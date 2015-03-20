Spring scenes
Spring has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere. The vernal equinox is anticipated by many looking forward to warmer temperatures and a welcoming rebirth. In some areas of the world, the signs are more apparent. This year, the first day of spring held the distinction of coinciding with a solar eclipse.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
Pedestrians walk past flowering trees in Piedmont Park, March 16, in Atlanta. (David Goldman/Associated Press)
2
Sun shines through the petals of a daisy in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on March 9. (Frank Rumpenhorst/AFP/Getty Images)
3
Palestinian girls pick wild mustard flowers which grow in fields across the Gaza Strip, on March 20, as the official start of spring is marked by the by the vernal equinox. (Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)
4
A duck swims near a blooming willow tree along Lake Avondale on the first day of spring in Avondale Estates, Georgia, March 20. Night and day are nearly equal on the vernal equinox and signals the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA)
5
The moon starts to block the sun during a solar eclipse over a statue of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy, March 20. An eclipse is darkening parts of Europe on Friday in a rare solar event that won't be repeated for more than a decade. (Luca Bruno/Associated Press)
6
Gannets nest in their colony on Bempton Cliffs near Bridlington, Northern England on March 20. Seabirds in this region migrate in large numbers from warmer climates to nest on the chalk cliffs at Bempton, where they will spend the summer breeding and rearing their young. (OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
7
Snowdrops bloom in the valley Maerzenbechertal near Emeringen, Germany, March 18. (Thomas Warnach/EPA)
8
Pam Kao, 67, (L) and Christinna Kuo, 59, look at California poppies in bloom in Lancaster, California, March 18. Poppies in other areas in southern California such as the Mojave Desert were destroyed by a record-breaking heat wave. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
9
A solar eclipse is seen through a dark glass plate in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on March 20. Solar eclipse is darkening parts of Europe in a rare solar event that won't be repeated for more than a decade. (Amel Emric/Associated Press)
10
Flowers are worn in hair as members of The Druid Order celebrate the Spring Equinox with a ceremony at Tower Hill on March 20 in London, England. The Druid Order have been holding public ceremonies in London since 1717. (Rob Stothard/Getty Images)
11
Storks are seen in Biebesheim, central Germany on March 9, as the sun shines. A nesting colony of the migratory birds has been present for two years here. The birds return every year for rearing their young. (Boris Roessler/AFP/Getty Images)
12
Kazakhs herd their sheep amid a heavy snowfall in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, March 12. Around 400,000 livestock in Yili started the 10-day trip to their spring pasture at the end of winter, according to local media. (China Daily/Reuters)
13
A bee flies past a blooming European cornel plant on March 16, in Cologne, western Germany. (Oliver Berg/AFP/Getty Images)
14
A litter of piglets is thriving at Hancock Shaker Village on March 16, the first babies born there this spring. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via Associated Press)
15
Sandhill Cranes soar past the morning moon during their spring migration near Monte Vista, Colo., March 15. An estimated 20,000 Sandhills are making the flight north after wintering in New Mexico on their way to Idaho and beyond where they will spend the summer. (Mark Fox/Summit Daily News via Associated Press)
16
A gardener does finishing touches in a field of tulips in the Keukenhof in Lisse, The Netherlands, March 17. The world's second largest flower park, that is visited by some 900,000 persons from all over the world annually, is open from March 20 to May 17. (ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/EPA)
17
A robin stands among piles of snow on the Boston Common on March 11. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
18
A jogger runs during the sunset after a warm spring day on March 16, in the Olympic park in Munich, southern Germany. (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
19
Tiger baby Alisha (L) and Dragan meet each other for the first time on March 10 at the zoo in Eberswalde, Germany. (PATRICK PLEUL/AFP/Getty Images)
20
A busy bee collects pollen on a crocus as the first sites of spring start to appear, in Timmendorf, Germany, March 9. (JENS BUETTNER/EPA)
21
A total solar eclipse is visible through the clouds as seen from Vagar on the Faeroe Islands, March 20. Apart from a few small breaks, a blanket of clouds in the Faeroe Islands blocked thousands of people there from experiencing the full effect of the total eclipse. (Eric Adams/Associated Press)
22
Blossoming crocus cover the grounds of the Schlosspark in Husum, Germany, March 18. About 4 million crocus blossoms are turning the green space of the castle into a lilac carpet. (CARSTEN REHDER/EPA)
23
A polar bear cub, born on November 26 and its mother Flocke spend time outdoors on March 9 at the Marineland animal exhibition park in the French Riviera city of Antibes. (VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
24
Swans swim on a lake formed by Alster River, a tributary of Elbe River , in the center of Hamburg , Germany, March 17. (Daniel Bockwoldt/Associated Press)
25
Crows sit on top of a tree during sunset in Nyiregyhaza, 226 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, March 3. (ATTILA BALAZS/EPA)
26
Migratory bar-headed geese land in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam, India, March 4. The birds will stay in the sanctuary for two more months before they leave for Tibet. The bar-headed goose is believed to make the highest altitude migration on earth. (EPA)
27
Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a montain bearing a large Kurdish flag in the town of Akra, 500 km north of Baghdad, on March 20, as they celebrate the Noruz spring festival. The Persian New Year is an ancient Zoroastrian tradition celebrated by Iranians and Kurds which coincides with the vernal (spring) equinox and is calculated by the lunar calender. (SAFIN HAMED/AFP/Getty Images)
