Ceremony fit for a king
Thousands of people lined the streets of Leicester, England, Sunday to view the coffin of King Richard III as it made its way to Leicester Cathedral for three days of public viewing before his remains are reinterred during a service attended by members of the royal family. The skeletal remains of the king were discovered in 2012 under a parking lot some 500 years after he was killed during the Battle of Bosworth Field in 1485.--By Lloyd Young
The King Richard III statue stands in the gardens of Leicester Cathedral, in Leicester, central England on March 19. King Richard III, the medieval English monarch whose remains were found under a car park three years ago, will be reburied on March 26, some 530 years after he was slain in battle and dumped in an humble grave. (Darren Staples/Reuters)
University staff, Professor Sarah Hainsworth (left), Dr. Jo Appleby and Dr. Turi King place white roses on the coffin containing the remains of King Richard III outside the Fielding Johnson Building at the University of Leicester as it starts it's procession ahead of internment at Leicester Cathedral on March 22 in Leicester. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Flowers are laid on the coffin of King Richard III during a service at Leicester University on March 22. The City of Leicester is preparing for the reburial of King Richard III who died in Bosworth in 1485. The coffin was made of English oak by the King's 17th great-grandnephew, Canadian-born carpenter Michael Ibsen. (Andy Rain/EPA)
Royal Arms of King Richard III mounted on staffs are lined up at Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre on March 22 near Leicester, England. The skeleton of Richard III was discovered in 2012 in the foundations of Greyfriars Church, Leicester, 500 years after he was killed at the Battle of Bosworth Field. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
A woman uses her mobile phone to take a photograph of a poster showing a portrait of England's King Richard III in Leicester Cathedral on March 23. Tens of thousands lined the streets on March 22 to see the coffin of England's medieval king Richard III taken in procession to his final burial. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)
A combo image shows eight members of a reenactment group awaiting a ceremonial procession with the remains of King Richard III, the last of the Plantagenet dynasty, at Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre on March 22 ahead of the king's reburial some 530 years since his violent death in 1485 at the Battle of Bosworth. Richard, who ruled England from 1483 until his death in 1485, will be laid to rest on March 26 in Leicester Cathedral, across the street from where his remains were located in 2012. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)
Members of a reenactment group take part in 15th century sword play at the Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre on March 22 near Leicester, England. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
A historical reenactor of the Richard III era poses for the photographer inside a tent prior the Bosworth battlefield gun salute at the Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre in Sutton Cheney, England, on March 22. (Andrew Cowie/EPA)
A member of a reenactment group dressed as a 'Gate Guard' stands on duty at Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre on March 22. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
A painting by British artist Kirsteen Thomson of King Richard III, the last of the Plantagenet dynasty, is pictured ahead of a ceremonial procession on March 22 with the king's remains from the University of Leicester towards the new site of the king's reinterment some 530 years since his violent death in 1485 at the Battle of Bosworth. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)
A person holds a white rose infront of the battlefield beacon following a ceremony for King Richard III at Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre in Leicestershire, England, on March 22. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)
The coffin containing the remains of King Richard III rests on a four wheeled bier during a ceremony at Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre on March 22. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
Historical reenactors watch a ceremony for King Richard III at Bosworth battlefield on March 22. The City of Leicester is preparing for the reburial of King Richard III who died in Bosworth in 1485. (Andrew Cowie/EPA)
A 21 gun salute is fired near a coffin carrying the remains of King Richard III during a ceremony at Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre on March 22 near Leicester, England. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
The coffin containing the remains of King Richard III is carried in procession for interment at Leicester Cathedral on March 22 in Leicester, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Knights in armour lead King Richard's coffin through the city towards Leicester Cathedral on March 22. (Andy Rain/EPA)
Spectators wait for the ceremonial procession carrying the remains of King Richard III, the last of the Plantagenet dynasty, to arrive at St Nicholas Church in Leicester, Leicestershire, England on March 22 before it continues its route towards the new site of the king's reinterment at Leicester Cathedral some 530 years on from his death in 1485 at the Battle of Bosworth. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)
The coffin containing the remains of King Richard III is carried in procession for interment at Leicester Cathedral on March 22. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Members of the public join a long line to view the coffin of King Richard III as it sits in repose inside Leicester Cathedral on March 23. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Members of the public view the coffin of Richard III as it lies in repose inside Leicester Cathedral on March 23. (Rui Vieira/Associated Press)
A crown rests on the coffin containing the remains of King Richard III, draped in a specially-embroidered 'pall' and adorned with a crown as it sits in repose inside Leicester Cathedral in Leicester on March 22. Richard, who ruled England from 1483 until his death in 1485 at the Battle of Bosworth, will be laid to rest on March 26 in Leicester Cathedral across the street from where his remains were located in 2012. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)
Priests exit Leicester Cathedral following a service for King Richard III on March 22. The City of Leicester is preparing for the reburial of King Richard III who died in Bosworth in 1485. Richard will be reinterred at Leicester Cathedral on March 26. (Andy Rain/EPA)
The coffin containing the remains of King Richard III is draped in a specially-embroidered 'pall' and adorned with a crown as it sits in repose inside Leicester Cathedral on March 22. The skeleton of King Richard III was discovered in 2012 in the foundations of Greyfriars Church, Leicester, 500 years after he was killed in the Battle of Bosworth Field. The casket will lie inside Leicester Cathedral for public viewing for three days until 26 March when he will be reinterred during a service attended by members of the royal family. (Christopher Furlong//Getty Images)
