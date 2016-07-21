2016 Republican National Convention
Scenes from the four day Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people gathered for the convention, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. Donald Trump officially accepted the Republican presidential nomination Thursday night.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
People watch a television monitor from the upper seats as U.S. Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Indiana Governor and Vice Presidential Nominee Mike Pence on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20. (Aaron Josefczyk /Reuters)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks on the last day of the Republican National Convention on July 21. Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
People walk along the ramp at the end of the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Balloons fall over the crowd at the end of the Republican National Convention, July 21. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Carol Dickenson, of St. Augustine, Florida, shows her nails in Cleveland Public Square during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 20. (Justin Lane/EPA)
Balloons surround two women at the end of the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Police and protesters fall to ground during demonstration, July 20, in Cleveland, during the third day of the Republican convention. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence’s speech during the third day of the Republican National Convention, July 20. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., addresses the delegates during Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 20. He did not endorse Donald Trump for president. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)
A delegate shouts during the third day of the Republican National Convention, July 20. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Signs are raised during the third evening session of the Republican National Convention, July 20. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up as Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Lara Yunaska stand and cheer for Eric Trump as he delivers his speech during the third day of the Republican National Convention. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A law enforcement officer tries extinguish a burning American flag, July 20, in Cleveland, during the third day of the Republican convention. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)
Ira Birch, of Richmond, Virginia, holds two pictures of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton with money in their mouths in Cleveland Public Square during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20. (Justin Lane/EPA)
A delegate shows her support as the roll call for nomination nears on the second day of the Republican National Convention. July 19. (David Maxwell/EPA)
A man, left, yells at an anarchist for his treatment of the American Flag near the site of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in downtown Cleveland on the second day of the convention. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
People try to block a protester on the second day of the Republican National Convention, July 19. (Shawn Thew/EPA)
Law enforcement officers clash with protesters, July 20, in Cleveland, during the third day of the Republican convention. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
People dressed as walls gather for a protest called ‘Wall Off Trump’ near the site of the Republican National Convention, July 20. (Justin Lane/EPA)
Texas delegates arrange seating assignments in their area during the third day of the Republican National Convention. (Mark Kauzlarich /Reuters)
A delegate reacts after Donald Trump was officially nominated during the roll call of states on the second day of the Republican National Convention, July 19. (Michael Reynolds/EPA)
A young boy shakes a police officer’s hand near the site of the Republican National Convention in downtown Cleveland, July 19. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Two men openly carry weapons in downtown Cleveland on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19. Many people have stayed away from downtown due to road closures and the fear of violence. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention, July 19. (Shawn Thew/EPA)
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (R) greets supporters after arriving for an event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention, July 20. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
An attendee to the Republican National Convention pauses as a protest marches close to the site of the convention in downtown Cleveland. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Former Republican presdiential hopeful Dr. Ben Carson speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention, July 19. (Michael Reynolds/EPA)
Delegates shout “guilty” as New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Anti-Trump activists scream at a man proclaiming fundamentalist Christian beliefs in the Public Square on the second day of the Republican National Convention, July 19. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)
Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. (C, beneath New York sign) stands with his siblings as he announces New York’s votes officially putting Donald Trump over the top during the roll call of states for the nomination of Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention, July 19. (EPA)
A police officer blocks the path of protesters during the Republican National Convention , July 19. (Justin Lane/EPA)
Florida Delegates Tina Harris and Nancy Riley arrive on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18. (Chip Somodevilla)
Officials directly poll delegates for votes after Alaska contested the recording of the roll call of states for the nomination of Donald Trump on the second day of the Republican National Convention, July 19. (Andrew Gombert/EPA)
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump enters the stage to introduce his wife Melania on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump walks off stage after introducing his wife Melania Trump (C) to delegates on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Members of the West Ohio Minutemen stand watch near Cleveland Public Square on July 19. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
People struggle over a banner unfurled by the protester (left,) during the first day of the 2016 Republican National Convention, July 18. (Tannen Maury/EPA)
Police officers use bicycles to push back protesters during a demonstration near the site of the Republican National Convention on July 19. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Darrin Maconi, of New Jersey, moves boxes of cereal he and friend made to sell near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 19. (Justin Lane/EPA)
Protestors march through downtown Cleveland on the second day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 19. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Anti-Trump activists and Code Pink members Medea Benjamin (L) and Chelsea Beyers (R) lay in the road after emptying bags of tennis balls to highlight the fact that the balls are banned, while assault rifles are not, from the event zone surrounding the Republican National Convention. (JIM LO SCALZO)
A delegation page adjusts pamphlets for the state delegates on the floor of the Republican National Convention the morning of the first day at the Quicken Loans Arena. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Protesters march near the site of the Republican National Convention in downtown Cleveland, July 19. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Stevedore Crawford Jr., of Delaware, Ohio, lies on a sidewalk with a plastic gun near him while publicly speaking about the death of Tamir Rice, who was killed police in Cleveland, on a street near the Republican National Convention. (JUSTIN LANE)
Members of the media photograph the police at a protest near the the site of the Republican National Convention. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Jeff Gunder, a member of the Bikers for Trump motorcycle group, attends a rally for Donald Trump on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
