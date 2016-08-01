Globe photos of the month, July 2016
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the July Fourth celebration, dealing with summer heat, a tragic drowning at Carson Beach, and the start of Patriots traing camp.--By Lloyd Young
1
A bicyclist is reflected at sunset in a large puddle in the parking lot of Scusset Beach in Sandwich. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
2
Coldplay performed for a sold-out audience at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 30. (Timothy Tai for The Boston Globe)
3
A girl cheers as confetti falls at the end of the July Fourth celebration at the Hatch Shell along the Charles River. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
4
A huge American flag hangs from the rotunda at Rowes Wharf on the Boston waterfront in honor of the Independence Day holiday. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
5
Demonstrators protested on Boston Common against the recent failed coup in Turkey. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
6
A memorial on the Weeks footbridge over the Charles River for Tyler Greene, a 18-year-old Harvard Summer School student from Georgia, who drowned after jumping into the river from the bridge. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
7
Lobbyists and lawmakers milled about near the Massachusetts Senate chambers on July 31 before the end of the formal session that night to send bills to the governor for potential signing. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
8
Family and friends of Kyzr Willis, a 7-year-old boy who went missing and was later found dead, comfort one another near a command center set up to search for the boy at Carson Beach in South Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
9
Kenny, who has been homeless off and on over the years, walks wrapped in a blanket on a stretch of Massachusetts Avenue in Boston that is nicknamed Methadone Mile. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
10
Luz Sanchez (right) is the mother of Grisel Sanchez, a 31-year-old mother of three who was gunned last July as she walked to a corner store in Dorchester. At left is Grisel’s older sister, Angelica Rivera. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
11
Katie Olmstead, 62, has been struggling with pain since a knee injury 18 years ago triggered complex regional pain syndrome. Olmstead rested at her Florence, Mass. home before getting ready for an evening of dancing. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
12
Debbie Elkohoury played outside at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe with Ezrah Fishman, 3, after a multigenerational Kabbalat Shabbat service in Stowe, Vt. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
13
A full moon and the new Millennium Tower rise over downtown Boston. The 685-foot luxury tower is among the tallest in the city. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
14
Four wild turkey chicks are perched on a branch of a pine tree under the guard of their mother’s wings in a Pembroke backyard. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
15
Congressional Storm relaxes in his barn stall at Suffolk Downs in East Boston. Thoroughbred horse racing has been scheduled at the old track for several weekends this year. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
16
A rider gets the checkered flag at F1 Boston in Braintree. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
17
Four-year-old Stella Carson keeps cool in the sand at Yirrell Beach in Winthrop. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
18
A man dives off the breakwater in Provincetown. (Timothy Tai for The Boston Globe)
19
Abra Ordorica, 5, of Dorchester, tried to keep an umbrella from blowing away at Revere Beach as her father, Dan, watched. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
20
Lunch time under the gazebo at Revere Beach. The oldest public beach in America has been cooling off visitors for 120 years. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
21
The Porchfest celebration in Jamaica Plain had musicans dancing and playing for the crowd. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
22
A man reaches out his hand in prayer during services at Morningstar Baptist Church in Mattapan. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
23
Devynn Minard, 5, and her friend Tyler Tavares, 4, make the best with what they have, as they stay cool squeezing into a large bucket in Minard’s driveway on Church Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
24
Bicyclists ride past a colorful mural on Northeastern University’s campus in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
25
Billy Cabrera owns Billy’s Barbershop in Lowell, a magnet for both paying customers and people coming off the streets for free haircuts. Billy is a former heroin addict who spent time behind bars. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
26
A boy is hugged after finishing the New England Kids Triathlon in Cambridge. About 1,000 children aged five to 15 participated in the event. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
27
Elizabeth Curran, 6, won a Boston Police scholarship to summer camp, and, climbs a ladder for a ropes course. The YMCA of Greater Boston’s Ponkapoag Outdoor Center in Canton runs the camp for at-risk children. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
28
Roger Croke, 70, takes his second shower of the day at Malibu Beach in Dorchester. He was riding a bike that he bought 30 years ago for $40. He was a life guard on this beach from 1960 to 1967. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
29
When chef Mary Dumont goes on vacation, she takes a metal rake that she toasts marshmallows on, and a bag of firestarter chips that can be used in the fire pit. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
30
Armani, a participant in Camp Vibrant, cools off in the Christian Science Center fountain in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
31
Emele Uka of Boston practiced a back flip during the African Festival on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
32
Euriel Mercedes, 7, cools off in an inflatable swimming pool in front of his apartment in the Mary Ellen McCormack Housing Project in South Boston. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
33
At the Franklin Park Zoo, 4-year-old Katherine Rodriguez of Lynn keeps cool by using her umbrella and a misting fan set up by the zoo. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
34
Rainbow Family members hold hands with a man dressed as a Tolkien-inspired Ent as they walk into a meadow during a Rainbow gathering in Mount Tabor, Vt. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
35
Anthony Silva, 2, of Foxborough, is held by his grandfather Ted Martins, as he is reflected in the glass at Ristuccia Arena in Wilmington. They were watching players during a Boston Bruins development camp. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
36
Dickie Scullary, 75, jokes with Jordan Martorano, 8, of Hopedale, who is the son of Dickie’s 30-year-old teammate on the MetroWest Orioles. They were in the dugout during a game in Marlborough. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
37
A ball struck during batting practice by David Ortiz lodged in the wires of the Pesky Pole in right field before a game against the MinnesotaTwins. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
38
Xander Bogaerts was on first base when he was caught leaning the wrong way. After the first baseman threw down to second, Bogaerts was called out, but the call was overturned after a replay. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
39
Red Sox relief pitcher Clay Buchholz closes his eyes but still manages to make the play on a hard one-hopper hit back to the mound by the Tigers’ Andrew Romine. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
40
As the New England Patriots held their first day of training camp at the practice fields of Gillette Stadium, quarterback Tom Brady seemed to be doing a yoga stance while loosening up. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
