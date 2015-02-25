Chinese New Year 2015

The Chinese Lunar New Year began Feb. 19 ushering in the Year of the Sheep, according to the Chinese zodiac. The new year also marks the beginning of the Spring Festival in China, which continues until the Lantern Festival on the 15th day. --By Lloyd Young

1 Chinese artists perform a dragon dance at a local amusement park during celebrations for the Lunar New Year on Feb. 19 in Beijing, China.The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Sheep also known as the Spring Festival, which is based on the Lunisolar Chinese calendar, is celebrated from the first day of the first month of the lunar year and ends with Lantern Festival on the Fifteenth day. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

2 Performers take part in a parade to mark Chinese New Year on Feb. 22 in London, England. The annual parade is claimed to be the biggest celebration outside Asia with around 1000 performers and volunteers taking part. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

3 A Chinese girl eats cotton candy as the sun sets on the lake at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace on Feb. 24 in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

4 A child plays inside an inflatable tube on the snow at Taoranting Park's temple fair for Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing on Feb. 15. Chinese people spend a week-long holiday, flocking to public parks' temple fairs to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Sheep which started on Feb. 19. (Andy Wong/Associated Press)

5 Fireworks illuminate the sky during the celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hong Kong on Feb. 20. Fortune tellers in Hong Kong said that the Year of the Sheep should be calmer in general than the previous Year of the Horse, which was characterized by catastrophic international air accidents, brutal terror attacks, global political upheaval, a resurgent Ebola virus and war. (Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)

6 A woman places another candle celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the temple in Bangkok's Chinatown on Feb 19. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram), falls on Thursday. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

7 A Chinese performer reacts as she wears traditional clothing before performing in Spring Festival celebrations at a Temple Fair on Feb. 23 in Beijing, China. The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Sheep, also known as the Spring Festival, which began on Feb. 19 and is based on the Lunisolar Chinese calendar, is celebrated from the first day of the first month of the lunar year and ends with Lantern Festival on the fifteenth day. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

8 A dragon dancer performs during a ceremony to mark Chinese New Year on Feb. 22 in London, England. The ceremony is part of an annual parade claimed to be the biggest celebration outside Asia with around 1000 performers and volunteers taking part. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

9 A Chinese man jokes as he kicks his leg up in a kung-fu display as he and others eat lamb skewers at a Temple Fair for the Spring Festival at the Altar of the Earth or Ditan Park, on Feb. 25 in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

10 A performer providing a lion dance for a restaurant as part of celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year plays around with a customer having his lunch in Hong Kong on Feb. 23. (Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)

11 Children watch as Malaysian divers perform a lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Aquaria KLCC underwater park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 19. (Azhar Rahim/EPA)

12 Chinese dancers wear traditional costumes perform for Spring Festival celebrations at a Temple Fair on Feb. 21. in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

13 Dragon dancers perform in China Town during Chinese New Year celebrations on Feb. 19 in London, England. This Sunday will see the largest Chinese New Year celebrations in Europe as performers and members of the Chinese community in the UK celebrate the Year of the Sheep. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

14 Chinese amulets are hung around a tree at Dongyue Temple Fair during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing on Feb. 24. Millions of Chinese are celebrating the Spring Festival, the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar, which this year marks the beginning of the Year of the Sheep. (Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images)

15 A Chinese performer wears a beard and costume as he waits to perform in Spring Festival celebrations at a Temple Fair on Feb. 21 in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

16 Chinese acrobats balance on a high wire as they perform during Spring Festival celebrations at a Temple Fair on Feb. 22 in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

17 Parade participants wear traditional Chinese costumes at the annual Chinese Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown in New York on Feb 22. (Peter Foley/EPA)

18 Chinese performers re-enact a traditional Qing Dynasty ceremony in which emperors prayed for good fortune at the Temple of Heaven as part of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivities in Beijing on Feb. 21. Millions of Chinese are celebrating the Lunar New Year, which marks the beginning of the Year of the Sheep. (Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images)

19 A liitle girl poses for photos as she and her family visit a temple fair to celebrate the Lunar New Year of Sheep during serious pollution on Feb. 22 in Beijing, China. The Chinese Lunar New Year of Sheep also known as the Spring Festival, which is based on the Lunisolar Chinese calendar, is celebrated from the first day of the first month of the lunar year and ends with Lantern Festival on the Fifteenth day. (Feng Li/Getty Images)

20 Members of the Marais district Chinese community celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year on Feb. 21 in central Paris. Millions of Chinese around the world are celebrating the Lunar New Year, which marks the beginning of the Year of the Sheep which began on Feb. 19. (Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)

21 Chinese children watch activities from a window during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Liverpool, northern England, on Feb. 22. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

22 A family take pictures of their wishes tied to plastic oranges hanging from the branches of a special tree in the remote village of Lam Tsuen of Hong Kong's new territories. Carnivals and fireworks are Hong Kong's trademark Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations -- but tens of thousands of people also travel to a remote village to hurl oranges at a tree in hopes of making their wishes come true. (Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)

23 Chinese children throw snow at their father as they play after a snowfall at the Temple of Heaven during Spring Festival celebrations on Feb. 20 in Beijing, China. The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Sheep also known as the Spring Festival, which is based on the Lunisolar Chinese calendar, is celebrated from the first day of the first month of the lunar year and ends with Lantern Festival on the Fifteenth day. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

24 Dancers perform a Lion Dance outside a local shop during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City on Feb. 19. According to the lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram), falls on Feb. 19 this year. (Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

25 People look at Chinese themed decoration displayed at the Old Town Square during celebrations marking the Lunar New Year in Prague, Czech Republic, on Feb. 19. Chinese people around the world celebrated the Chinese New Year, also called Spring Festival, which ushered in the Year of the Sheep. (Filip Singer/EPA)

26 Chinese women laugh as they are pulled along in a rickshaw at a Temple Fair for the Spring Festival at the Altar of the Earth or Ditan Park, on Feb. 25 in Beijing, China. The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Sheep also known as the Spring Festival, which began on Feb. 19 and is based on the Lunisolar Chinese calendar, is celebrated from the first day of the first month of the lunar year and ends with Lantern Festival on the Fifteenth day. (Kevin Frayer//Getty Images)

27 People celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in New York on Feb. 19. The Chinese Lunar New Year on Feb. 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

28 Performers dance at the 2015 Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade on Feb. 19 in Hong Kong. The parade featured illuminated floats accompanied by local and international performing groups which entertained both locals and tourists alike on Chinese Lunar New Year. Tens of thousands gathered in Hong Kong today to celebrate the Chinese New Year and welcome the Year of the Goat, with New Year's day falling on Feb. 19. Chinese new Year is the most important festival in the Chinese calendar and is widely celebrated across Asia. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

29 Performers dance at the 2015 Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade on Feb. 19 in Hong Kong. (Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)

30 A little boy wears the mask of Monkey King at a temple fair to celebrate the Lunar New Year of Sheep on Feb. 19 in Beijing, China. The Chinese Lunar New Year of Sheep also known as the Spring Festival, which is based on the Lunisolar Chinese calendar, is celebrated from the first day of the first month of the lunar year and ends with Lantern Festival on the Fifteenth day. (Feng Li/Getty Images)

31 A liitle girl plays trampoline with leashes at a temple fair to celebrate the Lunar New Year of Sheep on Feb. 19 in Beijing, China. (Feng Li/Getty Images)

32 A reveler blows fire during Lunar New Year celebrations at Manila's Chinatown on Feb. 19. (Erik DeCastro/Reuters)

33 A Chinese man is shrouded in smoke from incense as he lights a stick while praying with others at the Yonghegong Lama Temple during celebrations for the Lunar New Year Feb. 19 in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

34 A woman light candles at a Buddhist temple during the celebration of the Chinese New Year in the Chinese district of Binondo on Feb. 19 in Manila, Philippines. The Chinese New Year (the year of the sheep) has begun, known by locals as 'Spring Festival' or 'Lunar New Year'and is being celebrated annually by Chinese Filipinos who make up roughly 20 percent of the local population. (Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images)