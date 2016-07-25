A battle against Islamic State fighters
“When everyone shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ (God is Great) I know that a tank or a cannon will fire,” says Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic. He has been travelling to Libya since the 2011 revolution, seeking to capture the pain and politics of a country at war with itself. Since early May, Libyan fighters have been waging a stop-start battle to recapture Sirte from Islamic State. After advancing rapidly to the edge of the town, for the past few weeks they have been struggling to break down the resistance of militants encircled in the city center. “I am constantly following the Libya story and I am in touch with few friends in Misrata since 2011 - they keep me updated,” Tomasevic says. “My goal is to cover the final battle for Sirte.”--By Reuters
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21. The force is mainly composed of brigades from Misrata, a port city about 250 km (155 miles) north west of Sirte. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Fighters with the Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 15. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 15. Misrata gained fighting experience and power from its prominent role in the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
A figther with Libyan forces looks at the positions of Islamic States fighters in the West part of Sirte, Libya, July 19. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire artillery towards IS fighters positions in Sirte, Libya, July 12. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at Islamic State fighters’ positions before a battle in Sirte, Libya, July 15. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a 81 mm mortar round in Sirte, Libya, July 25. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 15. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
A member of the Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks at Islamic State fighters’ positions during a battle in Sirte, Libya, July 15. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government play table football at the frontline in the West part of Sirte, Libya, July 19. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government stand in a house during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government uses a compass to adjust the line of fire for a 81 mm mortar in Sirte, Libya, July 25. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government takes a break at the frontline in the West part of Sirte, Libya, July 19. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 15. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic States fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at Islamic State fighters’ positions in Sirte, Libya, July 15. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
A fighter of the Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks in a house located at the frontline in the West part of Sirte, Libya, July 19. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a 122 MM artillery towards Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte, Libya, July 24, 2016. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a weapon during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government carry a tank shell during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government prays in front of his sniper rifle during a battle against Islamic States fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
A member of the Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government takes a break at the frontline in Sirte, Libya, July 18. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 15. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
