Globe photos of the month, February 2015
1
A screech owl was treated at the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth for a wing fractured in Abington during a snowstorm. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
2
A woman wore earmuffs while waiting to cross the street in downtown Boston. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
3
Brunel Salvant of Boston braved the cold with a mask on as he walked down Tremont Street by the Boston Common. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
4
Lavina Kilmer waited for the train to Brunswick, Maine, the only destination still available in the bad winter weather. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff)
5
With the third rail covered by snow, a Red Line train got stuck between Quincy Adams and Quincy Center stations. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
6
Passengers lined the parking lot in North Quincy for a shuttle bus to JFK/UMass station. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
7
Jay Bullens Jr. of Able Roofing in Canton climbed with a sledgehammer to knock snow and ice from a roof in Brookline. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
8
Quincy police Officer Sean Fitzgerald overcame whiteout conditions along the causeway in Squantum to rescue a stranded motorist. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff )
9
Snowbanks blocked the view of pedestrians on the John F. Fitzgerald Surface Road. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
10
A shoveler at work on Leicester Street in Brighton. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
11
Pedestrians were obscured by snowbanks in downtown Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
Mark Dolny used a snowblower to clear his property in Belmont. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
13
Bob Silvia, an adjuster for Bunker Hill Insurance, surveyed the damage in Chris McCormack's Melrose home. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
14
Karen Prowl of Wakefield used an ax to chip away at ice on the roof of her 92-year-old mother's home. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)
15
Ale Mineo-Levitsky, 10, was all smiles on another snow day after plopping face first into a snowbank in Brookline. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
16
Homeowner Elaine Melanson stuck the white flag of surrender in the snow pile in front of her Norwell home. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
17
Capri Djiatiasmoro competed in the first sanctioned Winter Swimming Championship in North America held on on Lake Memphremagog in Newport, Vt. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
18
Senator Elizabeth Warren sat with Lucille Pontbriand, 91, at the Blue Bluebonnet Diner in Northampton. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
19
Harry Wildasin, 91, of Bedford, a World War ll Marine veteran of the Iwo Jima battle, was introduced as he entered Memorial Hall during a ceremony at the State House to recognize the 70th anniversary of Iwo Jima. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
20
A competitor in a 6k race lay on the ground after crossing the finish during the annual Boston Vasalopp at the Weston Ski Track in Weston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
21
Bruins captain Zdeno Chara made a nice diving play to poke the puck off the stick of the Dalla Stars’ Tyler Seguin at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
22
BC's Ryan Fitzgerald (19, upper right) started the celebration after he beat Harvard goalie Steve Michalek (34) in overtime to give the Eagles a 3-2 victory in the Beanpot consolation game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
23
Red Sox players started physicals, meetings, and workouts as spring training opened in Fort Myers, Fla. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
24
Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. lost his hat as he fielded fly balls during spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
25
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) brought the fans to their feet after he drained a three to bring the Celtics within two points (82-84) of the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
26
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrated victory in the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
27
Julian Edelman did his TD spike during the New England Patriots’ duck boat parade on Tremont Street in Boston. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close