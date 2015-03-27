Crisis in Yemen
Since the horrific attack on Shi’ite mosques last week, Yemen has been tumbling into chaos. Militants of the Islamic State claimed responsibility, intensifying conflict with the rebel Houthi group that continues to gain control of parts of the country. Saudia Arabia has conducted airstrikes to try to stop the advance, and ground troops could also be sent from other countries. NOTE: Graphic content--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
Anti-Houthi protesters demonstrate in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, March 23. Soldiers loyal to Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fought off dozens of Shi'ite Houthi militiamen heading for the city of Aden. Iran-backed Houthis, who took over the southern city of Taiz on Sunday, agreed to share power with Hadi after they seized the capital in September. That split the army, parliament was dissolved in February and violence is intensifying as the northern-based Houthis head south. (Anees Mahyoub/Reuters)
2
People stand amid bodies covered with blankets in a mosque after a suicide attack during the noon prayer in Sanaa, Yemen, March 20. Triple suicide bombers hit a pair of mosques crowded with worshippers in the capital on Friday, causing heavy casualties. The attackers targeted mosques frequented by Shiite rebels, who have controlled the capital since September. (Hani Mohammed/Associated Press)
3
An injured girl reacts as she is carried by a man out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20. At least 130 people were killed when suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. (Khaled Abdullah/Reuters)
4
A man injured in one of Friday's suicide bomb attacks lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, March 21. (Khaled Abdullah /Reuters)
5
The aftermath of a suicide attack which targeted the Al-Hashush mosque in northern Sanaa. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bombings which took place on March 20 killing at least 135 people. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images)
6
A woman cries after receiving news of her brother's death at a hospital, where he was admitted after sustaining injuries in one of the suicide bomb attacks, in Sanaa, March 22. (Mohamed al-Sayaghi/Reuters)
7
People carry the injured out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa, March 20. (Khaled Abdullah/Reuters)
8
Female university students hold posters bearing the portraits of victims of the recent suicide attacks, during an anti-terrorism rally in Sana’a, Yemen, March 22. (Yahya Arhab/EPA)
9
An injured Yemeni sitting in a wheelchair is surrounded by adults in a ward of a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, March 21, on the day after suicide attacks targeted two Houthi mosques in the city. (YAHYA ARHAB/EPA)
10
Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers fire tear gas to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz March 22. Houthi fighters opposed to Yemen's president took over the central city of Taiz in an escalation of a power struggle. (Anees Mahyoub/Reuters)
11
Graffiti depicting the old South Yemen flag that was used when southern Yemen was an independent state until 1990, covers the wall of a residence in Aden, Yemen. The city is visibly expecting assault, whether from the forces of Hadi’s rival, ousted President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who has allied himself with the Shi"ite rebels, or from al-Qaida militants. (Hamza Hendawi/Associated Press)
12
Members of a militia group loyal to Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, known as the Popular Committees, chew qat, Yemen's favorite drug, as they sit next to their tank, guarding a major intersection in Aden, Yemen, March 21. (Hamza Hendawi/Associated Press)
13
Mourners lower the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of the suicide bombings at mosques, into a grave in Sanaa, March 23. The mourners decided to bury the body without the coffin because the coffin did not fit in the grave. (Khaled Abdullah/Reuters)
14
A Yemeni protester holds a placard reading in Arabic 'For the sake of a secure country' in front of burning tires during an anti-Houthis protest in the central highland city of Taiz, Yemen, March 24. (EPA)
15
An injured Yemeni protester is transported by motorbike during an anti-Houthis protest in the central highland city of Taiz, Yemen, March 24. (STRINGER)
16
Former Culture Minister Arwa Othman (C) cries during the funeral procession of journalist Abdul Kareem al-Khaiwani in Sanaa, March 24. Assailants on a motorbike last week shot dead Khaiwani, one of Yemen's top journalists who is also an activist close to the country's dominant Houthi group, police sources said. (Khaled Abdullah/Reuters)
17
People seek shelter during a gunfire at an army base in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 25. Sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard at a Yemen army base in the centre of Aden, residents told Reuters, and Houthi militia forces were within about 20 km (12 miles) of the city's northern entrance. (Anees Mansour/Reuters)
18
Police cadets march ahead of a funeral procession for victims of suicide bomb attacks in Sanaa, March 25. (Khaled Abdullah/Reuters)
19
Yemeni mourners gather beside the coffins of the victims of recent suicide attacks during a funeral in Sana'a, Yemen, March 25. (Yahya Arhab/EPA)
20
Yemenis run for cover as Houthis fire tear gas at a protest against their presence in Taiz, Yemen, March 25. Houthis have advanced south capturing the al-Anad airbase, formerly an operating base for foreigners assisting the Yemeni Government in its fight against al-Qaeda. (EPA)
21
Followers of the Houthi movement demonstrate to show support to the movement in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, March 26. (Naiyf Rahma/Reuters)
22
People carry the body of a child they uncovered from under the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi airstrikes near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, March 26. (Hani Mohammed/Associated Press)
23
An armed man gestures as he stands on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26. Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday. (Khaled Abdullah/Reuters)
24
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26. (Khaled Abdullah/Reuters)
25
People react as they search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26. (Khaled Abdullah/Reuters)
26
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26. (Khaled Abdullah/Reuters)
27
Yemenis drive in a car loaded with their belongings in the Yemeni capital as they move to a safer place on March 26, after Saudi air strikes against Houthi rebels near Sanaa Airport. (MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP/Getty Images)
28
An armed member of Houthi militia stands over the rubble of houses which were allegedly destroyed by a Saudi air strike, in Sana'a, Yemen, March 26. (Yahya Arhad/EPA)
29
A Shi'ite Muslim rebel holds up his weapon during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa, March 26. (KHALED ABDULLAH)
30
Yemenis gather beside a burning vehicle allegedly belonged to Houthi fighters following clashes with tribal militiamen loyal to Yemeni president Abdo Rabbo Mansour Hadi in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, March 26. (STRINGER)
31
Shi'ite rebels, known as Houthis, gather to protest against Saudi-led airstrikes, during a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, March 26. (Hani Mohammed/Associated Press)
32
People sit on ammunition boxes they took from army depots in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 27. (Anees Manousr/Reuters)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close