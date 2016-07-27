Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Delegates cheer on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 25 in Philadelphia, Pa. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Workers adjust a sign on the podium as they prepare the stage ahead of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 25. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Balloons sit on the arena floor before they are hoisted to the rafters at the Wells Fargo Center on July 22. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Demonstrators lock hands with the American flag and recite the ‘om’ as they protest outside the site of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. (Adrees Latif/Reuters )

Karla Ortiz, left, and her mother Francisca Ortiz speak during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 25. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via Associated Press)

Arthur Canzanese checks the lighting on the stage at Wells Fargo Arena as he prepares for the third day session of the Democratic National Convention on July 27. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

Delegates stand and cheer as first lady Michelle Obama delivers remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

First Lady Michelle Obama applauds from the stage after addressing delegates on day one of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 25. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) embraces Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy, III (D-MA) after being introduced on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 25 in Philadelphia. (Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Delegates cheer during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 25. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

US House Democratic Leader from California Nancy Pelosi, with female Democratic US Representatives, delivers remarks in the Wells Fargo Center on day two of the convention on July 26. (Shawn Thew/EPA)

Recording artist Lenny Kravitz performs during the evening session on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 27. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives on stage to speak during the second day at the Democratic National Convention on July 26. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-VT) waves as he acknowledges applause during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 26. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

A man wears a Bernie Sanders jacket during Day one of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 25. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Emotional supporters of former Democratic US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders listen as he speaks during the first session at the convention. (Jim Young/Reuters)

Former Democratic Presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-VT) stands at the podium as he is greeted by massive applause during the first day of the Democratic National Convention on July 25. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

A supporter of former Democratic US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wears tape across her mouth in protest on the floor at the Democratic National Convention on July 25. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

An attendee wears a hat with campaign memorabilia prior to the start of the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 27. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A supporter of former Democratic US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, wearing a Sanders mask, protests on the floor at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 25. (Jim Young/Reuters)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 25 in Philadelphia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Delegates stand during the Pledge of Allegiance on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 27. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Supporters of former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Convention on July 25. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Delegates wave signs of support on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 26. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

A demonstrator is taken into custody by police after climbing over a fence near the AT&T Station on July 25 in Philadelphia during the first day of the Democratic National Convention. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

Bernie Sanders supporters gather near City Hall on day three of the Democratic National Convention on July 27 in Philadelphia. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Demonstrators square off during a rally outside City Hall in Philadelphia ono July 27 during the third day of the Democratic National Convention. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

A protester climbs over the fence near the AT&T Station in Philadelphia on July 26 during the second day of the Democratic National Convention. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

Supporters and delegates of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders protest for a #DemExit outside the 2016 Democratic National Convention on July 27. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

An attendee wears Hillary Clinton themed shoes and socks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A man dressed in the national colors looks over the convention floor on day one of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

The gavel used to call to order lies on the ground after Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake opened the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo on July 25. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A demonstrator is enveloped in a cloud of fire extinguisher as fliers stuck into a police barricade bearing "Bernie or Bust" logos burn near AT&T Station during a protest in Philadelphia on July 26 during the second day of the Democratic National Convention. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

Bernie Sanders delegate Angelica Duenas flashes the peace sign after walking out of the convention in protest to the nomination of Hillary Clinton during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 26. (Charles Mostoller/Reuters)

Former US President Bill Clinton arrives on stage to deliver remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 26 in Philadelphia. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Senator Bernie Sanders exits the stage after addressing the New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont delegation breakfast at the Democratic National Convention on July 27 in Essington, Pa. The convention officially began on Monday and is expected to attract thousands of protesters, members of the media and Democratic delegates to the City of Brotherly Love. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton appears live via satellite to address the convention after her nomination at the conclusion of the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Andrew Gombert/EPA)

Delegates react as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton appears live via satellite at the conclusion of the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 26. The four-day convention is expected to end with Clinton formally accepting the nomination of the Democratic Party as their presidential candidate in the 2016 election. (Justin Lane/EPA)

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden waves to the delegates during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 27. (Justin Lane/EPA)

Delegates stand as they listen to the speech of Christine Leinonen, mother of Christopher 'Dru' Leinonen, during the third day of the Democratic National Convention. Christopher 'Dru' Leinonen was killed during the attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., walks onto the stage before addressing delegates on the third day of the Democratic National Convention. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

A delegate forms a heart shape with his hands during the third day of the Democratic National Convention. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama hugs Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after addressing the delegates during the third day session of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 27. (Sean Simmers/PennLive.com via Associated Press)

President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention. (Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton wave to the crowd on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 27 in Philadelphia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chelsea Clinton, former US President Bill Clinton and US Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Kaine applaud as Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during the final day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes the stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention. (John Locher/Associated Press)

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton cheer on the convention floor on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walk through the falling balloons during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 28. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

In a historic moment, Hillary Clinton was nominated as the first female presidential candidate from a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this week. The convention has not been without protests though, some by ardent Bernie Sanders supporters and some by activists concerned with particular issues. --By Lloyd Young

In this blog: Big Picture

