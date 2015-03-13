Children of war
The United Nations children’s agency reported this week that 14 million children in Syria and Iraq are in crisis due to war. The number of children needing aid has greatly increased from the previous year and there are fears that living with the severe violence will permanently scar the young generation. Here is a look at recent photos depicting the lives of children during this conflict.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
Pupils attend the first day of school in the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobane, also known as Ain al-Arab on March 2. They returned to class after Kurdish and rebel forces expelled Islamic State (IS) group jihadists from the town following more than four months of fighting. (Michalis Karagiannis/AFP/Getty Images)
2
Boys play with a BB gun in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus March 4. (Bassam Khabieh/Reuters)
3
Wounded Syrian children react as they wait for treatment at a clinic in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of the capital Damascus, following reported air strikes by regime forces on March 13. More than 210,000 people have been killed in Syria since the uprising began in March 2011. (Abd Douamany/AFP/Getty Images)
4
Syrian refugee children attend class in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria March 11. Nearly four million people have fled Syria since 2011, when anti-government protests turned into a violent civil war. Jordan says it is sheltering around 1.3 million refugees. (Muhammad Hamed/Reuters)
5
A Kurdish fighter walks with his child in the center of the Syrian border town of Kobane, known as Ain al-Arab, on January 28. (BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images)
6
A displaced Iraqi Sunni girl who fled with many others the villages of of Albu Ajil and Al-Dor due to fighting between Islamic State (IS) group militants and government forces surrounding the northern Iraqi city of Tikrit, cries after arriving at an army camp in the city of Samarra to take refuge on March 8. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images)
7
Syrian children walk through the debris in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of the capital Damascus, following reported air strikes by regime forces on March 13. (Abd Douamany/AFP/Getty Images)
8
Mourners chant slogans against the Islamic State group during the funeral procession of three members of a Shiite group, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, or League of the Righteous, who were killed in Tikrit while fighting Islamic militants, in Najaf, 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Baghdad, Iraq, , March 11. (Jaber al-Helo/Associated Press)
9
An injured child sits on a bed in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus Jan. 25. (Badra Mamet/Reuters)
10
Syrian children reenact scenes, they said to have seen in Islamic State videos, in the rebel-held Damascus suburb of Douma, on March 5. (Abd Doumany/AFP/Getty Images)
11
Syrian girls, carrying school bags provided by UNICEF, walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings on their way home from school on March 7 in al-Shaar neighborhood, in the rebel-held side of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. (IZEIN AL-RIFAI/AFP/Getty Images)
12
Turkish actress Tuba Buyukustun (3rd R), goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, speaks with Syrian refugee children as she visits a UNICEF centre at the Zaatari refugee camp, in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria March 4. The Zaatari camp houses at least 70,000 Syrian refugees. (Muhammad Hamed /Reuters)
13
A woman and her child sit in a military vehicle as she returns home at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, Iraq, March 7. (Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters)
14
Pupils run through a damaged wall for the first day of school in the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobane, also known as Ain al-Arab, as they returned to class after Kurdish and rebel forces expelled Islamic State (IS) group jihadists from the town following more than four months of fighting. (Michalis Karagiannis/AFP/Getty Images)
15
Syrian refugee children stand in the corridor at the Al-Rama Public School that is home to 22 Syrian families in Wadi Khaled in the Lebanese-Syrian border village of Al-Rama, north Lebanon. (Hussein Malla/Associated Press)
16
Displaced Syrian children gather in a classroom in a school that has been turned into a temporary shelter in the Qudsaya neighborhood on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Feb. 23. (Associated Press)
17
A Syrian child receives a vaccination against polio during a campaign organized by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) in the rebel-held area of Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on Feb. 22. (ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
18
A Syrian refugee child clears snow on a snowy day in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 19. (ULAS YUNUS TOSUN/EPA)
19
A Syrian child sits in the back of a truck loaded with furniture as residents collect what's left of their belongings from their apartments on Feb. 13, following months of shelling by regime forces in the besieged rebel held area of Douma, north east of the capital Damascus. (SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images)
20
Yazidi refugees in their accomodation in a refugee camp in Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 20. The Yazidi religious community fled parts of Iraq currently controlled by the Islamic State militants (IS). (ROBERT JAEGER/EPA)
21
A Syrian man carries a wounded child at a makeshift clinic following reported air strikes by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the rebel held area of Douma on Feb. 5. Syrian rebels fired dozens of mortar rounds at Damascus, killing at least five people, with government forces responding with air strikes that killed eight people. (ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
22
Syrian refugee children who fled violence in Syrian city of Ain al-Arab, known also as Kobani, collect water in a camp in the border town of Suruc, Turkey, Feb. 1. (Emrah Gurel/Associated Press)
23
Syrian children play on Feb. 1 at the Rojava refugee camp in Sanliurfa. (BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images)
24
An injured child reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus Jan. 25. (Badra Mame/Reuters)
25
Kurdish childrens stand in the center of the Syrian town of Kobane, also known as Ain al-Arab on Jan. 28. (BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images)
26
A boy carries bread as he makes his way through rubble of damaged buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 4. (Bassam Khabieh/Reuters)
27
An injured Syrian child waits for treatment at a makeshift hospital in the rebel held area of Douma, north east of the capital Damascus, following reported air strikes by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad on Feb. 2. (ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
