Terror in Nice
At least 84 are dead and hundreds are wounded after a man drove a large truck into the crowd on the famous Promenade des Anglais celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France. All around the world, people are expressing sadness and solidarity with France over the deadly attack. Editor’s note: some photos contain graphic content.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
A man walks through debris scatterd on the street the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15. (Eric Gaillard /Reuters)
2
Bodies of victims are covered by sheets at the scene of a truck attack in Nice, France, July 15. (Luca Bruno/Associated Press)
3
French Republican guards place the French flag at half-staff at the Elysee presidential Palace, in Paris, on July 15 as the French government announced three days of national mourning after the attack in Nice. (Christophe Petit Tesson/AFP/Getty Images)
4
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice, France, July 15. (Pascal Rossignol/Reuters)
5
Police researchers inspect the scene where a truck crashed into the crowd during the Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, France, July 15. (Alberto Estevez/EPA)
6
A woman cries asking for her son as she walk near the scene of an attack after a truck drove onto the sidewalk and plowed through a crowd of revelers who’d gathered to watch the fireworks in the French resort city of Nice, southern France, July 15. (Luca Bruno/Associated Press)
7
French police secure the area as the investigation continues at the scene near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd who were celebrating Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15. (Eric Gaillard/Reuters)
8
Relatives of victims of the Bastille Day attack confort each other as they gather in front of Pasteur Hospital in Nice, France, July 15. (Claude Paris/Associated Press)
9
Items lay on the pavement after a truck mowed through revelers in Nice, France July 15. (Francois Mori/Associated Press)
10
School children offer prayers to pay tribute to the victims of the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, at a school in Ahmedabad, India, July 15. (Amit Dave/Reuters)
11
A woman reacts as she places flowers in front of the memorial set on the ‘Promenade des Anglais’ where the truck crashed into the crowd during the Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, July 15. (Ian Landsdon/EPA)
12
The French flag waves at half-mast on the roof of the French Embassy in Berlin, Germany, July 15. (Soeren Stache/EPA)
13
Crime scene investigators work on the Promenade des Anglais after a truck crashed into the crowd during the Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, July 15. (Oliver Anrigo/EPA)
14
A woman signs a condolences book in tribute to the victims of the Nice attack in front of the French embassy in Bucharest, Romania, July 15. (Bogdan Cristel/EPA)
15
People attend an event to commemorate the victims of an attack in Nice near the French embassy in Berlin, Germany, July 15. (Markus Schreiber/Associated Press)
16
A man sits near a French flag along the beachfront on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, July 15. (Eric Gaillard/Reuters)
17
A forensic police woman walks at the scene of an attack after a truck plowed through a crowd in Nice, France, July 15. (Luca Bruno/Associated Press)
18
The French Tricolour (L) flag flies next to the Australian national flag on top of the Sydney Harbour bridge in Sydney on July 15. The French Tricolour was hoisted on July 15 in solidarity with the French people after the attack in Nice. (Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images)
19
People attend a vigil in Prague, Czech Republic to honor victims of the Bastille Day tragedy in Nice, France, July 15. (Vit Simanek/CTK via AP)
20
French judicial investigating police conduct a search inside a truck, the day after a heavy a truck ran into a crowd on Bastille Day in Nice, France, July 15. (Jean-Pierre Amet/Reuters)
21
Warren Snaider wears a French flag to honor the victims of the Nice truck attack as he walks through the Palisades neighborhood in Washington, DC, July 15. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)
22
French fans show “Pray for Nice” banners to honor victims of the Bastille Day attack in Nice prior to the tennis Davis Cup quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and France in Trinec, Czech Republic, on July 15. (Petr Sznapka/CTK via Associated Press)
23
A child’s stuffed toy with the message, “Thoughts to All the Victims” is seen as people pay tribute near the scene in Nice, France, July 15. (Pascal Rossignol/Reuters)
24
A sign expressing solidarity with Nice sits atop a London taxi in a street in London on July 15. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
25
A member of the French community holds up a candle and a national flag during a vigil in Sydney on July 15. (Peter Parks/)
26
Bullet impacts are seen on the heavy truck the day after it ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15. (Eric Gaillard /Reuters)
27
Discarded items are left on the beach, not far from the site of the truck attack in the French resort city of Nice, July 15. (Luca Bruno/Associated Press)
28
Mexican Senate building (R) is illuminated with the colors of the French national flag in solidarity following the deadly attack in Nice, France. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)
29
French police forces and forensic officers stand next to a truck July 15 that ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice,France, July 14. (Eric Gaillard /Reuters)
30
A body is seen on the ground July 15 after at least 84 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. (Eric Gaillard /Reuters)
31
Emergency teams assist wounded people as they evacuate from the scene in Nice, France, July 14.. (OLIVIER ANRIGO Oliver Anrigo/EPA)
32
Bodies are seen on the ground July 15, after at least 80 people were killed by the truck in Nice, France. (Eric Gaillard /Reuters)
33
A body lies on the ground after a truck drove into a crowd watching a fireworks in Nice. (Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images)
34
People cross the street with their hands on thier heads as a French soldier secures the area July 15, after at least 84 people were killed along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. (Jean-Pierre Amet/Reuters)
35
A man sits next to a body on the ground July 15. (Eric Gaillard /Reuters)
36
Rescue workers help injured people to get in an ambulance on July 15 after the attack in the French Riviera town of Nice. (Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images)
37
An injured individual is seen on the ground after at least 84 people were killed in Nice, France, July 14. (Eric Gaillard /Reuters)
38
A man holds a child after a truck plowed through Bastille Day revelers in the French resort city of Nice, France, July 14. (Sasha Goldsmith/Associated Press)
39
Bodies are seen on the ground July 15 after at least 84 people were killed in Nice, France. (Eric Gaillard /Reuters)
