Seeing white: A historic winter
With an impressive 108.6 inches of snow, Boston made history with its snowiest winter on record. Here is a look at how photographers captured the striking ways that this massive amount of snow changed the landscape in the region for months.
Piles of snow along the streets of Squantum frame the city of Boston across Dorchester Bay. ( Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A hand in an advertisement sticks out from a snowbank along West Broadway in South Boston, March 3. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Snow falls against a darkening sky as high tide starts to come in on Plum Island, Jan. 27. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A car is covered in snow in the South End on Jan. 28. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
Rows of new vehicles are covered by snow at the Massport Terminal in Charlestown on Jan. 28. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Marty Levin sits in the snow at the end of the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year parade at Harvard University, Jan 29. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
"Expired." Disappearing meters on Washington Street express our collective sentiments about the snow and impeding next storm on Feb. 14. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Seats are filled with snow at Fenway Park in Boston, Feb. 9. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A bike is covered in snow on Massachusetts Avenue on Jan 28. (Sean Proctor)
Snow is taken off the roof of Chestnut Hill Square with giant tarps on Feb. 18. Tim Woodford waited for the snow-filled tarp to reach the back of the truck. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Drifts of snow on the waters of the frozen Charles River after the blizzard on Jan. 28. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Minots Lighthouse is covered with snow after the blizzard on Jan. 28 ( left,) and snow billows around the Bunker Hill Monument during an overnight storm on Jan. 3. (David L. Ryan and Bill Greene/Globe Staff)
An old horse buggy sits in the snow as icicles form the backdrop at an old building that houses a day spa in Pembroke on Feb. 11. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A snow farm in the Allston area near the Mass Turnpike extension dwarfs trucks and front-end loaders on March 3. The snow is no longer white coming from the streets. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Pedestrians brave whiteout conditions on Newbury Street as the Winter Storm Neptune descends. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Pedestrians are obscured by snow banks in downtown Boston, Feb. 19. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Birds fly over frozen snow and ice in Winthrop on March 3. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Wind and snow continued to pelt the Chatham area on Jan. 27. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Workers clear snow from roof of the Veteran's Memorial Rink in Waltham on March 2. The rink is closed now due to the amount of snow on the roof. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)
The snow begins to blow sideways from the effects of the blizzard across the empty parking lot of the Plymouth Town Landing on Jan. 26. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A man passes between two of the 6 glass towers that comprise the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston, Jan.29. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Icicles on the pier frame the view of Fisherman's Beach in Swapscott. Jan. 28. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
Blanketed in red, this horse stands in a snowcovered field in Ipswich, which received over 20 inches on Feb.15. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
A security guard climbs to the top of the five-story tall snow pile on the campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to inform a trespasser he cannot be there on Feb.16. (Sean Proctor/Globe Staff)
Michael McDonough uses his brand new snowblower on Feb. 15. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Workers secured by ropes shovel off snow on a rooftop at Rowes Wharf on March 3. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Cars are still buried in South Boston on Feb. 6. Another Monday, another snow storm. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
A woman holds an umbrella as she makes her way across a street dusted in snow in Everett, Jan. 6. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
An easy chair put out on the curb for pickup was dusted with snow in this early season snow fall on Nov. 14. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
