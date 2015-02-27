Roll out the barrels
Saudi Arabia’s oil exports have risen in February in response to stronger demand from customers. As OPEC’s top producer battles for market share Reuters photographers around the globe have been photographing oil barrels to document how they are utilized once the fuel has been used.--By Reuters
1
Men stack oil barrels at a depot in Santo Domingo, Feb. 6, 2015. A group of resident Haitians sell the metal barrels for $9 each to be used as garbage bins, or made into grills or to store water. (Ricardo Rojas/Reuters)
2
Sony Lonrisme cuts a discarded oil barrel in Noailles, an artisan's village in Croix de Bouquets, outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Feb. 13. (Andres Martinez/Reuters)
3
Jockey students practice their racing position on a horse simulator made from an oil barrel, known as "Pangal", at The Jockeys School in Panama City, Feb. 11. (Carlos Jasso/Reuters)
4
Recycling artist Nicolas Gomez checks the strings of a cello he has made out of an oil barrel for the Orchestra of Recycled Instruments of Cateura, in Cateura, Feb. 13. (Jorge Adorno/Reuters)
5
Oil barrels seen being used as obstacles to keep street vendors off the curb at a taxi stand in San Salvador, Feb. 14. (Jose Cabezas/Reuters)
6
Sadao Kimbara (L) rides on a Honda motorcycle with a sidecar he made out of an oil barrel as his grandson Rui smiles in the sidecar in Ome, outskirts of Tokyo, Feb. 14. (Toru Hanai/Reuters)
7
An old rusted oil barrel is seen in Panama Bay in Panama City, Jan. 31. (Carlos Jasso/Reuters)
8
A woman stands by a local shop that sells dishes and other utensils made from recycled metal cut from oil barrels in Kamukunji, Nairobi on Feb. 16. (Siegfried Modola/Reuters)
9
Decorations made out of the metal of discarded oil barrels are seen for sale at a stand in Avenue John Brown in Port-au-Prince, Feb. 11. (Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)
10
Cayo Malpartida cooks chicken and pork on a makeshift grill fashioned out of an oil barrel at Rendon Restaurant in Lurin, on the outskirts of Lima on Feb. 15. (Mariana Bazo/Reuters)
11
An oil barrel is seen on the Woolwich Ferry as the ferry crosses the River Thames in London, Jan. 5. (Russell Boyce/Reuters)
12
Used oil barrels are seen outside a garage in Cuevas del Becerro, near Malaga, southern Spain, Feb. 1. (Jon Nazca/Reuters)
13
A boy walks past an oil barrel which is being used as a water bucket at a car wash in a migrant workers' village in Beijing, Feb. 12. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
14
An old oil barrel is used as a rubbish bin beside a mountain road near the village of Schindellegi south of Zurich, Feb. 13. (ARND WIEGMANN)
15
A man beats a sheet of metal cut from an oil barrel to use as recycling material in Kamukunji, Nairobi on Feb. 16. (Siegfried Modola/Reuters)
16
Empty oil barrels that are for sale are stacked outside a hardware store in Villa El Salvador on the outskirts of Lima, Feb. 12. (Mariana Bazo/Reuters)
17
A sculpture made of discarded metal oil barrels is seen at the Instituto Mexicano del Petroleo (Mexican Institute of Petroleum) metro station in Mexico City, Feb. 15. (Tomas Bravo/Reuters)
18
Plants grow in oil barrels that are being used as obstacles to keep vehicles off the curb in San Salvador, Feb. 14. (Jose Cabezas/Reuters)
19
Caps of oil barrels are seen outside a house for sale in Granada, Nicaragua, Feb. 6. (Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters)
20
A man puts bricks into an oil barrel filled with water at a construction site in Colombo, Feb. 10. (Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters)
21
Vibrazioni's art design owner Alberto (L) cuts an oil barrel as Riccardo works on a Harley Davidson motorbike personalised with parts of an oil barrel, in Massa Lombarda central Italy, Feb. 11. (Stefano Rellandini/Reuters)
22
A man sells water using a tank on a cart made from an oil barrel in Dala outside Yangon, Feb. 10. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
23
A worker submerges a tyre in a an old discarded oil barrel which is used as a water basin as he cleans it and checks for holes in front of his vulcanising shop in Manila, Feb. 10. (Romeo Ranoco/Reuters)
24
An art installation made of discarded metal oil barrels is pictured at the Instituto Mexicano del Petroleo (Mexican Institute of Petroleum) metro station in Mexico City, Feb. 15. (Tomas Bravo/Reuters)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close