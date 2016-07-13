Tour de France 103rd edition
The Tour de France 103rd edition is underway, running from July 2-24. The race covers over two thousand miles by bicycle over 21 stages. Chris Froome is back to defend his 2015 title as they all compete to wear the yellow jersey at the finish in Paris.
Great Britain’s Mark Cavendish celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Germany’s Marcel Kittel (R) and Slovakia’s Peter Sagan (2ndL) at the end of the 188 km first stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 2 between Mont-Saint-Michel and Utah Beach Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)
Spain’s Alberto Contador, injured after a crash, rides during the 188 km first stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 2 between Mont-Saint-Michel and Utah Beach Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)
Great Britain’s Mark Cavendish, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, poses with French can-can dancers prior to the start of the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 3 between Saint-Lo and Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, Normandy. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)
Cyclists ride in the pack during the 183 km second stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 3 between Saint-Lo and Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, Normandy. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)
A dog rests as the pack with Sky cycling team rider Luke Rowe of Britain passes during the third stage with start in Granville and finish in Angers, France, July 4. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)
Spectators try to catch commercial gifts distributed at the finish line during the 3rd stage between Granville and Angers, France, July 4. (Yoan Valat/EPA)
Cyclists of Spain’s Movistar cycling team (L) and of Great Britain’s Sky cycling team ride in the pack during the 237,5 km fouth stage on July 5 between Saumur and Limoges. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)
Etixx-Quickstep rider Marcel Kittel of Germany (C) wins on finish line of Stage 4 from Saumur to Limoges, France on July 5. (Jean-Paul /Reuters)
Tinkoff team rider Rafal Majka of Poland in action during the the 5th stage between Limoges and Le Lioran, France, July 6. (Kim Lubrook/EPA)
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain is seen in a rear mirror as he cycles after the start of the Stage 5 on June 6. (Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters)
Belgium’s Greg Van Avermaet celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 216 km fifth stage on July 6 between Limoges and Le Lioran. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)
Nairo Quintana (R) of Colombia and Movistar Team sprints to the finish followed by Roman Kreuziger (2R) of Czech Republic and Tinkoff, Chris Froome (2L) of Great Britain and Team Sky and Michael Schar (L) of Switzerland and BMC Racing Team during the 190.5km sixth stage from Arpajon- Sur-to Montaubanon July 7 in Montauban, France. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Bikes are suspended from a crane during the 190,5 km sixth stage on July 7 between Arpajon-sur-Cere and Montauban. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)
The pack of riders cycles during the sixth stage from Arpajon-sur-Cere to Montauban, France on July 7. (Juan Medina/Reuters)
A fan waves with a sombrero on a bridge during the 190,5 km sixth stage on July 7 between Arpajon-sur-Cere and Montauban. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)
The pack rides past a sunflowers field during the 162,5 km seventh stage on July 8 between L’Isle-Jourdain and Lac de Payolle. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)
Teams’ jerseys are suspended on a wall during the 190,5 km sixth stage of the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 7 between Arpajon-sur-Cere and Montauban. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)
(From L) Spain’s Alberto Contador, Belgium’s Jurgen Van den Broeck and Netherlands’ Stef Clement try to pass under the deflated arch of the last kilometer of the 162,5 km seventh stage on July 8 between L’Isle-Jourdain and Lac de Payolle. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)
Great Britain’s Stephen Cummings celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 162,5 km seventh stage on July 8. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)
People dressed in Superman suits, one wearing a mask with the face of Britain’s sprinter Mark Cavendish, wait for the pack to pass during the seventh stage with start in L’Isle-Jourdain and finish in Lac de Payolle, France, , July 8. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)
General view of camper vans during the eighth stage over 184km between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, France, July 9. (Yoan Valat/EPA)
The peloton head through the village of Saint Pe de Bigorre during the 184km stage eight on July 9 in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Britain’s Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, Australia’s Richie Porte, left, and Colombia’s Nairo Quintana, second left, climb in pouring rain and hail towards Andorra Arcalis during the ninth stage with start in Vielha Val d’Aran, Spain, and finish in Andorra Arcalis, Andorra, July 10. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)
Cyclists ride during the 184,5 km ninth stage on July 10 between Vielha Val d’Aran and Andorre Arcalis. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)
Netherlands’ Tom Dumoulin (C) rides under the rain during the 184,5 km ninth stage on July 10, between Vielha Val d’Aran and Andorre Arcalis. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)
The pack of riders cycles during the race during the ninth stage from Vielha Val d’Aran, Spain to Andorre Arcalis, Andorra on July 10. (Jean-Paul Pelissier /Reuters)
Netherlands’ Tom Dumoulin reacts as a man disturbs him while he rides under the rain during the 184,5 km ninth stage on July 10. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)
Team Sky with Britain’s Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, sets the pace for the pack of leaders during the ninth stage. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)
Marcel Kittel of Germany and Etixx Quick Step signs autographs at the signing in ahead of the 197km stage ten from Escaldes-Engordany to Revel on July 12, in Revel, France. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Riders descend in the mist and rain from the Pyrenees during the tenth stage over 197km between Escaldes-Engordany and Revel, France, July 12. (Yoan Valat/EPA)
Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali leads the breakaway group followed by Norway’s Edvard Bassoon Hagen as they speed downhill during the tenth stage. with start in Escaldes-Engordany, Andorra, and finish in Revel, France, July 12. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)
The peloton descend from the category one climb of Port d’Envalira during the 197km stage ten on July 12 in Revel, France. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Slovakia’s Peter Sagan celebrates his combativity prize on the podium on July 12 in Revel. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)
The pack rides past a sunflower during the 197 km tenth stage on July 12 between Escaldes-Engordany and Revel. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)
