Wintry woes for the MBTA
The MBTA has been struggling to restore service after a massive amount of snow fell on the state, beginning with the blizzard in late January. Beverly Scott, MBTA general manager, said “tremendous progress” had been made in an “absolutely unbelievable recovery” effort. She also said that the commuter rail system is “still having challenges,” operating at a little over 60 percent. Scott said the MBTA woes this winter had sounded several “wakeup calls,” and that the system needs more investment. A look back at our recent public transit woes, due to an unusually harsh winter.--By Bill Greene
Earlier in February, a snow-covered third rail caused a T train in Quincy to get stuck. Passengers had to be evacuated by the Quincy Fire Department. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
On Feb. 3, Meredith McElmurray of Wakefield waited for a train one hour into a commute home from Boston University, where she is studying to be a dental assistant. Her commute that morning was 1.5 hours longer than usual, and despite leaving school around 3:30 pm, she didn't expect to make it to Wakefield before 6 p.m. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
A massive line formed at North Quincy Station on Feb. 11. Some said it was a two-hour wait for a bus. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
On Feb. 10, the board at Boston's North Station showed that all trains were canceled except for Brunswick, Maine. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff)
In the early morning commute at the Quincy Adams station on Feb. 11, passengers squeezed together on a bus. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
A man read a book on a crowded Orange Line train on Feb. 19. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
A worker kept the tracks clear at Eliot Station in Newton on Feb 2. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
The snow-related MBTA woes strengthened opposition to Boston hosting the 2024 Olympics, a poll showed. Pictured: People held up signs in protest of the Olympic Games at a meeting at Suffolk on Feb. 5. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Beverly A. Scott abruptly resigned as general manager of the MBTA earlier this month. Pictured: Scott at a press conference on Feb. 10. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
A man leaned his head against his hands while on an Orange Line train as commuters faced long lines and crowded trains again on Feb 19. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
A person made their way to the T at South Station in Boston on Feb. 9. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Delays and cancellations left commuters with long waits at North Station on Feb 17. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
A board showed cancellations and delays. (Sean Proctor)
People got on and off buses at the Lechmere Station in Cambridge on Feb 17. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
Commuters waited in a line that snaked from the parking lot through the Wollaston T station to Newport Avenue, where they boarded shuttle buses to the JFK/UMass station on Feb 11. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
People waited for buses to arrive on Tuesday evening at the Lechmere Station in Cambridge. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
Angela Thomas, center, of Woburn waited for a Lowell-bound train at North Station. Thomas said she had gotten to the station at 6 p.m., but two trains had been canceled. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
Crews shoveled snow from Red Line tracks just outside the North Quincy T station on Feb 17. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
On Feb. 11, after waiting hours for a bus, passengers would run out of line to try and get on an already full bus at Quincy Center Station. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Workers positioned a Red Line car truck assembly into position to be reconnected to a car after being repaired. The truck assembly had to be removed as a result of snow damaging its traction motor. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Zack Smith of Methuen kept himself occupied on his phone while waiting for the next announcement regarding the Haverhill train on Tuesday evening. Smith said he was supposed to catch the train at 6:15, but was it canceled. The next departure was scheduled for 8:40. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
After a previous train was too packed full of commuters, people waited for the next train along the Orange Line on Feb 19. Due to reduced schedules, waits were consistently ten or more minutes. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
People waited at Ashmont Station in Dorchester for shuttle busses to take them to Andrew Station, where Red Line trains were running with limited service on Feb 16. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
A man ran to catch a commuter rail train before it left South Station in Boston on Feb. 9. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Pedestrians were obscured by snow banks in downtown Boston on Feb. 19. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Commuters boarded an inbound train at North Station in Boston on Feb. 11. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff)
