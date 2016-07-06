Thai Blind Orchestra
They cannot see but they can hear and play music to make themselves and the audience happy. The Thai Blind Orchestra is Thailand’s first orchestra made up of young musicians who are blind, visually impaired and or multiple disabled. It was established in 2014 from an idea of classical musician Alongkot Chukaew. He teaches disabled children by using audible aids and the natural environment. The children were introduced to a braille system to read music and are taught individually to memorize the positions of their fingers when playing their instruments.--By European Pressphoto Agency
Blind Thai student Kritsada Thanyawanichapong practices cello prior to a band rehearsal at the 'School for the Blind and the Blind with Multi-Handicapped' in the city of Lopburi province, Thailand, on May 12. The Thai Blind Orchestra was established in 2014 and is made up of young musicians aged between 9 and 18 years who are blind, visually impaired and/or multiple disabled. It is the country's first orchestra of its kind. In Thailand, Buddhist devotees believe in karma and attitudes towards disability suggest that disabled people are to surrender and accept their fate. The Thai Blind Orchestra was created with the aim of using music to encourage the children and help change negative attitudes towards disability. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Tanakarn Rungransri (center) touches a violin next to other members of Thai Blind Orchestra during a practice session at the 'School for the Blind and the Blind with Multi-Handicapped' in the city of Lopburi province. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Members of the Thai Blind Orchestra practice with their cellos prior to a band rehearsal. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Members of Thai Blind Orchestra dress up before performing at a Rotary Club charity event benefitting aid projects for the blind at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 17. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Members of the Thai Blind Orchestra perform during a band rehearsal at the 'School for the Blind and the Blind with Multi-Handicapped' in the city of Lopburi provinc. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Members of Thai Blind Orchestra hold on to each other as they are guided into the room after dressing before performing at a Rotary Club charity event benefitting aid projects for the blind at a hotel in Bangkok. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Blind Thai student Cholticha Iamvijit (10) a member of the Thai Blind Orchestra, tunes a violin during a band rehearsal at the 'School for the Blind and the Blind with Multi-Handicapped' in the city of Lopburi province. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Members of the Thai Blind Orchestra perform during a band rehearsal at the School for the Blind and the Blind with Multi-Handicapped. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Blind Thai student Cholticha Iamvijit (10) a member of the Thai Blind Orchestra, lies under a chair on the floor while taking a nap in a 15-minute break during a band rehearsal at the school. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Thai volunteer music teacher Kritsanapan Punsuk (left) teaches string instrument skills to low vision disabled student Manasnan Umpawanan (center) and blind student Nicha Warasakul during their viola practice ahead of a rehearsal session. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Members of the Thai Blind Orchestra practice with their violins prior to a band rehearsal on May 12. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Blind Thai students Kritsada Thanyawanichapong and Somsak Chaima and members of the Thai Blind Orchestra chat next to their bandmates ahead of a band practice session. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
Blind Thai student Kanya Phu-ard (12) a member of the Thai Blind Orchestra, burst into laughter during a band rehearsal at the 'School for the Blind and the Blind with Multi-Handicapped' in the city of Lopburi province, Thailand. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)
