frontline near the eastern Ukrainian city of Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on Jan. 28,. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko made a personal plea to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Washington threatened tougher measures should Moscow fail to rein in separatists mounting a new offensive in the east of the ex-Soviet republic.BRABO/AFP/Getty Images GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, January 2015 Steam rose as the air temperature dropped below that of the sea in Stonington, Maine. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl victory parade for the New England Patriots Thousands of fans lined the parade route on the snow-covered sidewalks of Boylston Street to watch the New England Patriots celebrate their Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots defeat Seahawks Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate after winning the Super Bowl. (Barry Chin / Globe staff) GO TO ENTRY

Road to K-pop stardom Kim Si-yoon plays a toy guitar at her house in Seoul, Nov. 20. Kim is an aspiring K-pop (Korean pop) star. She wakes up at 7:30am for school, followed by hours of voice training, dance lessons and cram school before crashing into bed at midnight.' GO TO ENTRY

Massive snowstorm hits Northeast A pedestrian made his way through Copley Square in Boston on early Tuesday. GO TO ENTRY

Declining water levels in the Dead Sea An abandoned tourist Boat shipwreck lying at the Dead Sea coastal resort on Sept. 29, 2014 near Ein Gedi, Israel. According to media reports, the Dead Sea water level is dropping with an average of one meter per year since the first water level measurements in 1927. GO TO ENTRY

Bird’s Eye View Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. GO TO ENTRY

The Naga tribes of Myanmar A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar Dec. 30. Naga men traditionally wore animal parts such as tusks and tiger teeth, although the practice is less common now and younger men usually do so only for festivals. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2015 KTM rider Boldbaatar Damdinkhorloo of Mongolia rides during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni to Iquique, on Jan. 12. GO TO ENTRY

Unity Rallies for France terror victims A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. GO TO ENTRY

The Natural World: Animal patterns Sumatran tiger cubs and their parents walk around their enclosure at London Zoo in London, Jan. 5, 2015. The annual stock take and animal count, a requirement of London Zoo’s license, included additions to the international conservation breeding programme such as the three tiger cubs and Philippine crocodiles. GO TO ENTRY

Charlie Baker Inauguration Charlie Baker was sworn in as the Governor of Massachusetts at a ceremony inside the House Chamber at the State House on Jan. 8. Baker runs up the grand staircase with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito after greeting the public below for the first time. GO TO ENTRY

Paris attack A pencil and a candle is placed on the cobblestone during the flash mob to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting at the French satirical newspaper 'Charlie Hebdo' in Paris, outside of the French Embassy in Rome, Italy, on Jan. 7. Two masked gunmen with automatic rifles killed 12 people at the Paris headquarters of satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which had angered Muslims two years ago by publishing cartoons of the prophet Mohammed. The French government had raised the alert level in the capital to the highest as police hunt for the gunmen, who escaped after the shooting. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2014 John, 8, and Jemma Swanson, 5, enjoyed grilled cheese sandwiches from Daniel's Table food truck in Framingham. David and Alicia Blais, who own the Foodie Cafe, use the truck to distribute food in an effort to end hunger in Framingham. GO TO ENTRY

Seasonal lights Over one million lights have been set up in Canberra’s CBD officially breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest LED image display on Nov. 29 in Canberra, Australia. The display will raise money for SIDS and Kids ACT. GO TO ENTRY

Hands in the news The orangutan named Sandra sits in her enclosure at Buenos Aires' Zoo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. An Argentine court has ruled that Sandra, who has spent 20 years at the zoo, should be recognized as a person with a right to freedom. The ruling would free Sandra from captivity and have her transferred to a sanctuary in Brazil after a court recognized the primate as a "non-human person" which has some basic human rights. GO TO ENTRY

2014 Year in Pictures: Part III A woman reacts after her husband is suspected of dying from the Ebola virus, in the Liberian capital Monrovia, on Oct. 4. By far the most deadly epidemic of Ebola on record has spread into five west African countries since the start of the year, infecting more than 7,000 people and killing about half of them. GO TO ENTRY

2014 Year in Pictures: Part II A protester takes shelter from smoke billowing around during protests on Aug. 13 against the shooting of black teenager Michael Brown in Freguson, Mo., by a white police officer. GO TO ENTRY

2014 Year in Pictures: Part I Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. Li gave birth to a baby boy on February 23, 2014 after Li's family became the first to receive a birth permit to have a second child in the province earlier this month, The Chinese government said late last year it would allow millions of families to have two children, with a relaxation of its one-child policy if one of the parents was an only child. GO TO ENTRY

Protesters rally in downtown Boston over police killings Thousands of protestors marched through the streets of Boston as part of the Black Lives Matter protest to bring attention to black justice and the recent police killings of blacks. A protestor is grabbed by a Boston Police officer on his bike after the protestor kicked his bike causing the officer to fall on Tremont Street. The police officer let him go. GO TO ENTRY

Powerful storm pounds West Coast A resident of Guerneville, Calif., who parked his car overnight in the Safeway parking lot in Healdsburg, finds it nearly completely submerged as Foss Creek topped it's banks, Dec. 11. GO TO ENTRY

The best photos of 2014: stories behind the Globe’s most memorable pictures of the year This 3-year-old girl, Aryanna Lynch, had saved her pregnant mother’s life by calling a cousin for help when she had a seizure. They had her come to the Weymouth Police Station, and they gave her some toys, stuffed animals, and a plaque saying how good she was. They gave her a round of applause as she stood there. You can really see they admired this little girl. They were proud of her, no doubt about it. GO TO ENTRY

Massive fire in downtown Los Angeles Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2014. Over 250 firefighters battle the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways the Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol said. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2014 A man who works with homicide and suicide victims held a bouquet of flowers which he later released into Dorchester Bay in memory of those he served. GO TO ENTRY