Rio Olympic torch relay
Earlier this year in Greece, the Olympic Flame began its ceremonial journey by torch to the site of the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The games opening ceremonies take place at Maracana Stadium on Aug. 5.
1
Actress Katerina Lechou (right) acting the high pristess passes the flame from the Olympic torch at the Ancient Stadium during the rehearsal for the Lighting Ceremony of the Olympic Flame at Ancient Olympia on April 20 in Olympia, Greece. (Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
2
President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee Spiros Kapralos (2nd left) hands over the Olympic Flame to Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein (2nd right), an amputee swimmer, during the Olympic Flame torch relay at the Eleonas refugee camp in Athens, Greece, on April 26. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)
3
Three-time gold Olympic weightlifting medalist Pyrros Dimas lights a cauldron with the Olympic Flame, as his children stand by, atop the Acropolis hill as the Parthenon temple is seen in the background in Athens, Greece, on April 26. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)
4
The official plane arriving with the Olympic flame from Geneva in Brasilia, Brazil, on May 3. The Olympic torch will pass through 329 cities from all states from the north to the south of Brazil, before arriving in Rio de Janeiro on August 5, for the lighting of the cauldron. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
5
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (right) lights a cauldron with the Olympic Flame next to Fabiana Claudino, captain of the Brazilian volleyball team, during the Olympic Flame torch relay at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on May 3. (Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)
6
Brazilian volleyball player Fabiana Claudino holds the Olympic torch after receiving it from Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at Planalto Palace in Brasilia following the flame's arrival in Brazil on May 3 to begin it's journey across the country before the start of the 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 5. The torch will travel to more than 300 towns and cities carried by some 12,000 relay runners before arriving at the mythic Maracana stadium to kick off the first Olympics in South America. (Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images)
7
Canoeist Rubens Pompeu takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Paranoa lake in Brasilia on May 3. (Adriano Machado/Reuters)
8
Military policemam torchbearer Manoel Costa descends from the Juscelino Kubitschek bridge in Brasilia on May 3. Embattled President Dilma Rousseff greeted the Olympic flame in Brazil on Tuesday, promising not to allow a raging political crisis, which could see her suspended within days, to spoil the Rio Games. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
9
Former marathon runner Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in front of the Brasilia's Cathedral on May 3. (Andrea Morao/Rio2016 via Reuters)
10
Brazilian firefighter Haudson Alves (left) hands over the Olympic Flame to former Brazil's World Cup 2010 captain, Lucio, during the Olympic Flame torch relay at Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on May 3. (Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)
11
The Icarus Pereira swimmer takes the Olympic torch , swimming in the pool water complex Claudio Coutinho on May 3 in Brasilia. The Olympic torch will pass through 329 cities from all states from the north to the south of Brazil, before arriving in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 5, for the lighting of the cauldron. (Igo Estrela/Getty Images)
12
Former PM mounted militarized police sargent Helvio Pompilio accompanied by an escort of National Force elite police national unit personnel, carries the Olympic Torch in Brasilia on May 3. Embattled President Dilma Rousseff greeted the Olympic flame in Brazil on Tuesday, promising not to allow a raging political crisis, which could see her suspended within days, to spoil the Rio Games. (Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images)
13
Brazil's Jose Batista holds the Olympic torch aloft as he rides his horse, during the torch relay in Brasilia on May 3. (Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)
14
Horse-mounted militarized police sargent Elayne Silva carries the Olympic Torch in Brasili on May 3. (Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)
15
Brazilian indigenous athlete Kamukaika Lappa Yawalapiti carries the Olympic Torch and during a private ceremony at the Indigenous Peoples Memorial in Brasilia on May 2. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
16
Brazilian musician duo Zeze di Camargo and Luciano as they carried the Olympic torch in Pirenopolis, Goias State on May 4. (Fernando Soutello/Rio 2016 via Reuters)
17
The Olympic torches in Brasilia on May 3. (Fernando Soutello/Rio 2016 via Reuters)
18
Antonio Caldas carries the Olympic Torch in Itaberai of Goias State on May 5. (Fernando Soutello/Rio 2016 via AFP/Getty Images)
19
Torchbearer musician Fausto Carraro playing as a guitar with the Olympic torch in Goiania, Goias state, Brazil, on May 5. (Fernando Soutello/Rio 2016 via AFP/Getty Images)
20
A woman leans out to watch the arrival of the Olympic torch in Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais, Brazil on May 13. (Douglas Magno/AFP/Getty Images)
21
Brazilian Nina Dubois carries the Olympic Torch in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil on May 14. (Douglas Magno/AFP/Getty Images)
22
Resident Luiz Lima takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Garanhuns, Pernambuco state, on May 30. (Andre Mourao/Rio2016 via Reuters )
23
Brazilian surfer Carlos Burle takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Ipojuca, Pernambuco state, on June 1. (Marcos de Paula/Rio2016 via Reuters)
24
Resident Geovana Teles takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Lustre cave in Chapada Diamantina, Bahia state, on May 23. (Andre Mourao/Rio2016 via Reuters )
25
Resident Patricia Bastos takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Curiau river in Macapa, Amapa state, on June 16. (Fernando Soutello/ Rio2016 via Reuters )
26
Brazilian swimmer Jefferson Mascarenhas, takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in front of the Arena da Amazonia stadium in Manaus, Amazonas state, on June 19. (Bruno Kelly/Reuters)
27
Resident Davi Souza gives a fish to a "Boto Cor-de-Rosa" (Pink River Dolphin), as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay at Solimoes River in Iranduba city, Amazonas state, on June 20. (Fernando Soutello/Rio2016 via Reuters)
28
Dessana indigenous shaman Raimundo Dessana holds the Olympic Torch during a ritual at the Tupe Reservation in the outskirts of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, on June 20. (Rapheel Alves/AFP/Getty Images)
29
Resident Manoel de Castro takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Sao sebastiao, Rondonia state, on June 22. (Andre Luiz Mello/Rio2016 via Reuters)
30
A torchbearer holding the Olympic flame at Iguazu Falls in Foz do Iguacu, Parana State, on July 1. The Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in Brazil from Aug. 5-21 and Sept. 7-18 respectively. (Andre Mourao/Rio2016 via AFP/Getty Images)
