Journey to Selma
A contingent from Boston, including students from the University of Massachusetts Boston, made their way to Selma, Ala., on a 25-hour bus ride to retrace the steps of those who marched over the Edmund Pettus Bridge 50 years ago for civil rights with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Globe photographer Jessica Rinaldi accompanied them on their journey to document their experience.--By Lloyd Young
1
Winston Pierre, 22, of Dorchester watched a film on the bus ride to Selma, Ala., on March 6. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
2
A scene from the movie “Malcolm X” on one of the TV screens in the bus on the journey to Selma. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
3
At 2:13 a.m., University of Massachusetts professor Tony Van Der Meer led a spirited discussion after students watched “Selma” during the 25-hour journey by bus to Selma. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
4
Students rested as the sun came up during their trip. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
5
Vonds Dubuisson, 27, of Somerville took the microphone during a rolling democracy discussion following a screening of “Malcolm X.” (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
6
A rider snapped in approval of a speaker during a rolling democracy discussion following a screening of “Malcolm X.” (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
7
A student stepped off the bus onto icy pavement near Richmond, Va., during a pitstop. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
A Boston-based group including college students from UMass were silhouetted after they arrived in Selma on March 7. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
Vonds Dubuisson, 27, of Somerville (in green) took a photo with a group of boys in Selma. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
10
UMass student Marie Cejour, 24, (second from left) linked arms with Kaya Van Der Meer, 16, (left) as they walk down a main street in Selma with their group. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
11
Men sold posters of black leaders on the street in Selma on March 7. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
Children played as people watched President Obama’s speech on a television set inside at Ray's Bar-B-Que Sandwich Shop, which also doubles as a barber shop in Selma. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
13
President Obama addressed the crowd in Selma near the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
Linda Hall Gilford of Selma, who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge at the age of 16 and was beaten, showed off the back of a medal. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
15
A boy rested on a pew during services at Tabernacle Baptist Church where former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick addressed the faithful in Selma on March 8. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
16
A girl looked back as she was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge while thousands retraced the steps of those who marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
17
Members of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge linked arms as they retraced the steps of those who marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. over the Edmund Pettus Bridge 50 years ago in Selma. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
18
Marchers retraced the steps of those who marched with King. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
19
A boy rested in a chair in front of a mural on the other side of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
20
A group from Boston including UMass students cheered after making it to the other side of the Edmund Pettus Bridge. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
21
A marcher sang while they retraced the original marchers’ steps. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
22
A boy sat on the dividing line of the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the march. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
23
From left, Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition and UMass student Vonds Dubuisson, 27, smiled as Gloria Patterson of Detroit hugged Joanne Bland of Selma, who was one of the original marchers. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
