Rio locals reflect on upcoming Olympics
Before Rio de Janeiro host South America’s first Olympics, city residents expressed mixed feelings about the cost and security of the Games, while holding out hope they will bring joy to a nation facing economic and political crises. The conflicted thoughts mirror a recent survey by the Datafolha polling group showing that half of Brazilians were opposed to holding the Games, while 63 percent think the costs of hosting the event will outweigh benefits.--By Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Student and acrobat Guilherme Barbosa, at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro. “Those in a position to rent out rooms in their houses can earn extra income, as well as those who work in the tourism industry. But most people are abandoned in precarious health and education services.” If there was a vote, he would cast against the Olympics. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Artist Wilson Alexandre at the entrance of his house and art studio in Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro. Wilson says he did not buy any tickets for the Olympics because they are too expensive. He thinks of the Olympics as a big sporting celebration, with people enjoying the event the world over. At the same time he thinks of the eviction of people from poorer neighbourhoods, the corruption and the financial/project mismanagement. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Jose de Jesus Damaceno, a 75-year-old fisherman in Rio de Janeiro. “The city is in crisis and there is no opportunity for anyone, the government should take more care of the population before spending money on an event like this.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Marcos Da Costa, 46-year-old, works out at the Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro. “I don’t agree with the Olympics while people in Rio suffer violence, bad health services, insecurity and construction works like the poorly-designed cycle path.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Maria Callou, a 35-year-old fashion designer, in Rio de Janeiro. “I am glad about the Olympics and I think the problems of the country, such as corruption and violence, will go unnoticed during the event. We are hospitable people and we know how to bring joy and happiness to tourists.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Jorge Salomao, a 70-year-old poet, outside a bar in Rio de Janeiro. “We are going through so many difficult times that the Olympics will bring a moment of joy and fraternization in this city that is the most beautiful in the world.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Dayvison Nascimento, a 25-years-old bartender at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro. “I expect many tourists will come here and enjoy the energy of the city and the event”, but he is concerned that police could not control effectively the violence in the city. He hopes the impact of the Olympics will be positive and Rio de Janeiro will improve its international image. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Silvana Batista (L), a 49-year-old retired nurse, poses with her mother, Helena Batista, in Rio de Janeiro. Silvana and Helena are fearful and live in a slum that is in a constant battle between gangs. “We are living in hard and violent times in the city, we are concerned that all the security on the streets could not be enough.” They also hope the event will be a success and people who come to the city will have the best experience. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Antonio Mariano de Azevedo, a 25-year-old political advisor, in Rio de Janeiro. “Rio de Janeiro will not change after this event. For the government the Olympic infrastructure has been more important than investing in improved services for the population.” He also said, “I am against the Olympics, the city is in crisis.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Diogenes Paixao, a bar owner, poses for a portrait in Rio de Janeiro. “The Olympics will bring many tourists looking for fun and entertainment, I am only concerned about security on the streets.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Andre Barros, a 44-year-old street cleaner, in Rio de Janeiro.”I can’t afford tickets to the Olympics. I need to work.” He also said, “People will benefit from the improvement of public transport.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Aline Santos, a 23-year-old student, in Rio de Janeiro. “For me the Olympics are synonymous with arbitrary because many people have been evicted from their houses for the construction of the Olympic Parks. I am totally against the Olympics.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Portuguese Fernando Olivera, a 68-year-old watchmaker in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “The international image of Rio de Janeiro will improve with the Olympics, in the same way as the World Cup, the violence will go unnoticed.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Danielle Bhering, a 32-year-old nurse, in Rio de Janeiro. “I’m unhappy with the Olympics at a time when the country is living with violence, I don’t want to leave my home during the games.” She also said, “It is difficult to accept this huge event with our polluted Guanabara Bay and the violence in the city.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Jeymerson Pereira, a 25-year-old butcher, in Rio de Janeiro. “We don’t need the Olympics, we need more schools and hospitals.” He is also concerned that nothing will change for the poor in Rio de Janeiro, “We would need to change the government and start afresh.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Raquel Poti, a 32-year-old street artist, poses at a park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Raquel thinks the Olympics promotes a lifestyle that combines sports, culture and education. She is concerned about the large investment for the event while the population needs improvements in basic services. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Pedro Grapiuna, a metalwork sculptor in Rio de Janeiro, “It is a good thing that lot of people will come from abroad to experience the good side of the city.” He is also concerned about violence and poor infrastructure. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Xavier Fonseca, a 70-year-old sand sculptor, at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. “It is a great opportunity for people who work in tourism.” He also thinks that Cariocas (locals) will benefit from the public transport improvements made before the event. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Cristiane da Silva, a 33-year-old craftswoman, in Rio de Janeiro. “I think it’s a shame to hold the Olympics in this city where nothing has been done for poor people, where basic health services and education are precarious.” She said the only benefit to hosting the Olympics was the renovation of the port. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Manfred Kulitc, a 49-year-old mathematician, in Rio de Janeiro. “I don’t care too much about the Olympics, this country has no infrastructure for an event like this. The real problems of the population have not been resolved.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Erinaldo Cardoso, a 43-year-old street performer, poses for a portrait in front of the Museu do Amanha (Museum of Tomorrow) in Rio de Janeiro. “Nothing will change after the Olympics. Everyone who knows the reality of Rio de Janeiro knows that it is not all happiness.” He also is concerned that the jobs that have been generated will be lost after the games. (Pilar Olivares/Reuter)
Dennis Claudinho, a 27-year-old construction worker in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “I can’t afford tickets to the Olympics because they are too expensive.” He is very optimistic about the improvements in the transport service, and he thinks Cariocas (locals) will benefit. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Israel Mario da Silva, a 59-year-old watchman at at his place of work in Rio de Janeiro. “I can’t buy any tickets for the Olympics because they are too expensive for me,” he also hopes the impact of the Olympics will be positive because Rio de Janeiro is now a better city with improved public transport services and the Olympic Park. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Mauricio Nava, a 29-year-old skater in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Mauricio says, “There are visible improvements in the city such as to public transport and recreational spaces, if it wasn’t for the Olympics, Cariocas (locals) would not have benefited.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Gilberto Rabelo, a 74-year-old street vendor, at the “Escadaria Selaron” (Selaron Stairs), in Rio de Janeiro. “The Olympics will benefit only a few people” and he is concerned that violence will intensify when the event is over because there will be reduced security and police on the streets. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
Ducinea Rancheiro, a 48-year-old street vendor, poses for a portrait at the Praia Vermelha (Red Beach) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “I am not a person who identifies with sports, but it will be good because it has given people work by generating jobs mostly in the tourism sector.” (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
